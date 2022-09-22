ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Lori Loughlin Lands First Movie Role Since Prison in Great American Family’s ‘Fall Into Winter’

By Emily Longeretta
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l32aS_0i5oHMX600

Lori Loughlin is back with her “Full House” family on Great American Family . The actress, who has not led a film since 2018, will star in “Fall Into Winter,” a January movie for the network. Production begins in October.

“Lori is a genre-defining star that I have had the honor to call a close friend and collaborator for more than 15 years,” says Great American Media president and CEO Bill Abbott . “We have a shared vision for creating meaningful and memorable movies that resonate with our passionate fans, and I look forward to welcoming her back to Great American Family to anchor our 2023 winter programming slate.”

Abbott recently opened up to Variety about his high hopes to work with Loughlin again , noting that the pair talk three times a week and were deciding between two different scripts.

“She’s America’s sweetheart, regardless of whatever happened,” he said. “At the end of the day, she represents all that is positive about entertainment, and has had a stellar career — not only on screen, but also the way she’s conducted herself personally, in terms of being someone who has a track record of doing the right thing in the world at large, aside from whatever happened. I don’t know the details. She’s beloved and for good reason. We’re very proud of our association with her and we want to make her part of the fabric.”

Loughlin’s return stages a reunion with her former co-stars Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber; both have films on the holiday slate and Bure has an executive role at the company.

Loughlin previously starred in dozens of projects for the Hallmark Channel, Abbott’s former home, before getting arrested in 2019 for her part in the nationwide college admissions scandal. She served two months in prison and returned to acting in December 2021 on Great American Family’s “When Hope Calls” Christmas special.

In “Fall Into Winter,” written by Cara J. Russell, she’ll portray Keely, a woman shocked when her brother sells his half of their family’s candy shop to her nemesis, Brooks. As she’s forced to find a way to connect with him, the pair realize they’re both guarded for different reasons. Brad Krevoy and Susie Belzberg Krevoy executive produce. David Anselmo produces for HP Into Winter Productions, Inc.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 13

Theresa Fernandez
3d ago

I for one look forward to seeing her on screen again. l know what she did was very poor judgement but sometimes parents will sacrifice themselves for their children. That being said I wish she had had more faith in her kids abilities and did not go the underhanded route. Also for all the haters so many Hollywood folks have done much more heinous things and have been forgiven and welcomed back with open arms, so let's try that.

Reply
6
Related
Variety

Great American Family Announces Candace Cameron Bure’s First Holiday Movie for Network

Candace Cameron Bure’s first Great American Family movie is right around the corner. The actor will star in and executive producer “A Christmas… Present,” set to premiere in November. The movie, directed by Lesley Demetriades and written by Rick Garman, was developed through Bure’s Candy Rock Entertainment venture. “Candy Rock Entertainment’s mission is to bring to life compelling stories that the entire family can enjoy while feeling a sense of togetherness and connection. I’m so proud of the first of these projects because they are exactly that,” Bure, who joined the Great American Family team in April, said in a statement on Tuesday....
MOVIES
Variety

Candace Cameron Bure on Why She Left Hallmark Behind to Create a New Christmas Empire at Great American Family

Since she was six years old, Candace Cameron Bure has been acting. Best known for her role as D.J. Tanner on all 193 episodes of “Full House” and, later, all 76 episodes of “Fuller House,” it’s no surprise that she feels so at home on a TV set. Still, she wanted to do more. She took a break after meeting her husband, Valeri Bure, at 18; they got married two years later and then she spent 10 years focusing on becoming a mom and raising their three children. Then, as she says, she re-entered the entertainment world “with a vengeance.” And...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Charlize Theron Says a Male Director Repeatedly Tried to Make Her Look ‘More F—able’: ‘It’s Really Belittling’

Charlize Theron revealed to Harper’s Bazaar a “belittling” experience from her early days as an actor, in which an unnamed male director made repeated attempts to have her look more “fuckable” on set. The “Monster” Oscar winner said one of her biggest pet peeves when she was just starting out as a professional actor was men controlling what she wore on screen.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Bledsoe
Person
Lori Loughlin
Person
Andrea Barber
Person
Danica Mckellar
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Marsha Hunt, Actress Blacklisted in Hollywood, Dies at 104

She was a star at Paramount and MGM before making a trip to Washington to protest the House Un-American Activities Committee. Marsha Hunt, the bright-eyed starlet who stood out in such films as These Glamour Girls, Pride and Prejudice and Raw Deal before her career came unraveled by the communist witch hunt that hit Hollywood, has died. She was 104.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Prison#United States#Tv News#Film Star#Great American Family
People

'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass

"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheDailyBeast

Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama

Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Opened Up About the Tragic Death of His Son

NCIS star David McCallum has had a lot of success in his life and career but there’s also been sadness and heartbreak. Back in 1989, his adopted son Jason died from an accidental drug overdose. He was 26 years old and was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Reportedly, the young man had been struggling with drug addiction. McCallum finds himself among many other parents who have to deal with a tragedy like this.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: This Is the Only Way Amy Carlson Would Return as Linda Reagan

Blue Bloods has had its fair share of plot twists but none is still sticking in the craw of fans like Linda Reagan’s death. The character, played by Amy Carlson in the CBS police drama, would die. It happened after Season 7 on the show and would leave Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, as a single parent. She died in a helicopter accident that took place somewhere before Season 8 would start up on the network/
TV SERIES
Herbie J Pilato

George Reeves: The Mysterious Life and Death of TV's Original "Superman"

Many actors have played Superman over the years, on both the big-screen and small, including Dean Cain in the 1990s on TV's heralded show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, to Christopher Reeve in a series of feature films in the late 1970s and early 1980s, to Henry Cavill in more recent years on the big screen with movies like Justice League (2017/2021).
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
COMICS
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Eva Mendes on Quitting Acting: ‘I Don’t Really Miss It’

Eva Mendes isn’t looking to return to acting anytime soon after leaving the industry about a decade ago. “I don’t really miss it,” Mendes told me when we caught up at West Hollywood’s Ardor restaurant, where she hosted a brunch to celebrate her new co-ownership of kitchen cleaning product company Skura Style. “I got tired fighting for the good roles,” she said. “There just was a point where I thought, ‘I’m going to create my own opportunities and become a producer on things and create my own material,’ but it just didn’t feel worth it to me.” Not long after, she and partner...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

83K+
Followers
60K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy