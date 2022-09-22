ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britons to be £500 worse off despite government support, says IFS

By Maryam Zakir-Hussain
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The majority of people will be worse off in real terms this year despite the government’s “vast” support packages to cope with the cost of living crisis, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has warned.

In an online presentation ahead of chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng ’s “fiscal statement” on Friday, IFS researcher Xiaowei Xu said soaring inflation meant people across the income spectrum will see a hit to their living standards.

“In real terms we expect the median earner to be £500 worse off than they were last year, which is around a three per cent net cut in their income,” she said.

This figure was calculated on the basis of both Liz Truss’s energy price guarantee and expected reversal of national insurance tax rise, the IFS told The Independent.

Ms Xu added: “High earners – but not very higher earners – will be more than £1,000 worse off which would be a larger increase in percentage terms. Lower earners and those out of work will be more shielded from the rising cost of living, both in cash terms and as a share of income.

“Even after the government is spending vast amounts of money to protect households from the rising cost of living, most households would still see their living standards fall this year compared to last year.”

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) also urged the chancellor to go beyond tax cuts and offer more support for those most in need – warning that the poorest looked set to be “left out in the cold” at the mini-budget on Friday.

New analysis from JRF found that low-income families on means-tested benefits face a gap of £450 between now and April just to keep up with predicted price rises.

“The current support package doesn’t yet give families the security of knowing they can afford the essentials, and the tax cuts mooted do little to help them either,” said Rebecca McDonald, JRF’s chief economist.

She added: “Hard-pressed families can’t afford to wait to see if the benefits of tax cuts trickle down. They need help now.”

The Independent

Ex-England star Neville due at conference as Labour sets out investment plan

A Labour government would create a state-owned investment fund to back projects which could generate wealth for the nation.Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will use her speech at the party’s conference in Liverpool to set out the plan, which would begin with an initial £8.3 billion investment to fund green industries.Ms Reeves has the main speech at the gathering on Monday, but party leader Sir Keir Starmer will also appear at the conference alongside former England footballer Gary Neville.Ex-Manchester United defender Neville used a Daily Mirror interview to brand the tax cuts announced by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng “immoral” and “madness”.The Sky...
ECONOMY
The Independent

College lecturers launch strike action in pay dispute

Thousands of lecturers and other staff will launch a campaign of strike action from Monday in a dispute over pay.Around 4,000 members of the University and College Union (UCU) at 31 colleges in England will take up to 10 days of strike action over the coming weeks.The union said the level of industrial action being undertaken is “unprecedented” in England.Staff will be picketing outside colleges on each morning of strike action.This strike action will continue for 10 days unless college bosses wake up to this crisis, stop dining off the goodwill of their workforce and make a serious pay offerJo...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Labour to commit to tougher rules and enforcement on water companies

Labour is proposing tougher rules and enforcement for water companies as part of efforts to clean up England’s rivers.Shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon is also due to use a speech at the party’s conference in Liverpool to go after Prime Minister Liz Truss’s record while she was environment secretary, blaming her for cuts to funding for environmental protection.Mr McMahon is expected to say his plans will “ensure running England’s water becomes a responsibility, not a cash machine”.He is due to outline how Labour would introduce a legally binding target to end 90% of sewage discharges by 2030, mandatory monitoring of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Majority of Black Britons discriminated against by doctors and nurses, study finds

The majority of Black people living in Britain have reported being discriminated against by healthcare professionals because of their race, a landmark study has found.Seventy-five per cent of Black people aged between 18 and 34 have experienced prejudice while visiting doctors and hospitals, the national survey found. Meanwhile, 65 per cent of all Black people living in the UK have faced this discrimination.The research was commissioned by the Black Equity Organisation (BEO), the national civil rights organisation launched earlier this year to tackle systemic racism in the UK. Researchers also found stark disparities between the way Black people were treated...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Companies ‘desperate’ to recruit technical engineers and data experts – report

Manufacturing firms are having to compete with top City banks and leading innovation companies to hire workers with digital and technical skills, according to a new report.Make UK said its study showed the digitalisation of production processes has accelerated in recent months, leaving companies “desperate” to recruit the best qualified technical engineers and data experts.A survey of 180 manufacturers found that three in five have plans to recruit engineering technicians and production and process engineers, while one in four were looking to hire data analysts.Government must ensure that the revised Shortage Occupation List is in place as soon as possible...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ofgem should bring down standing charge, energy boss says

Ofgem should help drive down standing charges for energy bill payers around Britain, the head of one of the country’s largest suppliers has said.Octopus Energy boss Greg Jackson said that many customers cannot understand why standing charges, the part of a bill you pay regardless of how much energy you use, are so high.It comes after the business said it would knock 4% off the standing charge for customers whose bills are regulated by the energy price cap.If you reduce your energy consumption, you’re still paying your standing charges, so it reduces the incentive to save energy. And saving energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

NHS staff shortages are ‘biggest’ sepsis risk this winter, charity warns

The looming NHS staffing crisis could lead to more patients dying from sepsis, a major UK charity has warned.Doctors have told the UK Sepsis Trust that staff shortages and high numbers of patients to treat are two of the most common factors preventing them from following national sepsis guidance.The chief executive of the UK Sepsis Trust, Dr Ron Daniels, warned that the NHS was in a “fragile” state and said workforce shortages were some of the “biggest potential causes of harm” in the context of diagnosing the condition. Sepsis is a life-threatening reaction to an infection and happens when the immune...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

