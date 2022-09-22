ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
The cheapest US homes are in these 10 states: study

(NEXSTAR) – Home buyers open to embracing a new state will get a lot more house for their money, a new study shows. An analysis by The Ascent, which rates and reviews personal finance products, found that the average median home price in the first quarter of 2022 was $428,700.
'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain

Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
Homebuyer’s remorse: most people who bought a house recently have regrets

The home buying experience over the last two and a half years has been nothing short of extraordinary, but not all homeowners were satisfied with the process. Nearly three in four Americans have at least one regret about their new home or the home-buying process, according to a new survey from Anytime Estimate, a home-buying website, based on home buyer experiences throughout 2021 and 2022.
SNAP payments in 2022: What's changed so far, and what can you expect for the rest of the year?

Count your blessings if your fridge is complete, and you don't have to worry about where your next meal will come from. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP (formerly food stamps), is a federal program run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that helps more than 41 million Americans get enough to eat. Families and individuals who qualify can use the program to buy food like fruits and vegetables, bread and cereals, raw meat, and dairy.
Social Security payment 2022: Direct monthly check worth up to $3,345 being sent out today

Eligible recipients of Social Security Disability Insurance will begin to receive their checks, worth up to $3,345, on Wednesday. People whose birthdays fall on the first through the 10th of September are set to receive their SSDI payments today, according to the Social Security Administration. The SSDI only supports people who are disabled and have a qualifying work history.
