Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Phoenix Suns Losers of Bojan Bogdanovic Trade

There’s been a ton of stock heaved into the Phoenix Suns’ interest in Bojan Bogdanovic over the past month. Most of that momentum surfaced after reports of the Suns being in search of a “post-up” like forward. Somehow, despite his primary play of being a sharpshooter, Bogdanovic was the primary target of interest for Phoenix.
Jae Crowder tweets, deletes inflammatory message about Suns

In addition to being a professional basketball player, Jae Crowder has now become a professional pot stirrer. The Phoenix Suns forward Crowder tweeted an interesting message Friday. In response to a post written by Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic on the storylines to watch ahead of Suns training camp, Crowder wrote, “99 WONT BE THERE.!” Crowder then deleted the tweet.
Jae Crowder says he 'won't be there' for Suns' training camp

Last week, ESPN's Brian Windhorst mentioned that the Phoenix Suns have been "very active" in trade talks and "a lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder." One of the Suns' trade targets was Bojan Bogdanovic, but the Utah Jazz ultimately traded him to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. (Talks between Phoenix and Utah broke down because the Suns insisted on Jarred Vanderbilt being part of the deal, per Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro).
Disgraced NBA team governor Robert Sarver blames everyone but himself

In a released statement, Phoenix Suns and Mercury governor Robert Sarver announced that he will be reluctantly selling his portion of the franchise. Simultaneously, he made sure to make the point clear that this was against his wishes, and that he didn’t believe any of this was fair to him.
Report: Suns and Mercury could fetch over $3B in potential sale

Now that Suns majority owner Robert Sarver has officially announced his intention to sell the team, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic examines a possible purchase price for a desirable, championship-caliber NBA franchise. Sarver will also be selling the WNBA’s, Phoenix Mercury. Vorkunov notes that the Suns and Mercury could...
