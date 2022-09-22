Read full article on original website
yachatsnews.com
Oregon State Police/Newport activity log Sept. 14-20
SP22247379 09/14/2022 10:24 Officer #44704 KATSIKIS, KELLY. Location 101, Mile post 137 137 NB, LINCOLN OR USA. A vehicle was towed to impound after being stopped for illegal display of license plate and an investigation revealed the operator was driving while suspended violation and driving uninsured. Rowley’s towing responded to impound the vehicle.
kezi.com
Motorcyclist dead following crash with RV in Florence
FLORENCE, Ore.-- A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a RV in Florence Saturday afternoon, Western Lane Fire officials confirmed. Emergency crews responded around 2:40 p.m. The crash happened near the intersection of Quince Street and Highway 126. Highway 126 was closed between Highway 101 and Quince Street. Florence...
Tiny Coos Bay positions itself as an answer to global freight bottlenecks
Lots in the north point of Coos Bay were once piled high with lumber, as ships waited by the docks to take wood products overseas. But today, many of Oregon’s lumber mills have contracted or closed. With them have gone the ships by the dock, and many working-age locals have moved away, too.
kezi.com
Suspected burglar arrested in Sutherlin after being found with stolen Eugene vehicle
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- A suspected burglar was arrested Thursday evening after narrowly evading officers in the afternoon and being found in a stolen vehicle in the evening, Sutherlin Police Department reported. According to Sutherlin police, they responded to a reported burglary near Comstock Road and Central Avenue at about 12:30...
kezi.com
Junction City convenience store robbed by man with chair leg
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Police are searching for a suspect who stole money from a convenience store armed with a chair leg. According to Junction City Police, a man came into Everyone’s Market armed with a chair leg in the morning of September 23. Police say he stole money from the register, dropped the chair leg and ran from the scene. Police say he was wearing a black hat, a blue mask, a dark jacket and had bare feet.
oregontoday.net
Quake off Coos Co., Sept. 22
A 3.9-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Thursday morning, Sept. 22. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Bandon at a depth of six-miles.
yachatsnews.com
One dollar at a time, guests at two Yachats motels are contributing to collaborative’s work and 804 Trail projects
YACHATS – Almost every time a visitor checks out of the Overleaf Lodge or Fireside Motel, they leave a little behind. Not only the views of the rocky shoreline below the motels or the strolls along the 804 Trail out front. But nearly every time a guest leaves they...
beachconnection.net
Cox Rock, Near Florence, an Oregon Coast Puzzle in History, Geology, Sightseeing
(Florence, Oregon) – One mysterious rock island, numerous intriguing stories. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection) That's how you could describe the enigmatic object that's pretty much right in the exact middle of the Oregon coast, halfway between Brookings and Astoria. Looking a little like something out of the mind of Roger Dean (who did most of the Yes album covers), you'll find it as you whiz past Sea Lion Caves towards Florence. Then as you round one of the turns and the ocean vista opens up, you see it.
kezi.com
Human body found near Florence grocery store
FLORENCE, Ore. -- A human body was found in an advanced state of decomposition near Fred Meyer in Florence, but police say there is no evidence of foul play. According to the Florence Police Department, at about 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, they received a report of human remains off Highway 101, across from Fred Meyer. Police said officers were guided to the remains by the person who called them, and found the body in thick brush over the top of a nearby sand dune. Police said they worked with the Lane County Medical Examiner’s Office to recover the remains, but officials were unable to identify the body.
kezi.com
Springfield police arrest two after shootings, find ghost guns and fentanyl
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Two men were arrested early Friday morning after Eugene and Springfield police responded to two separate reports of shots fired in neighborhoods, the Springfield Police Department said. According to SPD, the Eugene Police Department first responded to a call of shots fired near Walnut Lane and Harlow...
kezi.com
Police investigating after suspects arrested for shots fired in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- An investigation is currently underway after suspects were arrested early Friday morning in relation to a report of shots fired, the Springfield Police Department said. The incident happened before 2:30 a.m. on September 23. Springfield police officials confirmed that shots were fired in the area of Oakdale...
Thesiuslaw News
Human remains found by Fred Meyer, no 'obvious' signs of foul play
Sept. 22, 2022 — The Florence Police Department (FPD) was notified of human remains being found South of Munsel Lake Road, across from Fred Meyer, on Wednesday, according to a news release. Due to the condition of the remains, it is believed they were there for a considerable amount...
Benton County sawmill out of steam but still going strong
A decade ago, the Hull-Oakes Lumber Co. still literally operated under its own steam. The sawmill, some 10 miles west of Monroe in Benton County, was one of the last to operate under steam power and remain commercially viable. Eventually, though, the 21st century proved inescapable. The company switched completely...
yachatsnews.com
Looking for a Covid vaccine booster? Here’s a list of upcoming public clinics
Looking for the new bivalent booster shot for Covid protection? Lincoln County Public Health and a variety of other organizations – including local pharmacies – are offering more opportunities to get one beginning this week. Here’s a list of public clinics:. The Oregon Health Authority is sponsoring...
yachatsnews.com
Eight social service agencies in Lincoln County will be getting $4.65 million to launch treatment programs funded by Measure 110
Millions of dollars generated by a controversial, first-of-its-kind Oregon ballot measure will soon be heading to Lincoln County service providers to help cope with substance abuse, homelessness and related issues. Lincoln County, working with eight local service agencies, is slated to receive $4.65 million from Measure 110, which Oregon voters...
kezi.com
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
kezi.com
Corvallis police investigating early-morning gunshot near elementary school
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Police officers are investigating reports of a gunshot in the south town area that allegedly occurred early Friday morning. According to the Corvallis Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of southwest Tunison Avenue near Lincoln Elementary School at about 5:13 a.m. on September 23. Police said the caller told them they had heard a single gunshot and an unknown person yelling. According to police, when they arrived on the scene, they did not find anybody injured or anyone who might have fired the shot, but they did find evidence that a shot had been fired.
Lanning will look for further explanation on penalties
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning discusses Oregon's self-inflicted mistakes they made that proved to be costly against Washington State.
Officials In Oregon-Washington State Game Getting Crushed Over Controversial Decision
Pac-12 officials have reached a new all-time low in this Saturday afternoon's Oregon vs. Washington State game. In the second quarter, WSU quarterback Cam Ward was called for intentional grounding on first down. Officials made a pretty costly error and skipped a down, resulting in a third-and-16 for the Cougars.
kezi.com
Man accused of murdering unhoused woman may be unfit to stand trial
EUGENE, Ore. -- Anthony Rodeen, the 18-year-old driver who police say ran over a homeless woman’s tent on September 8, killing her, may be unfit to stand trial according to court documents. Eugene police say Rodeen ran over Amber Mark’s tent on September 8 while she was inside. He...
