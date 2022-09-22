ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Egg-Based Latinx Dishes That Would Make Your Abuela Proud

By Chloe Castleberry
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QhZGi_0i5oLHGJ00
latin grandmother and granddaughter, daughter cooking mexican food at home, three generations of women in Mexico Image: Marcos/Adobe Stock.

Every year, our country celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month beginning on September 15. It’s a great way to learn more about Hispanic culture and recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans in the U.S. And what better way to do that than through food? After all, food is the way to the heart, and although I personally don’t consider myself a cooking expert, I’m pretty good at following a recipe and am always open to learning more about different cultures. Many generations of Hispanic and Latinx Americans have enriched and influenced our country in numerous ways, such as through music, literature, and of course food. This Hispanic Heritage Month, I encourage you to make at least one Latinx or Hispanic dish.

There are many nutritious, diverse, and flavorful ingredients used in Hispanic cultural dishes, including various spices, vegetables, meats, and my favorite – eggs. And when you’re choosing eggs, make sure to reach for Eggland’s Best eggs which have 6x more Vitamin D, 25 percent less saturated fat, and more than double the Omega-3s and Vitamin B12 compared to ordinary eggs. Eggs are a universal staple within many Latin cultures. For Latino families, cooking and sharing of meals are embedded within the culture, and eggs are a versatile and affordable source of high-quality protein and other nutrients that all families can feel good about.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a novice or an expert in the kitchen, because the below egg-based Latinx dishes can be made by anyone who wants to spend time with family while learning more about a culture unlike their own. Before I lose you, trust me when I say that the below recipes are not complicated (is there anything worse than getting the ingredients for a new recipe only to find out it’s going to take you about 30 pots and pans and a year and a day to make)? Life can get busy, and we know no one has time for that, so check out the recipes below that all feature Eggland’s Best eggs, which save you time and pack in extra nutrition into every recipe. So, before you decide what to make for your next family meal, take a look at these dishes that are guaranteed to be a burst of culture and flavor.

Air-Fried Salami & Cheese Mangú

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p56qR_0i5oLHGJ00

Mangú is a traditional hearty Dominican breakfast dish made with mashed plantains and sides of salami, eggs, fried cheese and topped with pickled onions. Not only is it easy to make, but this air-fried twist on a classic dish is a well-rounded delicious way to start your day off right! Dalina Soto, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist, who worked with Eggland’s Best to create this recipe, says, “I only recommend Eggland’s Best to my clients because they provide superior nutrition, such as 25 percent less saturated fat and six times more Vitamin D compared to ordinary eggs, that can help women and their families maintain overall wellness. And another benefit – they make any recipe taste better too!”

Directions

1. Peel plantains, cut into chunks and add to a pot of salted boiling water. Boil until they are very tender.

2. Remove plantains from the water and mash them right away with a fork until they are smooth. Mix in butter and 2 tbsp cold water. Keep mashing and mixing until there are few to no lumps.

3. Coat your cheese slices with flour and add slices as well as salami to the air fryer and cook for 5-7 minutes.

4. While that cooks, cut your red onion into thin slices. In a small bowl, combine onions, vinegar, and salt. Microwave for 2 minutes or cook on the stovetop for 5-8 minutes to create pickled onions.

5. On a skillet, cook your Eggland’s Best eggs sunny side up.

6. Time to plate. Add your mashed plantains and garnish with pickled red onions. Finish with your sides of air-fried salami, cheese, and sunny-side-up Eggland’s Best eggs!

Ingredients

4 Large Eggland’s Best eggs

• 2 plantains, unripe

• 2 tablespoons butter

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1 red onion, large

• 1 tablespoon vinegar

• 2 1/2 tsp salt

• 4 slices of frying cheese

• 4 slices of Dominican salami (induveca)

Light Mexican Custards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c2Xvk_0i5oLHGJ00

Originally from the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco, the Jericalla is a Mexican custard-like dessert that has a similar texture to flan and a burned top-like crème brûlée. However there isn’t a sugar topping, so you won’t get a hard shell.

