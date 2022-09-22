Read full article on original website
Related
wtvbam.com
Union City Senior Center to be formally dedicated during Saturday Open House
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – A building which has stood in Union City since 1851 will be formally dedicated on Saturday as the Union City Senior Center. It has taken four years and cost $210,000 to flip the former Putnam Funeral Home building. The dedication will include an Open...
wtvbam.com
Coldwater gets $20,000 grant for downtown public restrooms
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The City of Coldwater announced on Friday it will receive a $20,000 grant for creating downtown public restrooms thanks to a Capital Improvement grant program offered by the Michigan Arts & Culture Council. According to a press release, the construction of new public restrooms in...
Greg’s Gourmet Dishes Opening In Kalamazoo
I feel like I write/talk about food ad nauseam, but how can I not? It's not only a basic necessity of life but it happens to taste really good and spark some of the best debates. Michigan, Kalamazoo, and the surrounding areas are not new to the food game, really nobody is new to the food game outside of babies. The area we reside in offers its fair share of delectable edible creations to indulge in.
Right to Life of Michigan: 84-year-old volunteer was shot while canvassing
Right to Life of Michigan says one of its volunteers was shot Tuesday while canvassing for the upcoming election in Lake Odessa, a West Michigan village located between Lansing and Grand Rapids. The organization said the 84-year-old was going door-to-door to talk about Proposal 3, a Nov. 8 election proposal seeking to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$4K sign-on bonus among draws to Pfizer job fair
Pfizer is looking to hire more than 200 workers, including some who will be eligible to receive a $4,000 sign-on bonus. The pharmaceutical and biotech company is hosting a career fair Monday, Sept. 26, at the Radisson Plaza Hotel at 100 W. Michigan Ave. in downtown Kalamazoo. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., during which attendees can apply and interview for one of a number of open positions.
threeriversnews.com
Allegations levied on county fair board after Old Engine Association pulls out of fair
CENTREVILLE — The St. Joe Valley Old Engine Association has been a staple of the St. Joseph County Grange Fair for the last 40 years. Bringing antique tractors to the fairgrounds near the front entrance of the fair and assisting with certain events, the group of tractor enthusiasts have normally been a routine sight at the fairgrounds every year since 1982.
RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard
There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
Michigan DNR eyes inland lake restrictions on wakesurfing boats
LANSING, MI — Powerful wakes thrown by specialized boats which people surf behind is drawing scrutiny from state officials, who are recommending restrictions on where and how the boats can operate on Michigan’s inland lakes. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is proposing larger shoreline buffers and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Proxmire’s father sparks bill for bulletproof windows
Just over a year after the killing of Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Ryan Proxmire, there’s an effort in Lansing to prevent this from happening again and keep officers out of harm’s way.
Commissioners approve 22% raises for themselves in Kalamazoo County’s new budget
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners voted to increase their own pay when they approved the county’s 2023 fiscal year budget in an 8-2 vote this week. The new wage scale was approved as part of the county’s annual statutory meeting, where they adopt the budget....
13abc.com
Children of Dee Ann Warner petition to establish death
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Over a month after the Michigan State Police officially took over the missing person case for Dee Ann Warner, her children and friends have filed petition to establish death. At the time of her disappearance, Warner had four adult children and one minor child and was...
WILX-TV
Ramps closing for I-69 rebuilding project
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People traveling through Eaton County need to plan ahead if they are traveling I-69 on Monday. Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing several ramps on Sept. 26 and 28 as part of their rebuilding project between Charlotte and Marshall in Calhoun County. According to MDOT, the approaches to the Kalamo Road bridge over I-69 will be closed from Monday until Friday, Sept. 30.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
48-unit condo development could be coming to west side of Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A 48-unit condo development northeast of the Stadium Drive/9th Street intersection could be on the way to the west side of Kalamazoo County. If approved, Sunset Pointe Condominiums would consist of a total of 48 units, with two units each inside two dozen, separate 4,250-square-foot duplex condominium buildings. In addition to the residences — each of which would have its own attached two-car garage and driveway space for a third vehicle — there would be a clubhouse, community pool, associated parking lot and a pedestrian trail system.
Dee Warner's family petitions court to declare her dead
Family members of Dee Warner, who has been missing from Lenawee County since April, 2021, have petitioned a court to declare her dead. Warner's daughter, Rikkell Bock, 28, of Tecumseh, has filed a petition with the Lenawee County Probate Court, asking that a jury be empaneled to consider whether Warner can be declared legally dead.
Over 7,000 people without power in Ingham, Eaton Counties
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around 7,601 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Eaton and Ingham Counties. The outages are localized near Dimondale, Windsor Township, and southern portions of the Grand Ledge area. Consumers Energy has not determined a cause for the outages yet. Power is expected to be restored between 11:15 and 11:30 p.m. […]
WILX-TV
Thousands lose power in Dimondale, Grand Ledge
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people in Eaton County lost power Thursday night. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. According to Consumers Energy, nearly 8,000 customers are impacted. Eaton County officials do not yet have an estimate on when power will be restored, but Consumers Energy is aware of...
wtvbam.com
Union City and Quincy Cross Country teams compete at Pittsford
PITTSFORD, MI (WTVB) – The Union City Cross Country teams brought home three first place trophies from the Pittsford Invitational on Saturday. The boys and girls teams both won the freshman/sophomore races. The girls were led by Skylar Fraley who placed third with a PR time of 21:37, Murcie Wallen placed 7th, also PR’d with a time of 22:43, and Elizabeth Arlt placed 10th with a time of 23:54. Ben Gautsche placed first overall in the boys with a PR time of 17:47, Jason Shoop placed second also with a PR time of 18:09, Malachi Payne placed 9th with a time of 19:54, Montana Connell – 10th with a PR time of 19:55. The Quincy Cross Country teams also ran at Pittsford on Saturday. The Junior/Senior Boys earned a second place trophy (Rhett Reif, Jacob Reif, Caden Troxtle, and Nathan Richer). The Reifs and Troxtle also earned medals. Medallist for the girls were: 9th/10th grade race: Charlotte Crabbs, Elizabeth Craig, and Brooke McVicker; 11th/12th Grade Race: Sadie Miller, and Libby Butchart.
hillsdalecollegian.com
Proposition 1: Voting yes solves nothing
Term limits are not the answer to Michigan’s problems: they are the cause. Michigan voters will decide whether to enact stricter term limits for representatives and financial reporting requirements for state-elected officials on the ballot this November. Michigan legislators can serve six years in the state house of representatives...
Comments / 0