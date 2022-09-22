ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

‘Father of quantum computing’ wins $3m physics prize

By Ian Sample Science editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qbH3U_0i5oHZlJ00
David Deutsch, a theoretical physicist, has never had a regular job and is unlikely to attend an awards ceremony.

A theoretical physicist who has never had a regular job has won the most lucrative prize in science for his pioneering contributions to the mind-bending field of quantum computing.

David Deutsch, who is affiliated with the University of Oxford, shares the $3m (about £2.65m) Breakthrough prize in fundamental physics with three other researchers who laid the foundations for the broader discipline of quantum information.

Deutsch, 69, became known as the “father of quantum computing” after proposing an exotic – and so far unbuildable – machine to test the existence of parallel universes. His paper in 1985 paved the way for the rudimentary quantum computers scientists are working on today.

“It was a thought experiment that involved a computer, and that computer had some quantum components in it,” Deutsch recalls. “Today it would be called a universal quantum computer, but it took another six years for me to think of it as that.”

The Breakthrough prizes, described by their Silicon Valley founders as the Oscars of science, are dished out annually to scientists and mathematicians deemed worthy by committees of previous winners. This year there is one physics prize, three life science prizes, and a further prize in mathematics. Each is worth $3m.

One life science prize honours researchers who traced narcolepsy to brain cells that are wiped out by wayward immune responses. The discovery has opened the door to new treatments for sleep disorders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W108I_0i5oHZlJ00
Clifford Brangwynne at Princeton shares a life sciences prize for work on proteins. Photograph: Dee Sullivan

A second prize goes to Clifford Brangwynne at Princeton and Anthony Hyman at the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics in Dresden for discovering that proteins – the workhorses of cells – form teams that resemble flashmobs, with implications for neurodegenerative disease. A team at DeepMind in London scooped the third life sciences prize for AlphaFold, an artificial intelligence program that predicted the structures of nearly every protein known to science.

The maths prize is awarded to Daniel Spielman at Yale University for work that helps high-definition TVs handle messy signals, delivery companies find the quickest routes, and scientists avoid biases in clinical trials.

Deutsch was born in Israel, to parents who survived the Holocaust, and was raised in north London, where his family ran a restaurant. For his PhD, he worked on quantum theory under Dennis Sciama at Oxford, who previously supervised Stephen Hawking and Lord Rees, the astronomer royal. While delving into the foundations of the theory, Deutsch became a fan of the Many Worlds interpretation proposed in 1957 by the US physicist Hugh Everett III. Believe Everett – though many struggle to – and events that unfold in our universe spawn unseen parallel worlds where alternative realities play out.

Deutsch, who makes a living from books, lectures, grants and prizes, drove quantum computing forwards with descriptions of quantum bits, or qubits, and wrote the first quantum algorithm that would outperform its classical equivalent.

He shares the prize with Peter Shor at MIT, an expert in quantum algorithms, along with Gilles Brassard at the University of Montreal and Charles Bennett at IBM in New York, who developed unbreakable forms of quantum cryptography and helped to invent quantum teleportation – a way of sending information from one to place to another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fHrtV_0i5oHZlJ00
Peter Shor, an expert in quantum algorithms at MIT, shares the physics prize

It took years of painstaking work by Emmanuel Mignot at Stanford University and Masashi Yanagisawa at the University of Tsukuba to uncover the cause of narcolepsy, a serious sleep disorder, for which they share a biology prize. Mignot’s studies of narcoleptic dogs traced the condition back to mutated receptors in the brain. Yanagisawa, meanwhile, discovered orexin, a neurotransmitter, that worked through the receptor. At first, Yanagisawa thought that orexin played a role in appetite, but mice that lacked it appeared to eat normally. It was only after he decided to video the animals at night (mice are nocturnal) that his team noticed that they suddenly fell asleep. “That was really a eureka moment,” Yanagisawa said.

Further work by Mignot found that humans with narcolepsy lack orexin in part of the brain called the hippocampus. Groups of cells that produce orexin are believed to be killed off by wayward immune reactions, a reason narcolepsy rose in the 2009 “swine flu” pandemic. The work paved the way for new drugs that treat narcolepsy by mimicking orexin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=411QCd_0i5oHZlJ00
Demis Hassabis, of DeepMind, shares a life sciences prize for his work on protein folding

A third life sciences prize has gone to Demis Hassabis and John Jumper at the Alphabet company DeepMind. The team set out to solve a 50-year-old grand challenge in biology, namely to predict how proteins fold up. Because a protein’s shape determines its function, this has immense importance for understanding diseases and finding drugs to treat them.

Earlier this year, the DeepMind team released the structures of 200m proteins, spurring work in areas as diverse as malaria and recycling plastics. Hassabis calls it both “the most meaningful thing done with AI in the sciences” and a starting point: a proof of principle that puzzles expected to outlast our lifetimes can be solved with AI.

Before the pandemic, the winners of the Breakthrough prizes, founded by Sergey Brin, Mark Zuckerberg, Yuri Milner and others, received their awards at a glitzy, star-studded event in Silicon Valley. If the ceremony goes ahead this year, Deutsch, who performed a TED talk via robot, is unlikely to attend, at least in this universe. “I like conversations,” he said. “But I don’t like going anywhere.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Did Trump really hide classified documents in his former wife’s grave? Or is the left now as bonkers as the right?

Poor Ivana Trump: even in death she hasn’t been able to escape her ex-husband’s drama. After being found dead at the bottom of her stairs in July, Donald Trump’s first wife suffered the ignominy of being laid to rest near the first hole of Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. Burying someone on a golf course is weird – even for a Trump – and theories immediately began to swirl. New Jersey exempts cemetery land from taxes, so was this a creepy form of tax avoidance? (Short answer: possibly, but it doesn’t make much business sense and seems unlikely.)
POTUS
The Independent

Scientists think they have found a solution to one of the oldest problems in the universe

It’s one of the oldest problems in the universe: Since matter and antimatter annihilate each other on contact, and both forms of matter existed at the moment of the big bang, why is there a universe made primarily of matter rather than nothing at all? Where did all the antimatter go?“The fact that our current-day universe is dominated by matter remains among the most perplexing, longstanding mysteries in modern physics,” University of California, Riverside professor of physics and astronomy Yanou Cui said in a statement shared this week. “A subtle imbalance or asymmetry between matter and antimatter in the...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Brin
Person
David Deutsch
Person
Peter Shor
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Demis Hassabis
Person
Stephen Hawking
Phys.org

Manufacturing of quantum qubits connected with conventional computer devices

Computers that can make use of the "spooky" properties of quantum mechanics to solve problems faster than current technology may sound alluring, but first they must overcome a massive disadvantage. Scientists from Japan may have found the answer through their demonstration of how a superconducting material, niobium nitride, can be added to a nitride-semiconductor substrate as a flat, crystalline layer. This process may lead to the easy manufacturing of quantum qubits connected with conventional computer devices.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Developing a key element for scalable quantum computers

Quantum computers have the potential to vastly exceed the capabilities of conventional computers for certain tasks. But there is still a long way to go before they can help to solve real-world problems. Many applications require quantum processors with millions of quantum bits. Today's prototypes merely come up with a few of these compute units.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Researchers answer fundamental question of quantum physics

An international team of physicists, with the participation of the University of Augsburg, has for the first time confirmed an important theoretical prediction in quantum physics. The calculations for this are so complex that they have hitherto proved too demanding even for supercomputers. However, the researchers succeeded in simplifying them considerably using methods from the field of machine learning. The study improves the understanding of fundamental principles of the quantum world. It has been published in the journal Science Advances.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Superconductor Breakthrough: Scientists Discover an Invisible Phenomenon

It may be possible to develop superconductors that operate at room temperature with further knowledge of the relationship between spin liquids and superconductivity, which would transform our daily lives. Superconductors offer enormous technical and economic promise for applications such as high-speed hovertrains, MRI machines, efficient power lines, quantum computing, and...
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computers#Quantum Computing#Quantum Physics#3m#The University Of Oxford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
Joel Eisenberg

Science Claims to Have Solved the Mystery of Consciousness

One of science’s most enduring questions has been answered, according to two researchers. This article is based on accredited medical, science, and media reports. Disclaimer: I am not a scientist. I will share knowledge but will offer no personal opinion on this matter herein.
The Guardian

The Guardian

453K+
Followers
103K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy