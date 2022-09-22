ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeDoTV Parent Video Solutions And Big Media Form FAST Channels Joint Venture

By Jesse Whittock
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Video Solutions, the European media house behind the WeDoTV brand, has entered into a joint venture with international non-scripted studio Big Media to launch FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) channels globally.

The JV launches through Wedo Big Docs , a channel that will launch this Fall on Zattoo in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, Waipu TV in Germany, and on Netgem TV in the UK. It will feature Big Media doc series such as Wild Ones , Fight to Survive and Desperate Hours , with new series added monthly.

The launch comes as ever more companies push into the FAST channels space to squeeze out revenue from their library content. Video Solutions and Big Media will look to develop more channels based on Big Media’s catalogue of non-fiction programs in coming months, and will create exclusive content as the business expands globally.

“This joint venture combines the years of experience Big Media has in documentary and factual entertainment content production with our expertise in building and distributing ad-supported streaming channels,” said Video Solutions CEO and founder Philipp Rotermund.

“The ad-supported channels business has been exploding over the past few years, but there are still markets where FAST is still an untapped revenue stream. We’re looking forward to unlocking opportunities around the world to bring this outstanding content to global audiences.”

Wedo Big Docs’ launch comes after WeDoTV channels such as WeDoMovies began launching in the UK earlier this year. The WeDoTV brand was also created in 2022 after Switzerland-based Video Solutions rebranded its UK and Germany AVOD operations (W4Free and Watch4, respectively) under one brand.

“As FAST continues to become the dominant business model worldwide, it’s important to partner with companies who have experience in maximizing the value of content in direct-to-consumer offerings,” said Jon Loew, Chairman, Big Media Holdings. “We are excited to launch our new channel with Video Solutions.”

