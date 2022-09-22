Read full article on original website
CNET
Amazon's 2022 Echo and Ring Launch Event: How to Get All the Details Live
The economy may be struggling, with consumer confidence at its lowest point in years, but that hasn't stopped the tech industry from preparing for the holiday shopping season with a torrent of new product releases. In August, Samsung showed off its Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4...
NFL・
CNET
Upgraded Your iPhone to iOS 16? Take These 3 Steps Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you've got an iPhone that's compatible with iOS 16, it's likely that you've already downloaded the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system. iOS 16 is full of new features, but before you go exploring, take a few seconds to prime your iPhone to make the most of the new software.
CNET
Now That iOS 16 Is on Your iPhone, Do These 3 Things Immediately
CNET
iOS 16.1 Will Give Us the iPhone Battery Icon Everyone Wanted
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software release -- iOS 16 -- brings back battery percentage to the iPhone status bar. Apple pulled out the feature with the release of iPhone X in 2017 due to space requirements for various sensors like the camera and microphone.
CNET
Apple's Latest iOS 16 Update Fixes More Annoying Bugs
Apple on Thursday released the iOS 16.0.2. The update, which comes about two weeks after the launch of iOS 16, fixes a handful of bugs and issues iPhone users have reported. The update fixes a camera shake issue some iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users have experienced when they accessed third-party apps like Snapchat or TikTok. Apple originally said an update to fix this issue would be made available next week.
CNET
Don't Like a Comment on TikTok? You Can Hit the 'Dislike' Button
TikTok said Friday that it's rolling out a comment dislike button for people worldwide. The feature was created to help TikTok get feedback from its users, helping to identify "irrelevant or inappropriate" comments. The social video app started testing the dislike button back in April and released the feature Friday.
CNET
Netflix's Tudum Global Fan Event: How to Watch Saturday and What to Expect
Netflix's second annual Tudum global fan event is almost here, and it will be packed with appearances from Chris Hemsworth, Kerry Washington, Kid Cudi, Bridgerton cast members and other stars. Saturday's livestream will deliver the latest news about the streaming service's shows, films and games. A marquee celebration for Netflix,...
CNET
Last Day to File a Claim for Google's $100 Million Privacy Settlement
Today is the final day to file a claim in a class action lawsuit file against Google. The search giant agreed to a $100 million settlement earlier this year, and Illinois residents whose likenesses appeared in a Google Photos album for the past seven years could be eligible for up to $400.
CNET
Tesla AI Day Brings Optimus Robot, Self-Driving Car Updates: Here's How to Watch
Tesla is pressing forward with its plans to create humanoid robots and to move closer to actual self-driving cars. You can learn more about it at the company's second AI Day, set for Sept. 30. Expect to see some of the most advanced examples of artificial intelligence technology around — even if they'll need years more work to mature.
CNET
Save $800 on This Asus ROG Gaming Desktop
If having a serious gaming desktop was a game in itself, you'd be ahead of your competition with this Asus ROG Gaming desktop, now on sale at Best Buy. You can get $800 off this $2,100 desktop, making it just $1,300. This deal only lasts for today, so hurry and grab it while you can.
CNET
Clear Your Android Phone's Cookies, Cache to Erase Junk Files
Clearing out your Android phone's cookies and cache can remove tracking cookies and excess data that may have built up while using your web browser. Whether your Android phone's internet browser is Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet, it collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This information makes up your cookies and cache, and it helps your phone speedily log in to your accounts and load frequently visited sites.
CNET
Amazon to Change Ebook Return Policy, End Refunds for Quick Readers
Amazon soon won't automatically refund all ebook purchases up to seven days after purchase, according to an announcement Thursday from The Author's Guild. The policy change, scheduled to take effect by the end of the year, will stop readers from gobbling up books and then quickly getting their money back.
CNET
CIA Launches First Podcast, 'The Langley Files,' to Dispel Misconceptions
The Central Intelligence Agency wants you to know it's not all "Hollywood scripts" and "shadowed whispers" within its halls. So it started a podcast. The Langley Files is the CIA's first podcast, and its goal is to separate fact from fiction, "demystify" work at the agency and tell the stories they're allowed to tell.
Motley Fool
Better Software Stock: Adobe vs. Unity
Investors are concerned about Adobe’s slowing growth and its abrupt $20 billion takeover of Figma. They’re also worried about Unity’s ad-related problems and the broader slowdown of the gaming market. Both software companies face near-term challenges, but one is clearly the safer long-term investment. You’re reading a...
CNET
Save 25% on Nomad's Ultra Orange iPhone 14 Case and Apple Watch Band
To celebrate the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra, accessory maker Nomad has unveiled some new additions to its lineup of iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands. Its new, limited-edition Ultra Orange versions of its rugged iPhone 14 case and sport band for Apple Watch are perfect for adventurers and elite athletes. And you can even save 25% on them if you get your order in before they start shipping out in November.
CNET
Best Amazon Deals: Beats Fit Pro Headphones, Echo Show and More
Amazon offers some of the best prices on the web so it's often the starting point for buying pretty much anything online, but how can you be sure you're getting the best price? Well, the CNET Deals team is scouring the web each and every day for the best Amazon deals on everything from tech and home products to auto accessories, fitness, fashion, everyday essentials and more, so we know a good deal when we see one. To make things easier for you, we're rounding up the day's best Amazon deals below so you always see the most noteworthy price drops and promotions.
CNET
1-Day Woot Deal Saves You $340 on a 2020 iMac
Now that it looks like remote work is here to stay, you may be looking for a more permanent computer for your workstation. Apple computers claimed nearly half the spots on our list of the best desktops for 2022, and right now you can pick up an older model at a bargain. Today only, Woot has 2020 iMac models on sale for just $960, saving you $340 compared with the usual price. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight or until supplies run out, so be sure to get your order in before then.
CNET
Get an Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch for Just $50, Its Lowest Price Yet
Ready to take your fitness journey seriously and to the next level? A budget smartwatch can help you stay on track and accomplish your goals by keeping you informed of your health. From daily steps to sleeping habits, you can assess what you need to improve and celebrate the things you're doing right just by wearing a smartwatch.
CNET
HP Pavilion Plus Laptop (14-inch) Review: Budget OLED Beauty
The 14-inch HP Pavilion Plus is a rare example of a laptop where you're actually getting more than you're paying for. The Plus, as the name implies, is a bit extra compared to the regular Pavilion laptops. In this case, you get features such as a body made of recycled aluminum, a 5-megapixel webcam, strong Intel Core i7 processing performance in our benchmark tests (even outpacing the latest MacBook Air in a couple of tests), and it's topped off with a beautiful OLED display.
CNET
iPhone 14 Pro vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra: We Put Their Cameras to the Test
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra are different in many ways, but there's a common factor between them: Both companies pitch these high-end phones as having great cameras.
