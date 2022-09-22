ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Did Janelle leave Kody Brown on Sister Wives?

Season 17 of Sister Wives is currently airing and people can see the drama in the family, but did Janelle Brown leave Kdy Brown?. For those who have been keeping up with the family, you would know that the tension between them was hard to ignore. COVID-19 managed to shake the family while also having moments where they came along as one.
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown’s Home Is Fit for a Large Family! See Photos of Her Stunning Houses

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown, along with husband Kody Brown and fellow sister wives Meri Brown and Robyn Brown, relocated from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona. The large family – plus former sister wife Christine Brown – sold their four homes on a Las Vegas cul-de-sac before purchasing a large piece of land called Coyote Pass. While Kody’s goal was to build one massive house to fit his entire polygamous family, his wives at the time were less than enthused by the prospect. Despite agreeing to divide their land into even quarters and building each wife a home of their own, during a season 16 episode, Kody later played with the idea of building a fifth home for himself to house out-of-town guests.
Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'

Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
Dog The Bounty Hunter's love life - From proposing to son's ex and wife's tragic passing

Dog the Bounty Hunter Duane Chapman celebrates his first anniversary with Francie Frane today, but what happened to his five marriages before?. Duane Chapman has taken a break from reality TV since 2019, the same year he lost his wife of 13 years, Beth. He found solace in now-wife Francie Frane six months after Beth’s tragic passing as they both bonded on losing a partner.
Fans Convinced Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Accidentally Revealed Kylie Jenner's Baby Son's Name

A viral TikTok theory breaks down why a comment made by True Thompson during the season 2 premiere may have revealed the 7-month-old's name Could True Thompson have revealed Kylie Jenner's baby name? Fans of The Kardashians are flocking to a viral TikTok theory that explains how the 4-year-old may have shared the name — that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and boyfriend Travis Scott have yet to publicly reveal since changing it from Wolf — without notice during the season 2 premiere episode. The theory references the moment that Khloé Kardashian FaceTimes True...
Family At Odds: 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody & Robyn Brown Get Into Heated Argument In Season 17 Clip

Sister Wives is back for Season 17 — and tensions within the Brown family are at an all-time high. In a preview for the highly anticipated season, premiering Sunday, September 11, Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, are struggling in their marriage as the patriarch's other relationships crumble. “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn admits in the preview regarding his rift with third wife Christine Brown. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around....
Fans Think Kylie Jenner Has 'Botched' Plastic Surgery In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'She Looks 50'

Although Kylie Jenner finally admitted to getting lip fillers (the same ones she denied having for years!) the same can’t be said for other alleged cosmetic treatments, as she, along with the rest of her famous family, don’t seem to be very forthcoming when it comes to talking about what they have and haven’t had done. (Hence why we were totally shocked when Khloé Kardashian confessed to having a nose job in 2018!) However, fans are more than convinced that the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder recently had some “botched” plastic surgery, as the difference in her appearance in recent Instagram pictures was hard to ignore!
Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted

When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
Woman furious when she catches her father-in-law harvesting and selling her kale: 'Is there a problem?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Meddling in-laws have been around as long as there have been weddings. According to my mother, my paternal grandfather didn't know how to mind his own business, and that caused her a tremendous amount of trouble, especially in the early days of her marriage.
'Basketball Wives' Star Daughter Reportedly Dies in Car Accident

According to several social media outlets, Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has suffered a tragic loss. The Instagram account [thebbwteainc] reports that sources have confirmed Bailey's daughter Kayla has died after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The accident reportedly happened on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 25. Bailey hasn't spoken publicly, and details of the accident have not been released. However, fans and viewers have been flooding the comment section of her posts with condolences. Bailey reportedly has three children in total. It's unclear of her daughter Kayla's age, as Bailey rarely shows family moments on her social media. She has changed her bio to include a tribute to Kayla, writing, "Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97 – 9/25/22" along with a purple heart and dove emoji. She also shared a post featuring photos of Kayla throughout the years.
‘The Family Chantel’ Star Pedro Jimeno Cuts Off Estranged Wife Chantel Everett’s Phone Amid Nasty Divorce

The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno cut off his estranged wife Chantel Jimeno’s (née Everett) phone from their joint plan amid their nasty divorce. “The fact that he just turned off my phone pretty much solidifies that he wants nothing to do with me,” Chantel, 31, said in a clip from the Monday, September 5, episode, shared by Us Weekly.