Directions

1. In a large deep pot combine the light milk, cinnamon, vanilla & honey. Mix over medium heat until it boils.

2. Remove the boiled mixture from the stovetop and let it cool to room temperature.

3. Beat the Eggland’s Best eggs and pour slowly into the boiled mixture, stirring continuously.

4. Pour the mixture into individual molds and place them inside a large baking pan half full of hot water to create a “water bath.”

5. Bake at 350°F (180°C) for 45 mins.

6. Indulge yourself with the light version of a classic dessert

Ingredients

8 Eggland’s Best eggs

• 3 cups of light milk

• 2 cinnamon sticks

• 2 tablespoons vanilla extract

• ½ cup honey

Arroz con huevo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0roz8O_0i5oLHGJ00

Arroz con huevo is a popular lazy lunch throughout Latin America, consisting of rice that’s topped with a fried egg. This humble dish is enjoyed by many people because of its tastiness and low maintenance.

Directions

1. Heat oil in a deep non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add onion and green pepper; cook, stirring frequently until onion is soft, about 6 minutes. Stir in garlic and tomatoes; cook for 1 minute. Stir in cooked rice and hot pepper sauce; heat through.

2. Poach or fry eggs in a separate pan, to the desired doneness. Spoon rice onto serving plates and top with eggs. Serve with additional hot pepper sauce, if desired.

Ingredients

4 Eggland’s Best eggs

• ¾ cup ( 175 mL ) chopped onion

• ¾ cup ( 175 mL ) chopped sweet green pepper

• 1 garlic clove, minced

• 1 1/2 cups ( 375 mL ) chopped tomatoes

• 3 cups ( 750 mL ) cooked rice

• 2 tsp ( 10 mL ) vegetable oil

Arepa de huevo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TQV6I_0i5oLHGJ00

Arepa de huevo is a popular Colombian dish that is commonly sold at street stalls, especially in the Caribbean parts of Colombia. Corn arepas are filled with eggs, then fried until the eggs are fully cooked. They are often served for breakfast, but also make for a nice afternoon snack when paired with a cup of coffee on the side, according to Taste Atlas.

Directions

1. Mix corn meal, salt, and sugar together in a bowl. Add hot water and mix with your hands until a dough forms. Roll into a ball and let rest, for 5 to 10 minutes, according to All Recipes.

2. Fill a pot with about 4 inches of oil and heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

3. Divide dough into 4 equal-sized balls. Set aside a small amount of dough for repairing holes after cooking. Place a dough ball onto a sheet of plastic wrap and place a second sheet of plastic wrap on top. Use a pan or plate to flatten the dough into a 1/4-inch thick round. Smooth edges of the area with your fingers. Repeat with remaining dough.

4. Place the arepas carefully into the hot oil and fry until puffed, about 1 1/2 minutes per side. Remove arepas from the oil and drain on paper towels until cool until safe to handle.

5. Cut a 3-inch hole near the edge of an arepa. Crack an egg into a small glass and carefully pour it into the hole in the arepa. Repair the hole quickly using reserved dough. Return the arepa to the oil and fry until the egg is no longer runny, 2 minutes per side. Drain on paper towels. Repeat with remaining arepas. Let cool briefly.

Ingredients

4 Eggland’s Best eggs

• ½ teaspoon salt

• ½ teaspoon sugar

• 1 cup of warm water

• Vegetable oil for frying

• 1 cup of yellow or white masarepa or pre-cooked corn meal

Tortilla Española

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tvgRA_0i5oLHGJ00

Tortilla española, or Spanish omelet, is a commonly served dish in Spain, according to Spruce Eats. As there are so few components, the key to a perfect dish is to use a high-quality olive oil and fresh eggs.

Directions

1. Cut the peeled potatoes in half lengthwise. With the flat side on the cutting surface, slice the potatoes into pieces approximately 1/8-inch thick. Place the potatoes and onions in a large bowl, sprinkle with salt, and mix together.

2. In a large, heavy, nonstick frying pan, heat 1 1/2 cups of olive oil over medium-high heat. Carefully place the potato-onion mixture into the frying pan, spreading it evenly over the surface. The oil should almost cover the potatoes. Turn down the heat slightly so the potatoes do not burn—you want them to slowly fry until tender and creamy.

