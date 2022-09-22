A smart meat thermometer might not be the sexiest product in a smart home, but one that works well can turn even the best cooks into proper chefs. Enter the TempSpike, the newest smart meat thermometer from ThermoPro, a wireless Bluetooth device that can up your cooking game. I’ve been using this device for the past couple of weeks to see how it stacks up against others on the market and this is what I discovered.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 HOURS AGO