Weichert, Realtors’ Jersey City Downtown Office and Top Team Recognized for Sales Performance in August

Bayonne has withdrawn a resolution and approved another and laid the groundwork for the redevelopment of the ages-old Constable Hook, the largest industrial area in the city. The city is considering implementing an industrial redevelopment plan. Before that can happen, the city must initiate a study of the over 1,100 acre area on the east side of the city, the first step in the process.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO