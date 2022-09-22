Weichert, Realtors’ Jersey City Downtown Office and Top Team Recognized for Sales Performance in August

Read full article on original website
Two new Downtown skyscrapers approved in Jersey City
The Goldman Sachs tower and the Colgate Clock will be getting some company now that plans for two new skyscrapers in Downtown Jersey City have been approved by the city’s Planning Board. The two new towers, which will be developed by New York City-based real estate firm Tishman Speyer,...
North Jersey Restaurant Has Best Paella in State
The folks at Yelp have shared a list of the Best paella across every state and province in the US and Canada (Read List). In highlighting the “signature dish” that originated in Spain, that “has united families and loved ones” for “centuries”. The list...
County announces plans to construct new community center in Irvington Park
IRVINGTON, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced plans on Friday, Sept. 23, to construct a new 13,000-square-foot community center in Irvington Park. The structure is intended to create modern accommodations for residents to gather and experience the park in a new way, and provide additional space for community groups who regularly utilize the park.
North Bergen’s new downtown recreation center and library almost finished
North Bergen has nearly completed construction on its over $19.5 million new recreation center and library, which will also serve as a community center. Located downtown, the facility is set to open soon. The new recreation center, which includes a full library space, also features an indoor basketball court and...
QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come
Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
Weichert, Realtors’ Hoboken Office Recognized for Sales Achievement in August
Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Hoboken office was recognized for outstanding sales performance at the regional level in August. The Hoboken office, which is managed by Joe Greco, shared top honors for having the most sales the Weichert sales region, which is comprised of offices throughout Hudson County and parts of Bergen County.
As Staten Islanders suffer, efforts to locate ‘boom parties’ in N.J. ‘largely unsuccessful,’ says law enforcement
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Elected officials and law enforcement on Staten Island and in Elizabeth, N.J., are working to address the noise from “boom parties” -- where people in New Jersey gather in groups and play music through giant speakers -- that’s impacting the quality of life of residents in both states. But despite best efforts, little has been done.
North Bergen and West New York officials tout ANCHOR property tax relief program
North Bergen and West New York officials are informing residents about the rollout of the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) property tax relief program. Residents of both municipalities will soon be receiving mailers from the New Jersey Division of Taxation with filing information and an application...
Bayonne moves forward with plans for industrial redevelopment at Constable Hook
Bayonne has withdrawn a resolution and approved another and laid the groundwork for the redevelopment of the ages-old Constable Hook, the largest industrial area in the city. The city is considering implementing an industrial redevelopment plan. Before that can happen, the city must initiate a study of the over 1,100 acre area on the east side of the city, the first step in the process.
Hoboken City Council considers bonding $27.5 million for city projects
Hoboken is considering issuing a total of $27.5 million in bonds for various projects across the city, ranging from improvements to city parks, revamping various streets, water utility infrastructure and more. The City Council unanimously introduced four different bond ordinances at their Sept. 21 meeting, with each having a number...
Why are spotted lanternflies attracted to high-rise office buildings around NYC?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Are our pesky spotted lanternflies getting lost?. As the invasive insects continue to swarm the tristate area, more and more have been spotted near high-rise office buildings blocks away from the lush trees of suburbia. Last month, scores of the colorful bugs were seen around a...
Weichert, Realtors’ Bayonne Office and Top Associate Recognized for Regional Sales Awards in August
Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Bayonne office and a top-producing sales associate were recognized for exceptional sales achievement at the regional level in August. The Bayonne office, which is managed by Jacqueline Greco, had the highest dollar volume from Weichert.com transactions in the Weichert...
Blue Violets cannabis dispensary gets full Hoboken approval
“Mark my words, if you approve this tonight, you’re making a serious mistake,” said resident Mary Ondrejka. “I’m not making a joke of this, this is horrible,” said resident Mary Naddeo. “If you let this go through, you’re gonna regret it.”. “I am worried...
Mermaid Inn owners ‘super sad’ to close Upper West Side location after 15 years
The Mermaid Inn, a perpetually popular eatery at 570 Amsterdam Ave. for 15 years, will close on Oct. 16. Owners Danny Abrams and Cindy Smith said that they mutually agreed with the building’s new owners, a local partnership, to terminate their lease on the New England-style seafood spot which was soon to expire.
Firefighters battle blaze in Upper Montclair
A two-alarm fire sent flames and smoke shooting out of a century-old multifamily home on Inwood Avenue early Sunday afternoon, Sept. 25. There were no reported injuries, but the fire drew 10 trucks and firefighters from Montclair and five nearby towns. Neighbors rushed to the home and banged on the...
Hudson County Justice Complex reaches another key milestone
Progress continues to be made as construction of Hudson County’s new Frank J. Guarini Justice Complex proceeds in Jersey City, directly across Newark Avenue from the historic William J. Brennan Courthouse and in the midst of the many development projects transforming the skyline around Journal Square. Early summer 2022...
Construction worker dies at Robbinsville, NJ temple raided by FBI, cops say
ROBBINSVILLE — A construction worker has died at a Hindu temple that was raided by the FBI last year and accused in a lawsuit of human trafficking and labor violations. The 57-year-old man from Hillside was dead when first responders arrived at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, according to Robbinsville police. An investigation found that a construction accident had occurred at the rear of the property where curbing was being installed.
Council Approves 292K For Man Allegedly Run Down by Police Car
At Wednesday’s meeting, the City Council approved a $292,000 settlement of a suit brought by a man who said he was run down by a police cruiser. The case, brought by Shiron Cooper against the city, the Jersey City Police Department, and two members of the department, arose out of an incident in Audubon Park on Aug. 6, 2017. Cooper alleged that he was hit by a vehicle driven by Sgt. John Ransom after the police claimed he had engaged in a drug deal.
Here’s why the Bayonne Bridge was briefly closed Saturday night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Islanders heading to Bayonne late Saturday night were faced with delays after a crash prompted first responders to close a portion of the Bayonne Bridge. A brief full closure in the New Jersey lanes of the Bayonne Bridge occurred just after 10:25 p.m. when...
North Bergen considers redevelopment plan for 10 parcels on Tonnelle Avenue
North Bergen is considering allowing redevelopment in a large area along Tonnelle Avenue. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners introduced an ordinance that would do just that at its September 21 meeting. The ordinance would authorize North Bergen to establish a redevelopment plan and designate the township the...
