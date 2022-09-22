Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
Apple's 10.2-inch iPad drops to $280, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. A number of...
RS Recommends: 5 Pairs of Noise-Cancelling Headphones You Can Get for Under $100
Whether you’re on a busy commute or busy working from home, a reliable pair of noise-cancelling headphones goes a long way towards helping you stay focused and distraction-free. Once reserved for expensive, premium headphones, a number of audio brands are now offering Active Noise Cancelling technology (ANC) in their entry-level units as well. What you get: cleaner, more direct sound without the interference of outside noise. Related: How Do Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones Work? The best budget noise cancelling headphones on our list may be inexpensive but they will all help to eliminate engine noise, traffic, nature sounds and even the buzz coming from...
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
People
These Are the 7 Best Earbuds of 2022
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. For many people, earbuds are as much a daily necessity as their phone. And it's no wonder — these powerful little buds can do everything from facilitate hands-free calling to cancel out the sound on your treadmill neighbor's TV. Fortunately for tech lovers, the market has come a long way, most notably by paving the way for wireless innovations. "When earbuds first debuted, many users experienced issues with connectivity, battery life, awkward fit, and sound quality," says Kyle Wandel, Senior Business Intelligence Analyst at Consumer Technology Association. "Today’s earbuds offer the same caliber of sound as their wired counterparts from years ago, but they deliver rock-solid connectivity and useful extras like noise isolation, IP rating, and digital assistant integration."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Target Deal Days 2022: What to know about the October sale
To help shoppers get some of their holiday shopping done early, Target is hosting Deal Days again this year from Oct. 6-8 — the last time Target hosted Deal Days was in July to compete with Amazon Prime Day. The retailer said October’s event will feature discounts on products across categories in line with shoppers’ holiday season needs. Anyone can shop Target’s sale — this is one way Deal Days is distinct from events like Prime Day, which only Prime members have access to. However, if you’re a Target Circle member and use a Target RedCard to shop, you’ll get an extra 5% off purchases during Deal Days, a perk that’s available to RedCard holders year-round.
CNET
Amazon's 2022 Echo and Ring Launch Event: How to Get All the Details Live
The economy may be struggling, with consumer confidence at its lowest point in years, but that hasn't stopped the tech industry from preparing for the holiday shopping season with a torrent of new product releases. In August, Samsung showed off its Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4...
NFL・
CNET
iOS 16 Is Here, but It Won't Run on Every iPhone. Here's How to Find Out
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple released iOS 16 last week to all iPhones -- well, all the iPhones that are able to run Apple's newest mobile software update. Unfortunately, not every iPhone supports iOS 16, though the iPhones that don't are typically older devices.
CNET
Upgraded Your iPhone to iOS 16? Take These 3 Steps Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you've got an iPhone that's compatible with iOS 16, it's likely that you've already downloaded the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system. iOS 16 is full of new features, but before you go exploring, take a few seconds to prime your iPhone to make the most of the new software.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phone Arena
AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro comparison: What's different?
Apple's new AirPods Pro 2, also known as AirPods Pro (2nd generation), are the 2022 successor to the original 2019 AirPods Pro. At first glance these two sets of true wireless earbuds are virtually indistinguishable. So let's take a close look at the details and compare them, finding out exactly what's new, and whether you should upgrade…
Top Apple Deals for September 2022: Get a 2021 iPad for $279, AirPods for $99, Apple Watch 7 for $299
Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $668.76 Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, we’re already at the end of summer, and with kids heading back to school, the deals have been in abundance. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and...
CNET
Now That iOS 16 Is on Your iPhone, Do These 3 Things Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Do you have an iPhone that's compatible with iOS 16? If so, you've probably already downloaded the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system. Before you dive into all of iOS 16's new features, however, you should take some time to prime your iPhone to make the most of the update.
CNET
New iPhone? Ditch Siri and Add Alexa on Your Home Screen Instead
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. You already know you can give Alexa commands on your Echo devices, but did you know that you can also talk to Alexa on your iPhone? Think of it as taking all of the great features of Alexa, but to go. Whether you've just purchased a new iPhone 14 or are still hanging onto another model, it's a great time to swap Siri for Alexa.
laptopmag.com
Amazon Prime Day 2: Everything you need to know
Prime Day used to be a once-a-year shopping extravaganza, but speculation is growing around an Amazon Prime Day 2 (opens in new tab) coming later this year - potentially named the "Prime Early Access Sale." Exclusive to Prime members, Prime Day offers a smorgasbord of Black Friday-like deals on just...
The Technics EAH-A800 headphone has great noise cancelling, powerful bass and best-in-class battery life for less
The Technics EAH-A800 is a flagship over-ear Bluetooth wireless headphone with great noise cancellation, a very flexible app, up to 50 hours of battery life, and powerful bass — all at a lower price than its direct competitors.
Best laptop power bank in 2022: portable battery packs to keep you topped up
Keep your laptop alive – and charge your cameras, tablets and phones too – with the best laptop power bank
CNET
iOS 16.0.2 Update Released, Fixes Camera Shake and More
Apple released the iOS 16.0.2 update Thursday, and it fixes a handful of bugs and issues iPhone users have reported. The update fixes a camera shake issue some iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users have experienced when they accessed third-party apps like Snapchat or TikTok. Apple originally said an update to fix this issue would be made available next week.
Cult of Mac
AirPods Pro 2 can use ear tips from the original version
AirPods Pro 2 is now reaching customers and they confirm what everyone hoped: ear tips designed for the original version fit the new one. But that’s not the whole story – Apple doesn’t recommend moving tips between the two versions of its earbuds. Here’s why. AirPods...
Digital Trends
This powerful Dell business laptop is 48% off for a limited time
Lately all of the best laptop deals have had a back-to-school slant to them, which is awesome for the students in your life, but if you’ve been on the hunt for a new business laptop, your moment has finally arrived. Right now, you you can bring home a Dell Vostro 3510 business laptop for only $629, saving you $584 off the original retail price of $1,213. At 48% off, this is undeniably one of the most enticing Dell laptop deals happening at the moment, so click the Buy Now button below to scoop one up and keep reading to find out why this laptop deal is one not to be missed.
CNET
Why Windows 11's Big 2022 Update Is Worth Downloading
Microsoft gave Windows 11 a major update. Released on Tuesday, the first big update to the operating system can now be downloaded to your laptop or desktop. You may be wondering, though, should you install the upgrade? With all the new security, productivity, accessibility and gaming features, the answer is likely yes.
CNET
Save $800 on This Asus ROG Gaming Desktop
If having a serious gaming desktop was a game in itself, you'd be ahead of your competition with this Asus ROG Gaming desktop, now on sale at Best Buy. You can get $800 off this $2,100 desktop, making it just $1,300. This deal only lasts for today, so hurry and grab it while you can.
Comments / 0