CNET

After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Which iPhone models has Apple discontinued now the iPhone 14 is here?

With each new iPhone release, a selection of existing devices always gets shown the door, and now that the iPhone 14 range launched and hit pre-order, four older iPhone models (and an Apple Watch) have been removed from the Apple Store. This routine trimming of models keeps Apple's device portfolio...
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

7 ways to make your iPhone speakers louder

To make your iPhone louder, adjust Apple Music EQ settings or increase Spotify's volume level. You can also disable Reduce Loud Sounds in Settings or use a Bluetooth speaker. Placing your iPhone in a bowl — or upside down — will help make it louder. Most iPhone models...
CELL PHONES
Fox News

Are hackers in your phone? Here’s how to find out

I've heard from many people who have been cyberstalked over the years. Sadly, today's tech makes it all too easy. Take Apple AirTags, for example. They’re cheap, small, and easy to hide — and can tell the owner exactly where you are located. Here are six signs to look for if you suspect someone is tracking you this way.
TECHNOLOGY
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone

Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!

There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

8 hidden iOS 16 features you need to check out ASAP

IPhone owners have now had over a week to explore iOS 16 and all the new features that it brings to the table. iOS 16 might not be a total redesign, but Apple did pack the update with significant changes. Apple highlighted many of those changes at WWDC 2022 and on its site, but you might have missed a few. If you are looking for some of the best hidden features in iOS 16, we put together a list below that you might want to check out.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

3 iPhone Settings You Should Always Have Turned On For A Longer-Lasting Battery

It’s the age-old question when you have an iPhone: how can I get my battery to last longer without having to constantly stop and charge it? Depending on the age of your device, the answer may just be that you need a new battery. But before you drop money, text experts suggest spending a little time enabling and disabling certain iPhone settings, which can actually help your battery run faster. Some settings are so taxing on your phone that they take a major toll on your device and will significantly reduce battery power. These are the three iPhone settings you should turn on (or off) for a longer-lasting battery.
CELL PHONES
itechpost.com

Amazon CEO Says Company Will Not Require Workers to Return to Office

It appears like the employees of Amazon can continue working remotely as its CEO Andy Jassy announced that the company "has no plan requiring its workers to come back into the office," as per CNET. Amazon's employees adopted the remote work model because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I don't really...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Ex-Amazon employees expose tech giant's ‘frupidity’ - revealing they had to split bagels for breakfast and were turned down requests for extra office supplies despite owner Jeff Bezos being world's second richest man

Thousands of former Amazon employees slammed the billion-dollar tech company for their 'stingy' behavior towards employees - as 'budget' limitations forced them to split bagels. The nearly 2,500 employees have since shifted to working at Google and weren't shy to start an email thread titled 'worked_at_amazon' to rant about the...
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money

Although Android users have probably grown accustomed of late to hearing about all kinds of threats to their mobile security and data privacy, learning not to panic whenever a new virus is discovered, there are definitely different levels of danger associated with different malware-spreading campaigns. And as scary as it sounds, the latest such campaign identified by Trend Micro arguably reaches the highest level.
CELL PHONES

