ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
Gizmodo

Best Ways to Use the New iPhone Pro's Dynamic Island

There’s been lots of chatter about the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max’s Dynamic Island since it was introduced a few weeks ago. It’s garnered enough buzz that even Android users are attempting to spoof the feature on their devices. But what’s so special about the Dynamic Island, anyway?
CELL PHONES
Gizmodo

Speedreaders Lose, Authors Win in New Amazon Ebook Policy Change

Amazon has switched up its return policy for those who purchase ebooks on its marketplace. The tech company will only accept ebook returns from users who have read no more than 10% of the book. I am not an ebook reader as I much prefer the tactile and olfactory sense...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy