Florence, OR

yachatsnews.com

Oregon State Police/Newport activity log Sept. 14-20

SP22247379 09/14/2022 10:24 Officer #44704 KATSIKIS, KELLY. Location 101, Mile post 137 137 NB, LINCOLN OR USA. A vehicle was towed to impound after being stopped for illegal display of license plate and an investigation revealed the operator was driving while suspended violation and driving uninsured. Rowley’s towing responded to impound the vehicle.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Motorcyclist dead following crash with RV in Florence

FLORENCE, Ore.-- A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a RV in Florence Saturday afternoon, Western Lane Fire officials confirmed. Emergency crews responded around 2:40 p.m. The crash happened near the intersection of Quince Street and Highway 126. Highway 126 was closed between Highway 101 and Quince Street. Florence...
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Junction City convenience store robbed by man with chair leg

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Police are searching for a suspect who stole money from a convenience store armed with a chair leg. According to Junction City Police, a man came into Everyone’s Market armed with a chair leg in the morning of September 23. Police say he stole money from the register, dropped the chair leg and ran from the scene. Police say he was wearing a black hat, a blue mask, a dark jacket and had bare feet.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
oregontoday.net

Quake off Coos Co., Sept. 22

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Thursday morning, Sept. 22. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Bandon at a depth of six-miles.
BANDON, OR
beachconnection.net

Cox Rock, Near Florence, an Oregon Coast Puzzle in History, Geology, Sightseeing

(Florence, Oregon) – One mysterious rock island, numerous intriguing stories. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection) That's how you could describe the enigmatic object that's pretty much right in the exact middle of the Oregon coast, halfway between Brookings and Astoria. Looking a little like something out of the mind of Roger Dean (who did most of the Yes album covers), you'll find it as you whiz past Sea Lion Caves towards Florence. Then as you round one of the turns and the ocean vista opens up, you see it.
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Human body found near Florence grocery store

FLORENCE, Ore. -- A human body was found in an advanced state of decomposition near Fred Meyer in Florence, but police say there is no evidence of foul play. According to the Florence Police Department, at about 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, they received a report of human remains off Highway 101, across from Fred Meyer. Police said officers were guided to the remains by the person who called them, and found the body in thick brush over the top of a nearby sand dune. Police said they worked with the Lane County Medical Examiner’s Office to recover the remains, but officials were unable to identify the body.
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Police investigating after suspects arrested for shots fired in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- An investigation is currently underway after suspects were arrested early Friday morning in relation to a report of shots fired, the Springfield Police Department said. The incident happened before 2:30 a.m. on September 23. Springfield police officials confirmed that shots were fired in the area of Oakdale...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Thesiuslaw News

Human remains found by Fred Meyer, no 'obvious' signs of foul play

Sept. 22, 2022 — The Florence Police Department (FPD) was notified of human remains being found South of Munsel Lake Road, across from Fred Meyer, on Wednesday, according to a news release. Due to the condition of the remains, it is believed they were there for a considerable amount...
FLORENCE, OR
yachatsnews.com

Eight social service agencies in Lincoln County will be getting $4.65 million to launch treatment programs funded by Measure 110

Millions of dollars generated by a controversial, first-of-its-kind Oregon ballot measure will soon be heading to Lincoln County service providers to help cope with substance abuse, homelessness and related issues. Lincoln County, working with eight local service agencies, is slated to receive $4.65 million from Measure 110, which Oregon voters...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Name change proposed for Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Corvallis police investigating early-morning gunshot near elementary school

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Police officers are investigating reports of a gunshot in the south town area that allegedly occurred early Friday morning. According to the Corvallis Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of southwest Tunison Avenue near Lincoln Elementary School at about 5:13 a.m. on September 23. Police said the caller told them they had heard a single gunshot and an unknown person yelling. According to police, when they arrived on the scene, they did not find anybody injured or anyone who might have fired the shot, but they did find evidence that a shot had been fired.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Man accused of murdering unhoused woman may be unfit to stand trial

EUGENE, Ore. -- Anthony Rodeen, the 18-year-old driver who police say ran over a homeless woman’s tent on September 8, killing her, may be unfit to stand trial according to court documents. Eugene police say Rodeen ran over Amber Mark’s tent on September 8 while she was inside. He...
EUGENE, OR

