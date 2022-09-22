Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Obsbot Tiny 4K review: a well-designed and AI-enhanced webcam
“The Obsbot Tiny 4K has its intuitive gimbal motions, now with a super-sharp resolution.”. The Obsbot Tiny 4K is an advanced face-tracking webcam with a high-resolution image sensor and gesture controls that set it apart from most other solutions. The Tiny 4K is a well-made device with an original design and special abilities that allow it to maintain the full 4K image quality, even when you take advantage of its pan and tilt capability.
Digital Trends
ThermoPro’s TempSpike: A wireless thermometer for the newbie in all of us
A smart meat thermometer might not be the sexiest product in a smart home, but one that works well can turn even the best cooks into proper chefs. Enter the TempSpike, the newest smart meat thermometer from ThermoPro, a wireless Bluetooth device that can up your cooking game. I’ve been using this device for the past couple of weeks to see how it stacks up against others on the market and this is what I discovered.
Digital Trends
Smart gadgets need a facelift. A lot of them are way too ugly.
Technology has done amazing things. It allows us to carry computers in our pockets, fly small aircraft from our phones, and even control our home systems from anywhere in the world. While there’s no arguing the usefulness that technology has brought into our lives, there is something missing: beauty.
Digital Trends
Victrola’s new turntable is a plug-and-play vinyl solution for Sonos fans
Victrola, a company that’s best-known for its affordable and fun retro and suitcase-style record players, has created a new turntable designed expressly for vinyl fans who also own Sonos wireless speakers. The $800 Victrola Stream Carbon looks nothing like the company’s other models, with a minimalist, clean style and a distinctive, illuminated volume knob. Under the hood, it has something that no other turntable currently offers: a way to connect directly to Sonos speakers over Wi-Fi or Ethernet, with no middle-man hardware like the Sonos Port.
Digital Trends
How to use iOS 16 photo cutout to cut and paste images
There are a lot of clever smaller features hidden in iOS 16. Perhaps the most impressive of these is the ability to extract the subject of a photo from background elements, digitally cutting out the main part of the photo so that you can share it on its own or paste it into another image with an entirely different background.
Digital Trends
‘Wordle’ today, September 24: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#462)
Trying to solve Wordle #462 for September 24, 2022, and need some help?. Today’s Wordle is a great one, but it might be difficult to get the solution quickly. Here are a few hints that’ll help you guess the answer today. Before you take a look at the...
Digital Trends
This MSI gaming laptop has a $450 price cut at GameStop today
MSI has been a bit of a juggernaut recently when it comes to its products; whether it’s motherboards, graphics cards, or computers, MSI has a little something for everybody, and if you’re looking for a gaming laptop, the MSI Alpha 17 is a great option. While gaming laptops can be expensive, especially when they’re 17 inches, this deal from GameStop brings it down to a very reasonable $840, down from $1,299 and a $459 discount.
Digital Trends
How to use Google Spaces
If you’re looking for a free, convenient spot to chat with your team, family, or coworkers, check out Google Spaces. You can access Google Spaces from Google Chat and Gmail, create spaces that are like rooms to communicate, share files and images, and more. We’ll show you how to...
Digital Trends
The best MacBook Pro bags
MacBooks are expensive investments, so naturally, you should get a bag to safely carry yours around. Whether you are commuting for work or you're a student, you will want a bag that is sturdy, water-resistant, and roomy enough to fit the MacBook and its accessories. Here are some of the best MacBook Pro bags you can buy to keep your computer safe from the elements.
Digital Trends
Nothing teases its next wireless earbuds with photos of a lipstick-like case
Nothing has started teasing its next product – a pair of wireless earbuds that will come equipped with a cylindrical case. Known as the Ear Stick, they will be vastly different from the Ear (1), contrary to earlier rumors that said Nothing will simply be repackaging the first pair of earbuds in a new case. We can expect the new earbuds to launch later this year.
Digital Trends
Why I stopped wearing my smartwatch — and why I haven’t looked back
I fell in love with smartwatches when I got my hands on the first-generation Moto 360, a beautifully designed, gorgeous smartwatch running Google’s first OS for smartwatches. Since then, I’ve tried on and reviewed more than a dozen fitness wearables, including the Apple Watch SE and Amazfit GTR and GTS series. And with time, I’ve grown to absolutely dislike the product segment.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale today — save hundreds!
A powerful and reliable laptop is a necessity these days for both professionals and students. If you need one, look no further than these Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. These machines don’t usually come cheap because they offer top-of-the-line performance, in addition to stylish designs, but they’re currently available with discounts that place them within the reach of more shoppers.
Digital Trends
Big Tech’s superficial support is undermining the right-to-repair movement
Mountains of old phones, tablets, laptops, smart speakers, headphones, and assorted gadgets are leaching harmful chemicals into soil around dumps worldwide. That is, until they’re ready to get incinerated, at which point they’ll birth plumes of airborne toxins and endanger people in the developing world — all for the sake of a few nuggets of recovered semi-precious metals.
Digital Trends
Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
The recently-released second-generation Apple AirPods Pro are a huge step up from the first-generation AirPods Pro, offering improved noise cancellation, better sound quality, battery, and a personalized listening experience, among other upgrades. But are these new features good enough to give other earbuds a run for their money?. To find...
Digital Trends
Xbox is inspiring Black youth to make games with Project Amplify
Xbox launched Project Amplify, a new program that will help support Black youth who want to work in the gaming industry. Project Amplify is a video series where 14 Black employees within Xbox seek to educate Black youth on the diversity of roles within the gaming industry, offering them advice and insights into their current roles as well as sharing stories about their journey into the gaming industry. The teaser trailer below compilates snippets from all 14 videos from each employee, including program manager Q Muhaimin, senior business development manager James Lewis, software engineer Nayomi Mitchell, and head of development for Halo Infinite Pierre Hintze.
Digital Trends
Breville Precision Brewer Thermal vs. Technivorm Moccamaster
Drip coffee makers have incredible variety. You can find basic machines and filters for a quick cup of joe in the mornings for around $20, and they’ll last for years. Or you can take a look at the high end — where smart machines allow you to customize every bit of the process to get maximum flavor from your beans just the way you like it … at a price.
Digital Trends
Hilton to design crew suites for new space station
The International Space Station (ISS) is set to be decommissioned in 2031, but that won’t be the end of U.S. astronauts living and working in low-Earth orbit (LEO). That’s because NASA has tapped a bunch of private companies to build their own orbiting outposts, at least one of which should go into operation before the end of this decade.
Digital Trends
HP Spectre x360 13.5 vs. Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7: premium 2-in-1 showdown
The convertible 2-in-1 laptop market has two obvious leaders. There’s the HP Spectre x360 13.5 and the Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7, both of which have shown up on our list of best laptops overall because of their incredible build quality, outstanding good looks, and solid performance. Even though...
YOGA・
Digital Trends
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X review: thin and really fast
“The Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X leverages a fast AMD CPU and a discrete GPU to provide surprising performance in a thin and light machine.”. Great creative performance for a thin and light laptop. Attractive, solid build. Superior IPS display. Extensive privacy features. Cons. A new breed of 14-inch laptops...
Digital Trends
Delightful interactive map of Mars lets you take a wander with Perseverance rover
If you’ve ever wanted to take a trip to Mars and go on a hike with the Perseverance rover, now is your chance. Researchers have created an interactive map of Mars’s Jezero Crater, letting you virtually wander around the planet’s surface and follow the rover’s path.
