ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
syvnews.com

The overhyped moving van report | Thomas Elias

Perhaps no California story this year was overblown more than a report from United Van Lines which seemed to show a huge outflow of California residents – into places like Vermont, South Dakota, South Carolina and West Virginia. Surprisingly, the usual suspects in attracting emigrating Californians – Texas, Idaho...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy