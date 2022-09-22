Read full article on original website
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in Massachusetts
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of Connecticut
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial America
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchup
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Connecticut
EVENTS: Take a walk in historic Talcottville
A fall foliage walk that takes in Talcottville history will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m. beginning in the Talcottville section of Vernon. Walkers are asked to meet in the parking lot at Talcottville Congregational Church, 10 Elm Hill Road, Vernon, for the moderately-paced, two-hour, 3-mile loop hike.
PERSONALITIES: East Windsor Rotary to honor Denise Menard for public service
EAST WINDSOR — Denise Menard has dedicated much time to public service, serving on numerous boards and committees, and in recognition of her decades of work, the local Rotary Club has honored Menard as this year’s “Citizen of the Year.”. WHO SHE IS: East Windsor Rotary Club...
"Traveler from a Small Kingdom"
YOUR MANCHESTER: Book is a window into the town’s past. “What is a fascinating thing you know about the town?” my third-grade granddaughter asked. “…
YOUR MANCHESTER: Book is a window into the town’s past
“What is a fascinating thing you know about the town?” my third-grade granddaughter asked. “I mean something so different I would go, ‘wow.’”. “Did you know that there was and maybe still is a tooth tree inside Manchester?”. “A tooth tree — wow,” she responded. “What...
Big E is off to a record start
WEST SPRINGFIELD — It was a great opening week at The Big E for Rachael Gately, owner of Pink Knob Farm in Somers, whose dorset and texel sheep were presented in competition Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday. “On Saturday we had a reserve champion ram and junior champion ewe,” she...
With funds in place, Coventry ball fields will be a reality
COVENTRY — After six long years of waiting, plans for two new fields for the Coventry Girls Softball League at Miller Richardson Park are finally becoming a reality. “This has been a long time coming,” said Jennifer Rogers, vice president of the league. Work on the first field,...
Windsor Locks principal denied accumulated sick time for cancer treatment
WINDSOR LOCKS — Retired North Street School principal Jeffrey Ferreira said he was shocked when the Board of Education and Superintendent Shawn Parkhurst denied his request to use accumulated sick time after he was diagnosed with leukemia in 2021. Over the past 20 years working in the district as...
Businesses to earn tax credits for donating to Vernon nonprofit
VERNON — Soon, local businesses will be able to earn tax credits if they donate to Vernon-based nonprofit Opportunity Works Connecticut. WHAT: Local businesses will soon have the chance to earn tax credits in exchange for donating funds to Vernon-based nonprofit Opportunity Works Connecticut, thanks to a state program.
Silver Lane projects set to build
EAST HARTFORD — Two major developments in the Silver Lane Corridor have been approved by the town, allowing them to seek permits and start building. The Concourse Park residential development, to be built on the old Showcase Cinemas site, was approved at a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Sept. 14.
Diaz wins twice as Windsor tops East Hartford
Victoria Diaz was a double-winner as the Warriors won a CCC meet at home. The junior took the 50 and 100 freestyle races for Windsor (4-0). Sophia Caldwell (200 freestyle), Caysee Venturini (100 butterfly), Althea Grace (100 backstroke) and Leila Vazquez (100 breaststroke) won individual races for the hosts. Teammate Mia Fitzsimmons won diving.
Trailer accident backs up Route 2 traffic
GLASTONBURY — A single-car accident involving a trailer blocked traffic along Route 2 eastbound Friday afternoon. Fire Chief Michael Thurz said at around 1:30 p.m., a car towing a trailer down Route 2 “jackknifed,” blocking both lanes of traffic in the area of Exit 8. Thurz said...
Man sentenced for Tolland burglary
A young man pleaded guilty to several charges Friday in Vernon Superior Court in connection with an incident in Tolland last year. In the incident, Malik Price, 20, of Hartford, pulled a gun on a resident who was trying to stop a burglary, and then intentionally crashed into a state police cruiser as he and others fled the scene.
Glastonbury gets revenge on Southington
Evelyn Brenton and the Glastonbury High girls volleyball team started the 2022 season on a sour note when they were swept by Southington Sept. 8. The Guardians gained a measure of revenge Friday night. Brenton had 12 kills, 11 digs, five blocks, and two aces to lead Glastonbury to a...
Police officer struck by car in Manchester
MANCHESTER — A police officer was struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon while directing traffic during construction near the intersection of South Main Street and Charter Oak Street. Police say a black Infiniti SUV struck the officer just after 1 p.m. and fled from the scene. The officer sustained...
Coventry OKs tax abatement for child care centers
COVENTRY — The Town Council voted to approve a 100% property tax abatement for day care and other licensed child care centers. What: Coventry Town Council approved 100% property tax abatement for child care centers to help the small businesses and allow for increased child care so more parents can return to work.
Jones declines to take stand for cross-examination
WATERBURY — Podcaster Alex Jones declined to testify Friday in the Superior Court hearing on how much money he owes the families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Newtown for harm he caused them by his lies that the massacre didn’t happen. Jones...
Rufrano’s final move gives him win No. 2
STAFFORD — It was a last lap that Marcello Rufrano will remember for a long time. He was trailing Troy Talman heading into the final lap of the 40-lap SK Modified feature at Stafford Motor Speedway here Friday when he decided to go for broke. By the time the...
Social media forum takes local police to task for lacking transparency, threatening retaliation
An online forum dedicated to reporting breaking news of criminal activity, fires, and road accidents has leveled allegations against two local police departments, claiming Manchester Police intimidate site contributors and threaten retaliation if they continue to post incidents as they happen. The South Windsor Police Department has also come under...
Stricker powers South Windsor past McMahon
Jack Stricker and the South Windsor High boys soccer team faced a stiff non-league test when it went up against Brien McMahon in the FCIAC vs. CCC Challenge Friday. The senior made sure that the Bobcats passed with flying colors. Stricker’s second-half penalty kick lifted South Windsor to a 3-2...
