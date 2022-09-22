Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Ohio State jumps Alabama, Tennessee rises, Kansas joins college football rankings
The scores and results from Week 4 in made it clear, in case fans and AP Top 25 voters weren't aware: The 2022 college football season is going to be extremely fluid. Good luck to everyone -- those of us here who vote in the CBS Sports 131 included -- who has to figure out how to stack these teams up against each other in their college football rankings because comparing losses and trying to slot these programs is going to be quite difficult for a couple weeks.
WATCH: Josh Heupel, Hendon Hooker and Vols react to win over Florida
No. 11 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated No. 20 Florida (2-2, 1-1 SEC) in nail-biting fashion on Saturday night. The Vols snagged an interception on the final play of the game to seal a 38-33 win over Florida, snapping a five-game losing streak to the Gators. Here's what Vols head coach Josh Heupel, quarterback Hendon Hooker, wide receiver Bru McCoy, defensive end LaTrell Bumphus, defensive tackle Omari Thomas, and running back Jabari Small had to say following the win.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Georgia’s struggles against Kent State
ESPN college commentator Paul Finebaum earlier this week said that the Georgia Bulldogs were the new Alabama, but if you take a look at the Dawgs play today against the Kent State Golden Flashes, you’d beg to differ. The Golden Flashes are giving the No. 1 team in the...
CBS Sports
LSU vs. New Mexico: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The LSU Tigers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the New Mexico Lobos at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 24 at Tiger Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Tigers have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Updated Coaches Poll Top 25 revealed following Week 4 of college football
The USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 has been updated following an exciting Week 4 of college football. and Penn State both moved up three spots, while Washington was catapulted six spots to No. 18 overall. On the other hand, Oklahoma dropped ten spots to No. 16 after a loss to Kansas State, while Arkansas saw their ranking fall nine spots to No. 19 after Texas A&M handed them their first loss.
CBS Sports
Coaches Poll top 25: Oklahoma plummets after upset, Florida State arrives in college football rankings
Oklahoma dropped 10 spots in the newest Coaches Poll that was released on Sunday after a 41-34 home loss to Kansas State in which the Sooners entered as 13.5-point favorites. Despite improving to 3-1 with the victory, however, the Wildcats failed to make the poll after the upset. The Wildcats weren't the only Big 12 team snubbed by the Coaches Poll voters. Kansas was also left out after improving to 4-0 with a 35-27 win over previously unbeaten Duke.
CBS Sports
Appalachian State vs. James Madison odds: 2022 college football picks, Week 4 predictions from proven model
Former FCS powers that have gotten off to great starts in 2022 meet up in one of the intriguing matchups on the Week 4 college football schedule. The Appalachian State Mountaineers and the James Madison Dukes are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. Appalachian State is 2-1 overall and 1-1 at home, while James Madison is 2-0 overall and hasn't played on the road yet.
WATCH: Georgia vs. Kent State Game Trailer
It is getting closer to gameday, the game trailer has been released.
Georgia fans worried about Dawgs playing with their food against Kent State
In what was expected to be a blowout game, the Georgia Bulldogs were in a close contest against the Kent State Golden Flashes. In Week 3, the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs made easy work of the South Carolina Gamecocks. One week later, they were seemingly set to have an easy game against the Kent State Golden Flashes. On paper, it was expected to be a blowout that would help Georgia maintain their top position on the AP Top 25 rankings list.
Gators Online Gameday predictions: Florida vs. Tennessee
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — All eyes will be on Knoxville this Saturday at 3:30 pm. The No. 20 Florida Gators hit the road for the first time this season to take on the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers. Word out of Knoxville, and Vegas, is that this is the year for...
CBS Sports
Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 3
Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
CBS Sports
Tennessee vs. Florida score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 highlights today
No. 11 Tennessee leads No. 20 Florida 31-21 after three quarters. While it's only a 10-point game, considering how the Gators have struggled stopping the Volunteers offense, it feels like Florida has a tall mountain to climb if it is going to win this game or even just force overtime.
EJ Manuel, Mark Richt talk ACC Network at FSU, memories from their time here, the job Mike Norvell has done
TALLAHASSEE — ACC Network analysts Mark Richt and EJ Manuel spoke with media on Friday about being in Tallahassee for Florida State’s game against Boston College. Richt, a former assistant coach at FSU, and Manuel, a former quarterback for the Seminoles, reflected on their time here and what it is like to be back. They also spoke on the current Seminoles and the job that head coach Mike Norvell has done.
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
Tennessee-Florida football game day betting odds
No. 12 Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC) will host No. 22 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4. Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri. The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in...
CBS Sports
College football rankings, grades: Oklahoma gets an 'F', Alabama earns 'A+' on Week 4 report card
Week 4 of the college football season on Saturday was a rollercoaster ride from noon ET until well past midnight. No. 6 Oklahoma was stunned at home by Kansas State in a game that saw the Sooners defense give up five total touchdowns to quarterback Adrian Martinez. The loss may very well prevent them from a chance at making the College Football Playoff field down the road. Elsewhere, No. 7 USC escaped with a win over Oregon State in a nail-biter that proved the Trojans offense may not be as electric as it appeared through the first three games of the season.
CBS Sports
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Deion Sanders, Todd Monken lead options to replace Geoff Collins
Geoff Collins had it all: money, a future and a plan at Georgia Tech. A Star Wars nerd, he planned to weaponize recruiting in the Atlanta region for little ol' Georgia Tech. Except ... none of it came to fruition. Instead, the Yellow Jackets floundered following the exit of 11-year stalwart Paul Johnson, and moving on from the triple option was only the least of Collins' problems as he attempted to turnaround the program.
CBS Sports
