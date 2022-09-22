PITTSFORD, MI (WTVB) – The Union City Cross Country teams brought home three first place trophies from the Pittsford Invitational on Saturday. The boys and girls teams both won the freshman/sophomore races. The girls were led by Skylar Fraley who placed third with a PR time of 21:37, Murcie Wallen placed 7th, also PR’d with a time of 22:43, and Elizabeth Arlt placed 10th with a time of 23:54. Ben Gautsche placed first overall in the boys with a PR time of 17:47, Jason Shoop placed second also with a PR time of 18:09, Malachi Payne placed 9th with a time of 19:54, Montana Connell – 10th with a PR time of 19:55. The Quincy Cross Country teams also ran at Pittsford on Saturday. The Junior/Senior Boys earned a second place trophy (Rhett Reif, Jacob Reif, Caden Troxtle, and Nathan Richer). The Reifs and Troxtle also earned medals. Medallist for the girls were: 9th/10th grade race: Charlotte Crabbs, Elizabeth Craig, and Brooke McVicker; 11th/12th Grade Race: Sadie Miller, and Libby Butchart.

UNION CITY, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO