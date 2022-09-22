Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Player Reportedly Going To Get Traded
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Jae Crowder will not attend training camp with the Phoenix Suns as they look to trade him.
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
10 Potential Black Buyers For The Phoenix Suns Franchise
Take a look at 10 Black business owners who we think have the drive, energy, knowledge and, yes, affluence to run the Phoenix Suns franchise.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Losers of Bojan Bogdanovic Trade
There’s been a ton of stock heaved into the Phoenix Suns’ interest in Bojan Bogdanovic over the past month. Most of that momentum surfaced after reports of the Suns being in search of a “post-up” like forward. Somehow, despite his primary play of being a sharpshooter, Bogdanovic was the primary target of interest for Phoenix.
Jae Crowder tweets, deletes inflammatory message about Suns
In addition to being a professional basketball player, Jae Crowder has now become a professional pot stirrer. The Phoenix Suns forward Crowder tweeted an interesting message Friday. In response to a post written by Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic on the storylines to watch ahead of Suns training camp, Crowder wrote, “99 WONT BE THERE.!” Crowder then deleted the tweet.
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder says he 'won't be there' for Suns' training camp
Last week, ESPN's Brian Windhorst mentioned that the Phoenix Suns have been "very active" in trade talks and "a lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder." One of the Suns' trade targets was Bojan Bogdanovic, but the Utah Jazz ultimately traded him to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. (Talks between Phoenix and Utah broke down because the Suns insisted on Jarred Vanderbilt being part of the deal, per Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro).
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Says The Lakers Are Not Trading For Buddy Hield Because LeBron James And Anthony Davis Pushed Hard Jeanie Buss To Get Russell Westbrook Last Season
The Los Angeles Lakers have won 17 NBA titles which contributes to them being one of the most iconic NBA franchises in the league. In fact, they are tied with the Boston Celtics for the most banners hanging in the rafters. So one would assume that the Purple and Gold...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘The outcome was exactly what should’ve happened’: Warriors star Stephen Curry reveals thoughts on Robert Sarver selling Suns
Stephen Curry has finally spoken out about the Robert Sarver saga with the Phoenix Suns. Now that the embattled millionaire has decided to sell his stake in the team following a highly-publicized workplace scandal, Curry believes that the situation has taken the right course. Curry revealed that he too got...
Brian Windhorst Explains How Draymond Green’s ‘High-Level Chess’ Got Robert Sarver to Sell Suns
Draymond Green made a compelling call on his podcast and it ultimately helped pressure Robert Sarver to sell the Suns. The post Brian Windhorst Explains How Draymond Green’s ‘High-Level Chess’ Got Robert Sarver to Sell Suns appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Disgraced NBA team governor Robert Sarver blames everyone but himself
In a released statement, Phoenix Suns and Mercury governor Robert Sarver announced that he will be reluctantly selling his portion of the franchise. Simultaneously, he made sure to make the point clear that this was against his wishes, and that he didn’t believe any of this was fair to him.
Report: Suns and Mercury could fetch over $3B in potential sale
Now that Suns majority owner Robert Sarver has officially announced his intention to sell the team, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic examines a possible purchase price for a desirable, championship-caliber NBA franchise. Sarver will also be selling the WNBA’s, Phoenix Mercury. Vorkunov notes that the Suns and Mercury could...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN NBA Rank 2022: Mavs' Luka Doncic Top 3 Player in League
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was ranked among the NBA's best players in ESPN's annual preview list.
Lakers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT
LakersNation.com is your home for Los Angeles Lakers coverage, news, analysis, rumors, and score updates. Working out of our offices in Southern California, we cover the team you love 24/7 in ways no mainstream media outlet can — from practices to game day and everything in between.https://lakersnation.com
Comments / 0