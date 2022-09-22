ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center helps thousands connect to their past

Last week a couple visiting Idaho Falls from Tennessee was transported back in time nearly a millennium. No, they’d not cracked the secret of time travel. They’d made a stop at the Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center and, armed with little more than the name of the husband’s long-dead grandfather, were able to trace his paternal lineage to England during the reign of King Henry III.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Puppy Market in Ammon attracts protesters

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI)- Almost every Saturday during the warmer months, people often sell puppies in the parking lot near Sportsman’s Warehouse. Drake Plazier was there to protest the market and the sellers. He says his main goal is to remind people about animals in the shelters who still need...
AMMON, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Historic Triangle Neighborhood honors their legacy with a festival

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)- On Saturday, the Lasting Legacy Festival took place in Historic Downtown Pocatello at 11:00 a.m. honoring the Triangle Neighborhood. The neighborhood is known for its’ diversity. Alfreda Vann grew up in the neighborhood. “My parents owned a home right here on Lander… It was a very...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Idaho Falls, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
State
Idaho State
Idaho Falls, ID
Pets & Animals
City
Shelley, ID
eastidahonews.com

Collect gems or rocks? Idaho Falls rock club is holding its annual sale

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Efforts being made to preserve western monarch into the future

PINGREE — This summer, the International Union for Conservation of Nature declared the monarch butterfly an endangered species. Scientists are concerned the extinction of the migratory monarch could wreak havoc on future ecology in Idaho and around the world. Without pollinators, the way our crops are grown would change...
PINGREE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#Idaho Falls Pediatrics#Cox S Honey
Post Register

Idaho State Bar to hold Citizens’ Law Academy in Idaho Falls

The Seventh District Bar Association of the Idaho State Bar has opened the application process for this year’s 2022 Citizens’ Law Academy. The Citizens’ Law Academy is an adult education program offered free to attendees and is coordinated by the Idaho Law Foundation’s Law Related Education Program in collaboration with our Seventh District Bar Association, an Academy news release said. The Seventh District Bar Association includes Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Custer, Jefferson, Madison, Clark, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton counties. The Academy's purpose is to educate others about their rights under the law, discover what lawyers do and how they serve the public, and understand how the judicial system works.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

GALLERY: Community gathers for Ravsten Stadium ribbon-cutting

IDAHO FALLS — Athletes, school administrators, students, community members and others gathered at Ravsten Stadium in Idaho Falls Saturday afternoon for a ribbon-cutting. Upgrades have been underway at the stadium all summer including the installation of 3.5 acres of new matrix turf, redesigned “D” zones with space for field events, a brand new track being put in place and an upgrade on lighting.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
eastidahonews.com

The scariest part of spooky season? Phone scams

IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about a popular phone scam where the caller pretends to be law enforcement. It’s one of the most common scams, with the callers often trying to convince the victims they missed a court hearing, jury duty, or have warrants for their arrest.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
kidnewsradio.com

RC Willey plans put on hold

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – RC Willey, an appliance retailer based in Salt Lake City, has apparently put expansion plans for Idaho Falls on hold. The location the company announced the store would be built on is 21 acres off I-15 on Sunnyside Road. County Commissioner Bryon Reed tells...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello PD, ISU to host separate events aimed at safe driving

POCATELLO — Over the next eight days, Idaho State University and the Pocatello Police Department will be hosting two separate events targeting safe driving. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the Pocatello Police Department will hold its Buckle Up Event as part of Child Passenger Safety Week, according to a news release from the department.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Local veteran and suicide survivor walks 22 miles to raise awareness

MALAD — A local man is walking 22 miles on 9/22 to raise awareness for veterans who have lost their lives to suicide. Warren Price of Malad started walking Thursday morning at 5:30 a.m. near Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls along U.S. Highway 91. He will end his journey in Blackfoot.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Do you know them? Deputies looking for pair linked to school burglary

IDAHO FALLS – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two people who are believed to be connected to a recent theft at a local school. Anyone who may know these two or know where this Silver Ford Expedition can be found is asked to contact dispatch at (208) 529-1200 and ask to speak to a deputy, according to a Facebook post.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man arrested, reportedly grabbed woman by neck

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly grabbed a woman by the neck and hit her in the face. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that she was trying to get Domingo Pena, 66, to leave when she shoved him.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy