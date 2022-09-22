ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

oldschool94
3d ago

I'm an accountant. I can't speak for anyone else. my work ethics, and quality is the same as if I were in my cube. I was wFh b4 the virus. Trust!! spvrs, managers they know. they know. The end

Alisa Oliver
3d ago

I work from home for a call center. They know whether or not you're working. We have to put ourselves in "status" mode for whatever we do: bathroom break, meal break, 15-minute breaks. This stuff can be tracked. Anything else, to me, is a micro-managing ego trip for leadership. If not busy and the calls are not coming in, so what?! 🤷 🙄 😒 Sometimes folks can be idiots about small things. 🙄

N
3d ago

I work from home and my stress level and mental health has improved. I've saved money not having to put gas in my car multiple times a week, plus office clothes have to buy/replace. I still work the same as I did in a damn cubicle. My supers know we all still work while at home.

