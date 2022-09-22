Read full article on original website
Why Windows 11's Big 2022 Update Is Worth Downloading
Microsoft gave Windows 11 a major update. Released on Tuesday, the first big update to the operating system can now be downloaded to your laptop or desktop. You may be wondering, though, should you install the upgrade? With all the new security, productivity, accessibility and gaming features, the answer is likely yes.
Did Logitech Reveal a New White Xbox Series X?
Logitech showed off its Astro A30 wireless headset Thursday in a video, but it was what's in the background that caught people's attention. A white Xbox Series X appears briefly in the promotional video, and it's unclear whether this is a new Xbox Series X color coming or if this was a console painted in order to match the other hardware shown in the shot.
Watch Live: NASA's DART Spacecraft Crashes Into Asteroid Dimorphos
In less than 24 hours, NASA's DART spacecraft will be no more. After launching atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 on Nov. 24, 2021, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test probe will make its final death dive into the asteroid Dimorphos on Monday, Sept. 26, colliding with the space rock at about 14,000 miles per hour.
Save $800 on This Asus ROG Gaming Desktop
If having a serious gaming desktop was a game in itself, you'd be ahead of your competition with this Asus ROG Gaming desktop, now on sale at Best Buy. You can get $800 off this $2,100 desktop, making it just $1,300. This deal only lasts for today, so hurry and grab it while you can.
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you've got an iPhone that's compatible with iOS 16, it's likely that you've already downloaded the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system. iOS 16 is full of new features, but before you go exploring, take a few seconds to prime your iPhone to make the most of the new software.
Netflix's Tudum Global Fan Event: How to Watch Saturday and What to Expect
Netflix's second annual Tudum global fan event is almost here, and it will be packed with appearances from Chris Hemsworth, Kerry Washington, Kid Cudi, Bridgerton cast members and other stars. Saturday's livestream will deliver the latest news about the streaming service's shows, films and games. A marquee celebration for Netflix,...
When Is 'The Rings of Power' Episode 6 Released in Your Timezone?
The Rings of Power is on a locked weekly release schedule. The sixth episode will stream on Prime Video on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. PT. Find the exact release time for your time zone below. The Rings of Power episode release schedule. Catch a new episode of The...
This Free Multiplayer Crossword Beams Down to You Daily From Cats in Space
Need to fill a Wordle-size hole in your social-puzzle soul? Planet Crossword, an online game launching Friday, aims to make crossword-solving interactive and social -- and delivered with the help of cute cat astronauts. Planet Crossword, with its first puzzle going live at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET Friday, is the...
Tesla AI Day Brings Optimus Robot, Self-Driving Car Updates: Here's How to Watch
Tesla is pressing forward with its plans to create humanoid robots and to move closer to actual self-driving cars. You can learn more about it at the company's second AI Day, set for Sept. 30. Expect to see some of the most advanced examples of artificial intelligence technology around — even if they'll need years more work to mature.
Now That iOS 16 Is on Your iPhone, Do These 3 Things Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Do you have an iPhone that's compatible with iOS 16? If so, you've probably already downloaded the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system. Before you dive into all of iOS 16's new features, however, you should take some time to prime your iPhone to make the most of the update.
Shovel Knight Dig Is a Nostalgic, Yet Energetic, Addition to Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade added Shovel Knight Dig to its catalog of games on Friday. Shovel Knight Dig is a new 2D side-scrolling adventure game. In the game, Shovel Knight's campsite comes under attack by the wicked Drill Knight. Fight back, meet new friends, explore multiple environments and more on your journey to keep the land from collapsing beneath you.
iOS 16.1 Will Give Us the iPhone Battery Icon Everyone Wanted
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software release -- iOS 16 -- brings back battery percentage to the iPhone status bar. Apple pulled out the feature with the release of iPhone X in 2017 due to space requirements for various sensors like the camera and microphone.
Save 25% on Nomad's Ultra Orange iPhone 14 Case and Apple Watch Band
To celebrate the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra, accessory maker Nomad has unveiled some new additions to its lineup of iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands. Its new, limited-edition Ultra Orange versions of its rugged iPhone 14 case and sport band for Apple Watch are perfect for adventurers and elite athletes. And you can even save 25% on them if you get your order in before they start shipping out in November.
HP Pavilion Plus Laptop (14-inch) Review: Budget OLED Beauty
The 14-inch HP Pavilion Plus is a rare example of a laptop where you're actually getting more than you're paying for. The Plus, as the name implies, is a bit extra compared to the regular Pavilion laptops. In this case, you get features such as a body made of recycled aluminum, a 5-megapixel webcam, strong Intel Core i7 processing performance in our benchmark tests (even outpacing the latest MacBook Air in a couple of tests), and it's topped off with a beautiful OLED display.
Huawei Mate XS 2 Review: A Creaseless Foldable, for Better or Worse
Are foldable phones better off with one screen like the new Huawei Mate XS 2, or two, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4? Huawei seems to believe the former and doubled down on its signature single-folding-screen design that debuted on the Mate XS in 2020. With its unique wraparound...
Echo Show 8 Is at Its Lowest Price Yet, Get It for Just $80
Want to have a smart speaker and display but not sure where to start? One of our favorite smart displays, the CNET Editors' Choice-winning Amazon Echo Show 8, offers plenty in a small package. It's great for any first-time smart speaker user and impressive for those who've had experience with other smart devices.
Apple's Latest iOS 16 Update Fixes More Annoying Bugs
Apple on Thursday released the iOS 16.0.2. The update, which comes about two weeks after the launch of iOS 16, fixes a handful of bugs and issues iPhone users have reported. The update fixes a camera shake issue some iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users have experienced when they accessed third-party apps like Snapchat or TikTok. Apple originally said an update to fix this issue would be made available next week.
Volkswagen Gen Travel Concept Will Help You Sleep on the Go
We love a wild, futuristic concept car, and the Volkswagen Gen Travel is exactly that. Making its debut Friday, the Gen Travel is electric, autonomous and has a completely reconfigurable cabin that transforms seats into beds. It even has ambient lighting specifically designed to influence melatonin production. When's the last time a car actively tried to make you sleepy?
Get an Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch for Just $50, Its Lowest Price Yet
Ready to take your fitness journey seriously and to the next level? A budget smartwatch can help you stay on track and accomplish your goals by keeping you informed of your health. From daily steps to sleeping habits, you can assess what you need to improve and celebrate the things you're doing right just by wearing a smartwatch.
Amazon to Change Ebook Return Policy, End Refunds for Quick Readers
Amazon soon won't automatically refund all ebook purchases up to seven days after purchase, according to an announcement Thursday from The Author's Guild. The policy change, scheduled to take effect by the end of the year, will stop readers from gobbling up books and then quickly getting their money back.