3. Cook the mixture until the potatoes are cooked—if a slice of potato breaks easily when poked with a spatula, the potatoes are done. Remove the mixture from the heat and drain or remove with a slotted spoon. Let the potatoes cool off. To speed up the process, carefully spread them out on a baking sheet.

4. Crack the eggs into a large bowl and beat them by hand with a whisk or fork. Pour on top of the cooled potato-onion mixture. Mix together with a large spoon. Let sit for about 5 minutes.

5. In a 9- or 10-inch non-stick pan, heat over medium heat 1 to 2 tablespoons of the remaining olive oil. Add the egg mixture, spreading it out evenly. Allow the egg to cook around the edges. Carefully lift up one side of the omelet to check if the egg has slightly browned. The inside of the mixture should not be completely cooked and the egg will still be runny.

6. When the mixture has browned on the bottom, remove the pan from the stove and place a large dinner plate bigger than your pan on top. Turn the pan alongside the plate so the tortilla sits on the plate.

7. Place the frying pan back on the stove and put just enough of the remaining oil to cover the bottom and sides of the pan. Let the pan warm for 30 seconds or so.

8. Slide the omelet from the plate into the frying pan. Use the spatula to shape the sides of the omelet and allow it to cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Turn the heat off and let the tortilla sit in the pan for 2 additional minutes. Slide the omelet onto a plate or cutting board and slice it into 6 to 8 pieces, like a pie.

Ingredients

5 Eggland’s Best eggs

• 1 medium yellow onion, diced into 1/4-inch pieces

• 1/2 tablespoon kosher salt, or to taste

• 1 1/2 to 2 cups Spanish olive oil, for frying

• 6 to 7 medium potatoes, peeled

Spanish Eggs in Purgatory

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bpFxZ_0i5oLHGJ00

Eggs in purgatory is a recipe that hails originally from Italy, but due to its popularity, many Spanish and Latin American homes decided to add their own flair.

Directions

1. Peel and finely chop the onion and garlic. Thinly slice the chorizo sausage. Slice the roasted red pepper into four pieces.

2. Pour the olive oil into a large frying pan and place on medium heat. When hot, sauté onion, garlic, and chorizo sausage in the pan until the onions are translucent and soft. Stir in the red pepper flakes, thyme, and oregano. Add the crushed tomatoes and simmer for approximately 15 minutes.

3. Heat the oven to 375 F.

4. Divide the tomato sauce into the four individual ceramic dishes (or 1 large baking dish). Press a spoon in the middle to create a hole for the eggs. Break 2 eggs into each dish and sprinkle with cheese. Bake until the whites are set, but the yolks are still runny. Serve with bread or homemade fries.

Ingredients

8 Eggland’s Best eggs

• 1 yellow onion (diced small)

• 1 clove of garlic (minced)

• 4-ounce Spanish chorizo sausage

• 1 roasted red pepper

• 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

• 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

• 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

• 1 (28-ounce) canned crushed tomatoes (or freshly diced tomatoes)

• 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 1/2 cup grated cured cheese (such as Manchego or Parmesan)

Huevos a la Rabona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ns3Q_0i5oLHGJ00

This simple and delicious dish consists of a base of toasted or lightly fried bread on which is placed a fried egg and a generous portion of salsa Criolla.

Directions

1. Place the onion and hot pepper in a bowl. Cover with cold water and let stand for 10 minutes. Drain.

2. Transfer the onion and hot pepper mixture to another bowl, and add the coriander, salt, pepper, lemon juice, and a tablespoon of olive oil.

3. Toast the bread or fry it in a skillet over medium heat. Place two slices on each plate.

4. Fry the eggs in the rest of the oil, season with salt and pepper, and place each egg on each piece of toast.

5. Top with a portion of salsa Criolla and serve immediately.

Ingredients

4 Eggland’s Best eggs

• 2 tablespoons finely chopped hot pepper

• 2 tablespoons chopped coriander

• Salt and pepper

• 1 tablespoon lime juice

• 1 tablespoon of oil

• 4 slices of bread

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

• ½ red onion, cut into very thin slices

This article was created by SheKnows for Eggland’s Best.

Comments / 0

#Hispanic Americans
