ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Weichert, Realtors’ Jersey City Downtown Office and Top Team Recognized for Sales Performance in August

By Submitted Content
Hudson Reporter
Hudson Reporter
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Restaurant Has Best Paella in State

The folks at Yelp have shared a list of the Best paella across every state and province in the US and Canada (Read List). In highlighting the “signature dish” that originated in Spain, that “has united families and loved ones” for “centuries”. The list...
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

County announces plans to construct new community center in Irvington Park

IRVINGTON, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced plans on Friday, Sept. 23, to construct a new 13,000-square-foot community center in Irvington Park. The structure is intended to create modern accommodations for residents to gather and experience the park in a new way, and provide additional space for community groups who regularly utilize the park.
IRVINGTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Real Estate
Jersey City, NJ
Business
NJ.com

QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come

Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Weichert, Realtors’ Hoboken Office Recognized for Sales Achievement in August

Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Hoboken office was recognized for outstanding sales performance at the regional level in August. The Hoboken office, which is managed by Joe Greco, shared top honors for having the most sales the Weichert sales region, which is comprised of offices throughout Hudson County and parts of Bergen County.
HOBOKEN, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

As Staten Islanders suffer, efforts to locate ‘boom parties’ in N.J. ‘largely unsuccessful,’ says law enforcement

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Elected officials and law enforcement on Staten Island and in Elizabeth, N.J., are working to address the noise from “boom parties” -- where people in New Jersey gather in groups and play music through giant speakers -- that’s impacting the quality of life of residents in both states. But despite best efforts, little has been done.
ELIZABETH, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Realtors#The Jersey#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Nader Rezai Team
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne moves forward with plans for industrial redevelopment at Constable Hook

Bayonne has withdrawn a resolution and approved another and laid the groundwork for the redevelopment of the ages-old Constable Hook, the largest industrial area in the city. The city is considering implementing an industrial redevelopment plan. Before that can happen, the city must initiate a study of the over 1,100 acre area on the east side of the city, the first step in the process.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Weichert, Realtors’ Bayonne Office and Top Associate Recognized for Regional Sales Awards in August

Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Bayonne office and a top-producing sales associate were recognized for exceptional sales achievement at the regional level in August. The Bayonne office, which is managed by Jacqueline Greco, had the highest dollar volume from Weichert.com transactions in the Weichert...
BAYONNE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Montclair Local

Firefighters battle blaze in Upper Montclair

A two-alarm fire sent flames and smoke shooting out of a century-old multifamily home on Inwood Avenue early Sunday afternoon, Sept. 25. There were no reported injuries, but the fire drew 10 trucks and firefighters from Montclair and five nearby towns. Neighbors rushed to the home and banged on the...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Construction worker dies at Robbinsville, NJ temple raided by FBI, cops say

ROBBINSVILLE — A construction worker has died at a Hindu temple that was raided by the FBI last year and accused in a lawsuit of human trafficking and labor violations. The 57-year-old man from Hillside was dead when first responders arrived at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, according to Robbinsville police. An investigation found that a construction accident had occurred at the rear of the property where curbing was being installed.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Council Approves 292K For Man Allegedly Run Down by Police Car

At Wednesday’s meeting, the City Council approved a $292,000 settlement of a suit brought by a man who said he was run down by a police cruiser. The case, brought by Shiron Cooper against the city, the Jersey City Police Department, and two members of the department, arose out of an incident in Audubon Park on Aug. 6, 2017. Cooper alleged that he was hit by a vehicle driven by Sgt. John Ransom after the police claimed he had engaged in a drug deal.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy