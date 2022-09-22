ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Jake Tapper To Host CNN Primetime Show Through Midterms, Alisyn Camerota And Laura Coates To Anchor Nightly Block

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

CNN is filling in some of the gaps in its nightly schedule, at least through the midterms, with Jake Tapper hosting CNN Tonight at 9 PM ET, and Alisyn Camerota and Laura Coates sharing anchor duties in the 10 PM-midnight block.

The lineup is scheduled to run Oct. 10 to Nov. 8.

The changes are not permanent, at least not yet. The network’s chairman and CEO Chris Licht has significant holes to fill in CNN’s nightly schedule. A series of substitute hosts have anchored the 9 PM ET slot since Chris Cuomo was fired ate last year. There also is a pending vacancy later in the evening, as Don Lemon is taking a new role as one of three new morning hosts.

The moves suggest a desire to bring some stability to the schedule in the lead up to the midterms, when viewership is expected to tick up across the news networks.

Tapper, chief Washington correspondent and anchor of The Lead and State of the Union , will host CNN Newsroom from D.C. Camerota is anchor of CNN Newsroom, and Coates, CNN legal analyst, already has guest hosted CNN Tonight .

During this period, John Berman and Brianna Keilar will fill in for Tapper on The Lead , which will slim down to one hour at 4 PM ET. Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer will expand to two hours, starting at 5 PM ET. Berman and Keilar have anchored CNN’s morning show New Day , but that show is being overhauled, with Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins as the new anchors of the retitled program.

The network also announced that Lemon and Harlow will sign off from their shows on Oct. 7 to start work on the New York-based morning show, although they will continue to appear on other shows on the network until then.

Licht has been unveiling a series of changes to the CNN lineup in recent weeks. In addition to an overhaul of the weekday AM show, he dropped the Sunday morning show Reliable Sources , with host Brian Stelter exiting.

There has been some speculation that Tapper would be a natural candidate to fill the primetime slot, given his presence across the network. In a statement, Licht cited Tapper’s “no nonsense approach to covering the news, especially during high-stakes election cycles.” Tapper’s special report American Coup: The January 6th Investigation debuted on Sunday.

Cuomo, meanwhile, is joining Nexstar’s NewsNation, with his new primetime series scheduled to premiere on Oct. 3.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 31

Emma
3d ago

Desperate, dumb FAKE NEWS trying to get new clowns to keep them in the limelight! LOL…desperation at its finest! 🤡🤡

Reply(1)
10
Ken B
3d ago

CNN switching around hosts is like switching around deck chairs in the Titanic.👍🏾🇺🇸

Reply
7
Tom Martinez
3d ago

Great people who actually watch him get to hear his condescending comments and faciaL expressions

Reply
4
Related
Deadline

CNN Anchor & Senior Political Correspondent Abby Phillip Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Abby Phillip, CNN’s senior political correspondent and anchor of Inside Politics Sunday, an hourlong program focused on the week’s most important political storylines, has signed with UTA. The agency will represent her across news and broadcasting, culture and commerce, scripted and unscripted television, podcasting, publishing, speaking engagements, the UTA Foundation and more. Phillip, one of the network’s most prominent rising stars, plays a key role in CNN’s special coverage of high-profile political events which have included election nights, State of the Union Addresses and the January 6th Committee hearing. She anchored special coverage of the 2020 Presidential Election Night in...
NFL
Deadline

Alison Roman’s New Show To Join CNN Lineup This Fall

CNN announced that Alison Roman’s new project (More Than) A Cooking Show will join the network’s lineup this fall. It’s the latest CNN+ series to get a new home in the Warner Bros. Discovery universe. Roman’s show had yet to debut when the subscription streaming service was shut down after one month last April. The new CNN Original Series will be produced by Zero Point Zero Production. According to CNN, Roman will embark “on a journey to learn about some of her favorite ingredients – where they come from, how to cook them, and why we should and must love eating them as...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Riverdale’ Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced To Life Behind Bars For Matricide; Not Eligible For Parole For 14 Years

Former Riverdale and Diary of a Wimpy Kid actor Ryan Grantham has been sentenced to life behind bars without the possibility of parole for 14 years for the 2020 killing of his mother. The by-the-book second-degree murder punishment was handed down by British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker on September 21 in Vancouver. With the sentence already a forgone conclusion over the laws of the Canadian province, the only real wild card was how long the guilty pleading Grantham would have to wait before the currently 24-year-old could apply for parole. The Leo Awards nominated Grantham turned himself into police soon...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RadarOnline

Kasie Hunt Slated To Take Over Don Lemon's Primetime Slot After Health Scare As Chris Licht's Network Shakeup Continues

