Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

Crane Collapse Draws Crowd In Downtown Oklahoma City

A crane accident at Main and Robinson in downtown Oklahoma City has roads shut down for a second day. The 60-ton crane was removing a billboard on the building that's the future home of News 9. The fire department says two people in a smaller crane escaped injury by taking...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Tickets now on sale for Cirque du Soleil in Oklahoma City

Cirque du Soleil is returning to Oklahoma City in February with the production of Corteo. The production will take place from February 9 to February 12, 2023 at Paycom Center.  “The story delves into the mind of a clown who envisions his own funeral,” a press release said. “Rather than being sorrowful, it’s a joyous affair highlighting the strength, fragility, wisdom and kindness of the clown, illustrating the portion of humanity within each of us.”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
visitokc.com

OKC ZOO’S ADULT HALLOWEEN EVENT, HAUNT THE ZOO: ALL GROWN UP, IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER

Calling all grown-up campers! Ready for thrills, treats and wilder things? Tickets are on sale now for Oklahoma City’s largest Halloween party for adults 21+. Discover what goes bump in the night at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden’s Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up! Presented by COOP Ale Works, Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up descends upon the Zoo on Friday, October 28, from 7 to 11 p.m. offering thrill seekers, 21 and older, this exclusive opportunity to celebrate Halloween, if they DARE!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
centraloklahomaweeklies.com

Mathis Brothers begins work on new store

Construction recently started on a new business in Town Center Plaza. Mathis Brothers Furniture is opening a new furniture store in the former JC Penney building, 7127 SE 29th St. It will be the first of the company’s new concept called Mathis Home and will feature many of the products and brands found at their main store in west Oklahoma City.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

Community gathers for prayer vigil outside at Edmond Police Department

EDMOND, Okla. — The community gathered for a prayer vigil outside of the Edmond Police Department. After two Edmond motorcycle officer accidents, the police department said it’s been a difficult few months. Now, they and some in the community are turning to prayer during these times. The vigil...
EDMOND, OK
blackchronicle.com

Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Homeowners in OKC neighborhood shocked as wildfire spreads nearby

OKLAHOMA CITY — A field in flames got dangerously close to a local neighborhood in Oklahoma City. This was Friday morning near Northwest 122nd Street and Rockwell Avenue. Firefighters say protecting the homes in Canyon Creek was their priority and biggest concern. One neighbor told KOCO she went outside...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Yukon city planners OK proposal to divide church property

Yukon city planners have approved a request that would allow a church to divide property on Yukon’s south boundary. The Yukon Planning Commission, at its Sept. 19th meeting, voted 4-0 to recommend approval of a request from Jeff Houpt of Automation Integrated LLC on behalf of Resurrection Lutheran Church.
YUKON, OK
KOCO

Person dead after crashing motorcycle in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — One person is dead after crashing their motorcycle in Oklahoma City. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded near Southeast 44thStreet and Shields Boulevard. Police said there was a group of three motorcyclists speeding sound on Shields, according to witnesses. At the same time, a car attempted...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms

Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
TILLMAN COUNTY, OK

