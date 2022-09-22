ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elevate Sports Ventures to Lead Everton Strategy in New Stadium Era

By Emily Caron
 3 days ago
The English Premier League ’s Everton Football Club has tapped Elevate Sports Ventures to lead its commercial efforts amid construction of its proposed almost 53,000-seat stadium in Liverpool.

Elevate will handle partnerships and sales for the club’s future home, leading the venue’s naming rights and founding sponsor searches, and support Everton’s premium hospitality sales and strategy for the Toffees’ new stadium, set to open in January 2025.

The U.S.-based sports and entertainment consultancy will also provide the club with analytics and business intelligence support in key areas including digital media and marketing.

“We have set out a clear strategic vision for our new stadium,” said Everton’s director of communications, revenue and international growth, Richard Kenyon. “Our work with Elevate, who provide an unrivalled and unique set of skills, will help us maximize the commercial opportunities our new stadium offers.”

Construction of Everton Stadium started in August 2021. The new, larger venue will replace Goodison Park, which has a capacity of 39,572 and a nearly 20,000-fan waiting list for season tickets, according to the club. The new partners are hoping that brand interest in the club and Everton Stadium will match fan demand.

“Everton’s ambition to create one of the most premier stadiums in the world, on such a unique piece of property, has the potential to change the club’s legacy and the city of Liverpool forever,” said Shawn Doss, Elevate Sports Ventures chief business officer for international. “Everton and Elevate are aligned and confident in our shared commitment to create a best-in-class experience for Everton fans, players, partners, and the Liverpool community.”

Elevate, which launched in 2018, currently counts four European professional soccer teams as clients, supporting venue development, partnership and ticketing strategy for three Premier League clubs and one LaLiga franchise. Last year, Elevate was also selected by FIFA’s rights holder to sell hospitality packages for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The consultancy’s other clients include the NCAA, NHL, U.S. Open and the College Football Playoff.

Elevate investors include Arctos Sports Partners, Oak View Group, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, the San Francisco 49ers and Live Nation.