CNN CEO Chris Licht has his eyes set on Kasie Hunt to take over Don Lemon’s primetime slot — the latest move in the shakeup at the network, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation tell RadarOnline.com, that Hunt is being favored by Licht to take over the 10 PM ET slot.“Kassie and Chris know each other from their time at MSNBC. He has been a big fan of her talents, and she fits into his key criteria of being a reporter first and anchor second,” an insider tells us. “She’s the big winner after Don was demoted.”Earlier this...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RadarOnline

Dumped CNN Anchor Brian Stelter Reportedly Labels Himself As A ‘Sacrificial Lamb’ After Firing

It's been weeks since CNN's Brian Stelter was axed from the network, but his exit has remained in the headlines with the cable channel's employees fearful about the promised "changes" their boss Chris Licht has to come. Despite ignoring warning signs and this website's reports that his firing was inevitable, Radar has learned that Stelter is playing the victim card with his ex-staffers.The former Reliable Sources host believes he was CNN's “sacrificial lamb" as the network gears up to switch directions in an attempt to save their failing channel by appealing to both sides of the political party. Stelter was...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

NBC's $10 Million Dollar Mistake: Under Siege 'Meet The Press' Moderator Chuck Todd Set To Land Massive Golden Handshake If Fired

NBC will have to pay more than $10 million dollars if it decides to jettison embattled Meet The Press host Chuck Todd, Radar has learned.Peacock’s top brass recently re-signed Todd, 50, to a multi-year multi-million-dollar contract — meaning if it’s decided that a new moderator is needed for the ailing show, the embarrassing U-turn would also deliver colossal egg on the face.“Chuck only recently put pen to paper on a new contract,” a source close to the situation said.The goateed anchor agreed to a two-year contract extension in a deal worth at least $10 million dollars, the insider added.As RadarOnline.com...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alisyn Camerota
Person
Wolf Blitzer
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Brianna Keilar
Person
Don Lemon
Person
Poppy Harlow
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Brian Stelter
Person
John Berman
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Alison Roman
The Independent

CNN host under fire for saying Trump should be invited to Queen’s funeral: ‘Stop normalising treason’

CNN host Jake Tapper’s suggestion that President Joe Biden invite Donald Trump to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been met with an outpouring of online fury. The comment, which the primetime host made during a Friday night panel discussing the state funeral scheduled for 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London, drew the ire of individuals who described themselves as longtime viewers of his program. It even led to the hashtag #boycottCNN to begin trending over the weekend.
POTUS
AdWeek

Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation Show to Debut Monday, Oct. 3

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. NewsNation announced that Chris Cuomo’s new weeknight show, Cuomo, will debut on Monday, October 3 at 8 p.m. ET. The show,...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn Tonight#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#New Cnn#Cnn Newsroom#D C Camerota#Lemon
RadarOnline

Anderson Cooper’s Secret Deposition: CNN Anchor Admits He Doesn’t Fact-Check News But Blasts Claims He Sits ‘Around For The Camera To Turn On’

Anderson Cooper isn't just a pretty face. CNN's silver fox, 55, blasted claims that he's nothing more than eye candy while admitting he doesn't fact-check what he reports on during his show. Cooper made the shocking admission during a secret deposition, Radar has learned. One of the most recognizable faces on television is tangled up in a lawsuit against CNN that questions the network's newsgathering process. Dr. Michael Black filed the suit in 2016, claiming CNN and its star medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen's reporting on infant deaths at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach was dishonest.Black worked at the...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Rumors Are Swirling That CNN Correspondent Carl Azuz Is Dead, but Is He Really?

It never gets any easier to report the news of a public figure passing. However, since many people are obsessed with being the first to report news, sometimes they can miss the mark. For example, in November 2020, Twitter users spread the hashtag #RIPDrake, but the hitmaker has been alive and kicking. Not to mention, Hollywood Unlocked reported that Queen Elizabeth passed away in late February 2022. However, the Queen didn’t pass until Sept. 8, 2022. Now, many people are having a hard time believing that CNN10 anchor Carl Azuz died.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
WashingtonExaminer

Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
POTUS
The Independent

CNN’s Don Lemon says Meghan Markle only recently understanding what it’s like to be ‘treated like a Black woman’ is ‘shocking’

Don Lemon has shared his thoughts on Meghan Markle’s latest episode of Archetypes, in which she and Mariah Carey discussed race and their identities as biracial women.During a broadcast of CNN’s New Day on Wednesday, the CNN host praised the Duchess of Sussex for her “eye-opening” podcast and speaking out against “colourism”. However, Lemon expressed that Meghan was speaking from “a place of privilege” because she “did not have to deal with racism until she married a white man.”“What she is coming from is a place of privilege where she did not have to deal with racism until she...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

127K+
Followers
36K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy