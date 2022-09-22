Read full article on original website
Google Pixel Tablet leak reveals key specs about the mysterious device
Following its under-the-radar announcement at Google I/O 2022, the first solid leaks of Google’s Pixel Tablet have emerged from fairly reliable folks at 91Mobiles. It’s a specs-focused leak, giving us a look at the core features that we can expect when the Pixel Tablet comes out, including its storage capacity, processor, and display size.
This MSI gaming laptop has a $450 price cut at GameStop today
MSI has been a bit of a juggernaut recently when it comes to its products; whether it’s motherboards, graphics cards, or computers, MSI has a little something for everybody, and if you’re looking for a gaming laptop, the MSI Alpha 17 is a great option. While gaming laptops can be expensive, especially when they’re 17 inches, this deal from GameStop brings it down to a very reasonable $840, down from $1,299 and a $459 discount.
Why gamers should avoid the Windows 11 2022 update
When you update Windows, there’s always a chance something will happen to throw a wrench in the works. This time, though, it seems like the Windows 11 22H2 update is causing major issues for gamers equipped with Nvidia graphics cards. According to numerous posts across social media, Reddit, and...
Nothing teases its next wireless earbuds with photos of a lipstick-like case
Nothing has started teasing its next product – a pair of wireless earbuds that will come equipped with a cylindrical case. Known as the Ear Stick, they will be vastly different from the Ear (1), contrary to earlier rumors that said Nothing will simply be repackaging the first pair of earbuds in a new case. We can expect the new earbuds to launch later this year.
‘Wordle’ today, September 24: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#462)
Trying to solve Wordle #462 for September 24, 2022, and need some help?. Today’s Wordle is a great one, but it might be difficult to get the solution quickly. Here are a few hints that’ll help you guess the answer today. Before you take a look at the...
How to transfer your SIM from an Android phone to an iPhone 14
With Apple's move to an eSIM-only configuration on this year's iPhone 14 lineup, it may seem like things have gotten more complicated for folks who want to switch over from another smartphone platform. After all, you won't be able to swap your SIM card from your old phone over to your iPhone 14, as there's no longer anywhere to put it — at least on U.S. iPhone 14 models.
Nvidia’s DLSS 3 could make the monstrous RTX 4090 a little less power hungry
Nvidia’s upcoming flagship, the RTX 4090, was tested in Cyberpunk 2077. It did a great job, but the results were far better with DLSS 3 enabled. The card managed to surprise us in two ways. One, the maximum clock was higher than expected, and two, DLSS 3 actually managed to lower the card’s power draw by a considerable amount.
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X review: thin and really fast
“The Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X leverages a fast AMD CPU and a discrete GPU to provide surprising performance in a thin and light machine.”. Great creative performance for a thin and light laptop. Attractive, solid build. Superior IPS display. Extensive privacy features. Cons. A new breed of 14-inch laptops...
Why I’m almost ready to switch to AMD GPUs for streaming
Although AMD makes some of the best graphics cards, they’ve been much less competent than Nvidia GPUs for streaming. Nvidia GPUs have almost always offered better encoding performance and extra features absent on AMD cards. It’s one of the reasons why I’ve decided to switch to Nvidia graphics despite being a longtime fan of AMD; I just don’t want to give up a good streaming experience.
Hellblade developer Ninja Theory confirms it won’t replace voice actors with AI
Ninja Theory, the developer behind the Hellblade series, denies that it will replace human voice actors with AI. In a response to a Twitter user asking if the studio would do such a thing, Ninja Theory stated: “No. For clarity, we use this AI tech for placeholder content only to help us understand things like timing and placement in early phases of development. We then collaborate with real actors whose performances are at the heart of bringing our stories to life.”
The best MacBook Pro bags
MacBooks are expensive investments, so naturally, you should get a bag to safely carry yours around. Whether you are commuting for work or you're a student, you will want a bag that is sturdy, water-resistant, and roomy enough to fit the MacBook and its accessories. Here are some of the best MacBook Pro bags you can buy to keep your computer safe from the elements.
Xbox is inspiring Black youth to make games with Project Amplify
Xbox launched Project Amplify, a new program that will help support Black youth who want to work in the gaming industry. Project Amplify is a video series where 14 Black employees within Xbox seek to educate Black youth on the diversity of roles within the gaming industry, offering them advice and insights into their current roles as well as sharing stories about their journey into the gaming industry. The teaser trailer below compilates snippets from all 14 videos from each employee, including program manager Q Muhaimin, senior business development manager James Lewis, software engineer Nayomi Mitchell, and head of development for Halo Infinite Pierre Hintze.
Smart gadgets need a facelift. A lot of them are way too ugly.
Technology has done amazing things. It allows us to carry computers in our pockets, fly small aircraft from our phones, and even control our home systems from anywhere in the world. While there’s no arguing the usefulness that technology has brought into our lives, there is something missing: beauty.
HP Spectre x360 13.5 vs. Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7: premium 2-in-1 showdown
The convertible 2-in-1 laptop market has two obvious leaders. There’s the HP Spectre x360 13.5 and the Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7, both of which have shown up on our list of best laptops overall because of their incredible build quality, outstanding good looks, and solid performance. Even though...
Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale today — save hundreds!
A powerful and reliable laptop is a necessity these days for both professionals and students. If you need one, look no further than these Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. These machines don’t usually come cheap because they offer top-of-the-line performance, in addition to stylish designs, but they’re currently available with discounts that place them within the reach of more shoppers.
ThermoPro’s TempSpike: A wireless thermometer for the newbie in all of us
A smart meat thermometer might not be the sexiest product in a smart home, but one that works well can turn even the best cooks into proper chefs. Enter the TempSpike, the newest smart meat thermometer from ThermoPro, a wireless Bluetooth device that can up your cooking game. I’ve been using this device for the past couple of weeks to see how it stacks up against others on the market and this is what I discovered.
Hey look, the iPhone’s Dynamic Island has come to … Android?!?
Apple caused a great deal of excitement when it unveiled the Dynamic Island on the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max handsets earlier this month (although it turns out it’s not for everyone). The feature brings to life the otherwise boring pill-shaped cutout at the top...
Victrola’s new turntable is a plug-and-play vinyl solution for Sonos fans
Victrola, a company that’s best-known for its affordable and fun retro and suitcase-style record players, has created a new turntable designed expressly for vinyl fans who also own Sonos wireless speakers. The $800 Victrola Stream Carbon looks nothing like the company’s other models, with a minimalist, clean style and a distinctive, illuminated volume knob. Under the hood, it has something that no other turntable currently offers: a way to connect directly to Sonos speakers over Wi-Fi or Ethernet, with no middle-man hardware like the Sonos Port.
How to use iOS 16 photo cutout to cut and paste images
There are a lot of clever smaller features hidden in iOS 16. Perhaps the most impressive of these is the ability to extract the subject of a photo from background elements, digitally cutting out the main part of the photo so that you can share it on its own or paste it into another image with an entirely different background.
How to watch Intel’s 13th-gen Raptor Lake launch (and what to expect)
The upcoming CPU showdown between Intel and AMD is nearly here as Intel is rumored to announce its next-generation Raptor Lake CPUs in just a few short days. Here’s how you can watch Intel’s event live and what to expect. Contents. How to watch the Intel 13th-gen Raptor...
