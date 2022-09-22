Read full article on original website
CNET
After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately
Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
laptopmag.com
How to get a free iPhone 14 from Verizon or iPhone 14 Pro Max for just $99
Apple's new iPhone 14 series has undoubtedly caught your eye if you're due for an upgrade. Let's face it, premium flagship phones come with a premium price to match. Pricing starts at $799 for the base model iPhone 14 and $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max. Luckily, get yourself a free iPhone from Verizon —here's how.
CNET
Got an iPhone? Lock Down These 3 Security Settings Now
As your iPhone becomes increasingly integral to your life and identity, so does the need to keep your data stored on the phone safe. While you're locking down your Gmail account, your Facebook page and your browser, don't neglect your iPhone just because you already have Face ID or Touch ID setup.
CNET
iOS 16 Is Here, but It Won't Run on Every iPhone. Here's How to Find Out
Apple released iOS 16 last week to all iPhones -- well, all the iPhones that are able to run Apple's newest mobile software update. Unfortunately, not every iPhone supports iOS 16, though the iPhones that don't are typically older devices.
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For A Faster Phone
Is it just your imagination or does your phone seem so much more sluggish these days? There are a number of reasons why your phone may not be resembling the device you took home from the Apple store (even if that purchase date wasn’t so long ago). Your charging habits could be causing battery power to dwindle faster. Maybe you’re storing it in places where the temperature is too high for its battery. Or, the most likely culprit of all, the many apps you’ve downloaded over the years include a few that are notorious for draining your phone of resources and slowing it down to a snail’s pace. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for a faster phone.
CNET
Upgraded Your iPhone to iOS 16? Take These 3 Steps Immediately
If you've got an iPhone that's compatible with iOS 16, it's likely that you've already downloaded the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system. iOS 16 is full of new features, but before you go exploring, take a few seconds to prime your iPhone to make the most of the new software.
CNET
Apple Changed the New iPhone Battery Icon in iOS 16.1 to What Everyone Wanted
The iPhone used to show the percentage of battery left directly in the status bar, viewable from anywhere on your phone, which offered a handy way to quickly glance at your battery level -- until Apple removed the feature with the release of the iPhone X. The reason? Apple needed to make room for the various sensors in the minimized notch at the time.
Digital Trends
How to see which apps are draining your iPhone’s battery life
The iOS 16 update has been out in the wild for a week, available to those who have an iPhone 8 through to the iPhone 13, as well as coming pre-installed in the iPhone 14, which was released last Friday. After installing the update, people haven't considered one element: the number of apps running in the background that drain their iPhone's battery life.
CNET
New iPhone? Ditch Siri and Add Alexa on Your Home Screen Instead
You already know you can give Alexa commands on your Echo devices, but did you know that you can also talk to Alexa on your iPhone? Think of it as taking all of the great features of Alexa, but to go. Whether you've just purchased a new iPhone 14 or are still hanging onto another model, it's a great time to swap Siri for Alexa.
CNET
iOS 16.0.2 Update Released, Fixes Camera Shake and More
Apple released the iOS 16.0.2 update Thursday, and it fixes a handful of bugs and issues iPhone users have reported. The update fixes a camera shake issue some iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users have experienced when they accessed third-party apps like Snapchat or TikTok. Apple originally said an update to fix this issue would be made available next week.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 charging slowly? How to fast charge your iPhone
Is your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro charging slower than your old phone did? The best way to fast charge is with a Lightning to USB-C cable and a 30 watt charger, either from Apple or a cheaper third-party option like Anker. Here’s everything you need to know about fast charging your new iPhone …
Android Authority
How to remove the background from a photo in iOS 16
Now you can share photos without the photo-bombing exhibitionist in the background. iOS 16 has introduced many new features, but one really useful feature has to do with photo editing. Usually, when you have to remove backgrounds from photos, you need an editing tool like Photoshop, Gimp, or an online removal tool. But iOS now has a built-in tool to remove the background from a photo. It’s not perfect by any means (yet), but it looks very promising. Here’s how it works.
