Symphony Of Lakes Season Kicks Off Oct. 1
WINONA LAKE – The Symphony of the Lakes will open its season on Saturday, Oct. 1, with a performance at the Winona Heritage Room in Winona Lake. The season opens with Old Time Religion. The performance will feature guest artist, Gert Kumi on Violin. Jason Luke Thompson will return for his second season as conductor for the Symphony of the Lakes.
Silver Lake Man Arrested In Theft Of Dirt Bike, ATV
SILVER LAKE — A Silver Lake man was recently arrested after allegedly stealing a dirt bike and ATV. Brett Allen Niccum, 27, 3351 W. SR 14, Silver Lake, is charged with two counts of theft, both level 6 felonies. On June 23, a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s deputy went to...
Margaret M. O’Hara
Margaret M. O’Hara, 92, peacefully passed away on Monday morning, Sept. 19, 2022. She was a resident of Miller’s Assisted Living in Plymouth. She was born on March 18, 1930, in Argos. On March 5, 1950, in the Methodist parsonage in Argos, she married Eugene L. O’Hara, who...
Darlene K. Colburn
Darlene K. Colburn, 67, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. She was born in Mishawaka on Nov. 13, 1954. She married David P. Colburn on June 27, 1975, in Granger. Darlene is survived by her husband: David; and their daughter: Jennifer (Joe Jr.) Railing, Plymouth; and two grandchildren.
Marie J. Holmgrain
Marie J. Holmgrain, 89, Warsaw, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor. She was born in Chadron, Neb., on Nov. 29, 1932. She is survived by Milton Holmgrain, her husband of 67 years; their daughter: Diane Hardy, Carlinville, Ill.; one grandson; and her brother: George (Judy) Blundell, Colorado. In addition to her parents, Marie was also preceded in death by sisters: Betty Reed and Judy Dau; and brother: Tom Blundell.
Hobby Turns Into Antique Business For Stavedahl
WARSAW — After her daughter had gone to college, Andrea Stavedahl needed something to do to keep busy. “I started repurposing furniture — simple repurpose, nothing extravagant — and then selling it on Facebook Marketplace,” she said. “And then in part of finding and locating furniture, I dove into ceramics, glassware and started my Etsy page and … so things over (a few) years fell together and here I am.”
Robert David McLaughlin
Robert David McLaughlin, 78, Goshen, died unexpectedly at Goshen Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. He was born Sept. 10, 1944, in Indiana, Penn. On Aug. 5, 1972, he married Linda Hostetler at New Paris Missionary Church. She survives along with four children: Bob (Cristal) McLaughlin, Osceola; Jeremy (Angela) McLaughlin,...
James D. Beck
James D. Beck, 74, Columbia City, died at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born on Feb. 10, 1948, in Brooklyn, N.Y. Surviving are his three daughters: Dawn R. (Chad) Christman, New Haven; and Shannon (Matt) Hanes and Rachael E. Beck, all of Fort Wayne; and nine grandchildren.
Rose S. Srun
Rose S. Srun, 42, Elkhart, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Cleveland Clinic, Ohio. She was born March 31, 1980, in Fort Wayne. Along with her parents, she is survived by her only daughter: Savanna Srun, Goshen; a sister: Mary Srun; two brothers: Yon Srun and Jimmy Srun, both of Goshen; and her companion: Brian Kelly, Elkhart.
September Is Library Card Sign-Up Month At MPL
MILFORD — September is National Library Card Sign Up Month, and Milford Public Library is highlighting one of the awesome perks of having a library card and being a member of Evergreen. If you are unfamiliar, Evergreen is an Indiana consortium of over 100 public, school, and institutional libraries...
Studio K Beauty Salon Opens in Syracuse
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Sept. 23, at Studio K Beauty Salon in Syracuse. The stylists and owners are Krista Metzger and Kassi Perzanowski-Wolf. The women say it was a dream come true to open their own hair salon. They want the public to feel welcome when they walk in the cozy hair salon by having a relaxing ambience.
Claude Edwin Wallen
Claude Edwin Wallen, Warsaw, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 24, 2022, at the age of 86. He passed away peacefully in his home with his grandsons by his side. He was born on Aug. 10, 1936, in Prestonsburg, Ky., to Claude Sr. and Mae (Green) Wallen. He attended school in Prestonsburg, Ky., until he left home to enlist in the United States Army. After being honorably discharged, he hitchhiked back to Kentucky and met his bride. On July 15, 1955, he married the love of his life, Martha Mae Shepherd. Martha and Claude were blessed with the birth of their first and only son, Larry E. Wallen, on May 26, 1956. After Larry’s birth, they moved to Warsaw in 1958, where they resided until their deaths.
E. Alberta “Bertie” Smith — UPDATED
E. Alberta “Bertie” Smith, 90, Rochester, passed away at 1:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at her daughters’ home, with her family by her side. On July 31, 1932, she was born in Bowdre, Ill. On April 15, 1950, she and Richard Lee Smith were married...
North Webster Community Public Library participating in ‘TeenTober’ celebration
NORTH WEBSTER — During October, the North Webster Community Public Library is participating in the Young Adult Library Services Association’s annual TeenTober celebration. Developed by YALSA, this month-long event strives to raise awareness of the importance of year-round teen services and connect teens with services and materials provided by their local institutions that will help them develop new skills and fuel their passions.
Claypool House Damaged By Fire
CLAYPOOL — Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire on the north side of Claypool. Just after 11:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, Claypool Fire Department responded to 204 W. Walnut St. for a house fire, with flames visible at the time of the report. Silver Lake and Sidney-Jackson...
Rosaline Louise “Rosie” Ulrey
Rosaline Louise “Rosie” Ulrey, 99, North Manchester, passed away Sept. 21, 2022, at her home. She was born on Jan. 27, 1923, in Walton. She married Wallace “Wally” Ulrey on Nov. 2, 1941. The loving memory of Rosaline “Rosie” Ulrey will be forever cherished by her...
Dorothy and Warren Leback
The ashes of Dorothy Jewel (Stiver) Leback and Warren G. (Pat) Leback will be interred at New Paris Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Jewel was born in New Paris. She died Jan. 16, 2014; Warren died on Nov. 21, 2019.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 7:16 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 9500 block of West SR 25, Mentone. A candy bar and medicine were stolen from Dollar General. Value of $7.70. 6:22 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 4400 block of North SR 15, Warsaw. Criminal...
Warsaw Man Accused Of Stealing Two Vehicles, Growing Pot
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after allegedly stealing two vehicles and cultivating more than 40 marijuana plants. Bret Allen Bailey, 58, 5756 S. East Channel Road, Warsaw, is charged with two counts of theft, both level 6 felonies; theft and dealing marijuana, both class A misdemeanors; and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.
Man Sentenced For Possession Of Firearm Used In Shooting
WARSAW — A Mishawaka man will serve five years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm used in a 2019 shooting in Warsaw. Jason Olen Neiswender, 43, Mishawaka, was charged with carrying a handgun with a prior felony conviction, a level 5 felony. Seven additional charges, including a Level 3 aggravated battery charge, were all dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
