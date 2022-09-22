ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Ted Roof talks defensive woes in K-State loss

NORMAN, Okla. — Adrian Martinez shredded the Sooners to the tune of 382 all-purpose yards and five total touchdowns in a 41-34 upset loss Saturday evening inside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. That included 148 yards on the ground, 55 of which came on a crucial, late third-and-16 play where Oklahoma had the chance to get the ball back and potentially drive for the game-tying touchdown.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Nebraska Is Getting Crushed Following Adrian Martinez' Showing

Adrian Martinez led Kansas State to a 41-34 upset win over No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday night. The Nebraska transfer sparked the biggest moment of his five-year collegiate career when scoring four rushing touchdowns to beat the Sooners, who were coming off a 49-14 blowout over the Cornhuskers. As Martinez...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

OU-Kansas State: Live game thread

NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables' much awaited first head coaching outing against his alma mater is here. Kansas State is in town for the Big 12 opener. “Yeah, I think about, I reflect about my opportunities and my relationships all the time," Venables said on Tuesday in his weekly press conference. "When I think about Kansas State, I go back to when I played there and the mentors that I had and the wonderful experience that I had in Manhattan. But it’s a long time ago, and so from a football standpoint, you've been invested in a variety of communities decades at multiple spots.
MANHATTAN, KS
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: What Emporia has lost

The news coming out of Emporia last week, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia Middle Schooler reportedly kicked off football team Thursday

An Emporia woman is questioning why her son was kicked off the Emporia Middle School football team after he reportedly swung at another player from the opposing team, when high school football players accused of sexual assault are still permitted to play. The eighth grade athlete was removed from the...
EMPORIA, KS
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair

Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
EDMOND, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms

Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
TILLMAN COUNTY, OK
247Sports

247Sports