Gizmodo
There's a Dirt Cheap Smartwatch Powering This Adorably Useless Tiny Desktop PC
A modern smartwatch can run circles around the giant desktop PCs of yesteryear when it comes to processing power, but counting how many steps you take seems like a waste of all that horsepower. Why not turn a modern wearable into a lilliputian PC, complete with an equally tiny keyboard that looks like it was hijacked from a Blackberry?
CNET
Apple's Latest iOS 16 Update Fixes More Annoying Bugs
Apple on Thursday released the iOS 16.0.2. The update, which comes about two weeks after the launch of iOS 16, fixes a handful of bugs and issues iPhone users have reported. The update fixes a camera shake issue some iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users have experienced when they accessed third-party apps like Snapchat or TikTok. Apple originally said an update to fix this issue would be made available next week.
Elite Daily
Customize Your iPhone Lock Screen Even Further With These Widgets
How many Lock Screens have you created for your iPhone since the new iOS 16 came out? If you’re only rocking one, you might want to get in on all the customizations that are available, especially the widgets. Widgetsmith is your go-to when it comes to making a Lock Screen and Home Screen that are perfectly fit to your needs and personality — we’re talking aesthetics, baby. ICYDK, it’s an app that lets you customize your Home and Lock Screens with an extensive widget selection to choose from. It expands your options from the iPhone basics that will make your lock screen one-of-a-kind. Here’s how to use Widgetsmith to add widgets to your iPhone Lock Screen.
Digital Trends
The iPhone 14 gets a stunning transparent back with this new mod
The Nothing Phone 1 again sparked interest in transparent phone aesthetics, but modders have been at it for a while. The latest experiment to come out of the enthusiast community is an iPhone 14 with a transparent rear panel. Photos of an iPhone 14 with innards visible underneath are making rounds of Twitter, but the identity of the modder remains unclear.
RS Recommends: Bose’s Best-Selling Earbuds Are Now Cheaper Than AirPods
Few audio brands have earned the kind of industry-wide and consumer-wide respect like Bose, and that’s for good reason. The company, which is approaching its 60th anniversary soon, has been at the forefront of both audio engineering and wearable technology for decades, with products that deliver on both sound quality and inspired (read: cool) design. If you know Bose, you’ll know that the brand rarely discounts its products, but we spotted a deal right now that gets you a pair of Bose Sport True Wireless Earbuds marked down to just $149. The new wireless earbuds deal (which we spotted at...
NFL・
Engadget
iPhone 15 'Ultra' could replace next year's Pro Max model
Next year’s iPhone could introduce a change to Apple’s naming convention. According to Bloomberg , the company could call its largest and most expensive device in 2023 the iPhone 15 Ultra instead of the iPhone 15 Pro Max as you would expect given its recent track record. The shift would reportedly coincide with the most significant redesign of the iPhone since Apple released the iPhone 12 in 2019. Gurman expects the iPhone 15 to feature USB-C, among other “bigger changes.”
Engadget
Save nearly 80 percent on this refurbished 2015 MacBook Air
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Working as a freelance photographer requires many investments into camera and editing gear. Behind your DSLR, lenses and lights, your computer might be the most important tool in your arsenal. Many professionals use a desktop machine such as a Mac Pro or a custom PC, but it’s nice to have a laptop handy on-site.
MotorTrend Magazine
YouTuber Wrecks Car to Test New iPhone 14 Pro Crash Detection
While the long-anticipated "Apple Car" was not revealed during the tech giant's recent livestreamed event, Apple did debut the new iPhone 14. Some critics panned the iPhone 14 for being too similar to the previous model—which iPhone isn't?—but one new feature that stood out to us is its crash detection function. Apple touts that the new iPhone 14 uses its GPS and accelerometer to detect if the user has been in an car accident. If the iPhone 14 senses deceleration consistent with a car crash, a prompt will come up on the screen and if the user does not dismiss the prompt within 10 seconds, the iPhone will automatically call for emergency services.
