1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Livermore (Livermore, CA)

SOLANO COUNTY -- Three people died and two are facing major injuries after an early morning traffic fatality on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County. The California Highway Patrol first responded to what appeared to be a head-on collision at 3:13 a.m. near Richards Boulevard onramp outside of Davis. Officers said an Infiniti sedan was driving on the wrong side of the road and struck a Hyundai sedan. In the Infiniti, the 31-year-old driver and a 27-year-old passenger died, and two other passengers were transported to UC Davis Medical Center with major injuries. The 30-year-old driver of the Hyundai...

SOLANO COUNTY, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO