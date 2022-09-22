Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Searching for a Response After Dismal Showing Against Kansas State
The Sooners dropped their Big 12 opener to the Kansas State Wildcats, once again putting themselves in an early hole in the conference race.
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Kansas State Postgame
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media following the Sooners' 41-34 loss to Kansas State.
In a Conference of Mobile Quarterbacks, Oklahoma Must Make Adjustments Quickly
The Sooners have to figure out how to contain the quarterback scramble to avoid a long season.
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
WATCH: Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Kansas State Postgame
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel met with the media following the Sooners' 41-34 loss to Kansas State.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football fans rip Big 12 following questionable TV schedule decisions for Week 5
College football fans watched on Saturday as Texas went to Texas Tech and lost to the Red Raiders in overtime. That same night, they watched as Kansas State upset No. 6 Oklahoma in Norman. Apparently, though, the Big 12 league office wasn’t watching those games or simply didn’t care about...
Ted Roof talks defensive woes in K-State loss
NORMAN, Okla. — Adrian Martinez shredded the Sooners to the tune of 382 all-purpose yards and five total touchdowns in a 41-34 upset loss Saturday evening inside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. That included 148 yards on the ground, 55 of which came on a crucial, late third-and-16 play where Oklahoma had the chance to get the ball back and potentially drive for the game-tying touchdown.
Nebraska Is Getting Crushed Following Adrian Martinez' Showing
Adrian Martinez led Kansas State to a 41-34 upset win over No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday night. The Nebraska transfer sparked the biggest moment of his five-year collegiate career when scoring four rushing touchdowns to beat the Sooners, who were coming off a 49-14 blowout over the Cornhuskers. As Martinez...
OU-Kansas State: Live game thread
NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables' much awaited first head coaching outing against his alma mater is here. Kansas State is in town for the Big 12 opener. “Yeah, I think about, I reflect about my opportunities and my relationships all the time," Venables said on Tuesday in his weekly press conference. "When I think about Kansas State, I go back to when I played there and the mentors that I had and the wonderful experience that I had in Manhattan. But it’s a long time ago, and so from a football standpoint, you've been invested in a variety of communities decades at multiple spots.
Big 12 Sets Kickoff Time for OU-TCU
Coming off their first loss of the season Saturday night against Kansas State, the Sooners will have to turn it around quickly against the Horned Frogs.
OU-Kansas State GameDay: Under the Radar
Michael Turk, Damond Harmon and Trevon West ... David Ugwoegbu ... Isaiah Coe ... Theo Wease
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info, game timeHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 24 Time: 8 p.m. Eastern TV: Fox network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowKansas State: The Wildcats rank 3rd nationally in pass defense efficiency and ...
Patty Gasso 'Can't Believe I'm Standing Here' As Oklahoma Breaks Ground on Love's Field
Soon enough, the Sooners will have the premier softball stadium in all of the country.
INSIGHT KANSAS: What Emporia has lost
The news coming out of Emporia last week, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
Two girls help Oklahoma high school football team avoid forfeit
WEWOKA, Okla. — Two high school senior girls helped their high school football team on Friday avoid forfeit, according to Wewoka Public School District. The school district said on social media that due to different reasons, their team was not going to be able to play tonight due to lack of players.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Middle Schooler reportedly kicked off football team Thursday
An Emporia woman is questioning why her son was kicked off the Emporia Middle School football team after he reportedly swung at another player from the opposing team, when high school football players accused of sexual assault are still permitted to play. The eighth grade athlete was removed from the...
OU now offering financial incentives to get teaching degree
Teacher shortages continue to plaque classrooms across Oklahoma.
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair
Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms
Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
247Sports
