Netflix's Lupin season 3 teases an 'unexpected return'
Lupin is ready to steal our attention for a third time. As part of its TUDUM fan event on Saturday, Netflix released a first look (below) at season 3 of the French-language heist thriller, which stars Omar Sy as Assane Diop, a thief who has fashioned himself as the 21st century Arsène Lupin, the gentleman cambrioleur depicted in Maurice Leblanc's mystery novels.
Queer as Folk reboot canceled at Peacock after 1 season
The doors to Babylon have closed once again. Peacock's 2022 reboot of the hit series Queer as Folk has been canceled after one season, show creator Stephen Dunn confirmed. The news comes three months after the drama — which starred Fin Argus, CG, Jesse James Keitel, Ryan O'Connell, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way, Kim Cattrall, and Juliette Lewis — first premiered on the streaming platform on June 9.
To All the Boys' Noah Centineo teases new Netflix action series The Recruit
Noah Centineo's returning to Netflix later this year, but he's not at liberty to divulge any specifics. The To All the Boys I've Loved Before star appeared at the TUDUM fan event on Saturday to tease his role in The Recruit, premiering Dec. 16 on the streamer. "Details are classified,"...
Bachelor in Paradise preview: Brandon leaves one beach beauty breathless
The last time Bachelor Nation saw Brandon Jones in Mexico, he was getting his heart crushed by Michelle in the season 18 finale of The Bachelorette. The boy must be a glutton for punishment, rose lovers, because as you'll see in this sneak preview of Tuesday's premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, Brandon is back — but this time there's at least one beauty on the beach who is ready to give him her rose.
Everything to Know About ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 So Far
A return to the City of Love? Season 2 of Emily in Paris saw Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) continuing to adjust to her new life abroad — and fans gladly joined her on the bumpy journey. From her personal life to her professional one, Emily quickly found herself overwhelmed by the options Paris provided. The […]
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Shauna Returns With Devastating News About Quinn
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Shauna Fulton is returning; however, her comeback may not be a happy one.
RuPaul's Drag Race queen Kornbread announces cancer diagnosis
RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 breakout and upcoming Hocus Pocus 2 star Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté revealed Saturday that she has intestinal cancer. "Recently I was diagnosed with Adenocarcinoma. A type of Cancer in the Smaller intestine. I'm 100% fine and everything is in the early stages so Ill be back to my normal self in no time. Absolutely curable!" Kornbread said in a post shared across her social media pages.
Tyler Perry discusses the 27-year journey to bring A Jazzman's Blues to the screen
It took over two decades for Tyler Perry to bring his period melodrama, A Jazzman's Blues, to the screen — and the beloved entertainer and media mogul wouldn't have had it any other way. Set against the backdrop of the 1940s, A Jazzman's Blues (out Friday on Netflix) tells...
House of the Dragon: Emily Carey reacts as Olivia Cooke takes over Alicent Hightower role in episode 6
Former House of the Dragon star Emily Carey has given her verdict on Olivia Cooke‘s takeover of her role.After five episodes, Carey and Milly Alcock departed the series, with Cooke and Emma D’Arcy stepping in to play the adult versions of their characters, Queen Alicent Hightower and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.While viewers bemoaned the loss of the two stars, whose performances were hailed each week, the cast members have been busy hyping up the arrival of the two new actors.One such star was Carey herself, who gracefully shared a message about their performances hours before the new episode debuted...
Chris Hemsworth reveals behind-the-scenes look at Extraction 2, now with 'twice the action'
After getting shot in the neck and falling off a bridge, Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake is alive and back in action for a sequel to Extraction. In a new clip released Saturday as part of Netflix's TUDUM fan event, Hemsworth and returning director Sam Hargrave gave a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the upcoming film, which seems to have ditched its predecessor's yellow-tinted take on Bangladesh for a snowier, winter climate.
House of the Dragon viewers reminded of scheming Game of Thrones character as new villain emerges in episode 6
House of the Dragon viewers were reminded of a certainGame of Thrones character in the prequel’s latest episode.The latest episode of the spin-off series moved the story on in rapid fashion, jumping forward 10 years in time.Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke officially succeeded Milly Alcock and Emily Carey as Princess Rhaenyra and Queen Alicent, respectively, and the episode revealed that, in the space of a decade, the former friends’ relationship has completely eroded.If there was any chance of them ever reaching a truce, though, Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) saw to that in chilling fashion. *Spoilers follow – you have...
How the looks in Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling reveal the movie's sinister undertones
Warning: This story contains spoilers for Don't Worry Darling. Everything may seem gorgeous and perfect in Don't Worry Darling's fictional town of Victory, but there are certain things that were intentionally left off-kilter, according to the movie's visual team. To create the eerie, highly stylized world (inhabited by stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan), director Olivia Wilde worked closely with costume designer Arianne Phillips (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and production designer Katie Byron (C'mon C'mon).
Anthony Mackie wants a Captain America: New World Order fight that 'rivals' Chris Evans' epic elevator brawl
For six films, Anthony Mackie watched as Chris Evans kicked, punched, and swung his shield through impossible battles against HYDRA agents and intergalactic baddies as Captain America. Now, as his character Sam Wilson takes up the moniker in Captain America: New World Order, Mackie is ready to jump into the action in a major way.
See new group of suspects work to solve puzzle box in Glass Onion: A Knives OutMystery
Ready to slice through the layers of another Knives Out mystery?. Netflix unveiled a new clip from Glass Onion, the follow-up to Rian Johnson's 2019 smash, at the TUDUM fan event on Saturday. Although Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) and his southern-fried Foghorn Leghorn accent only pop up at the end...
So Help Me Todd stars Skylar Astin and Marcia Gay Harden tease their 'oil-vinegar' mother-son relationship
Skylar Astin and Marcia Gay Harden bring kooky mother-son dynamics to the legal world in So Help Me Todd, a new CBS crime dramedy premiering Sept. 29. Astin portrays Todd Wright, a talented former private investigator who has fallen on hard times after his license was revoked. His estranged mother Margaret (Harden) is a prominent attorney whose penchant for excellence and adherence to the law is at complete odds with his methods. When the two unwittingly team up to get to the bottom of a mystery, Margaret finds herself impressed by her son and asks him to join her firm, setting the stage for more Wrightisms in and outside of her firm.
Shadow and Bone season 2 teaser summons first look at fan favorites and the return of Kirigan
Netflix said "let there be light and the Sun Summoner rose once more. The steamer revealed a Shadow and Bone season 2 teaser trailer during its TUDUM fan event on Saturday, showing off first looks at the returning cast, as well as new faces, including fan favorites adapted from Leigh Bardugo's books.
HSMTMTScasts original film series stars Monique Coleman, Kaycee Stroh, Lucas Grabeel, and more for season 4
Original cast members of High School Musical are all in this together once again. On Friday, Disney announced that East High alum Monique Coleman, as well as fan-favorite faculty members Alyson Reed and Bart Johnson, will be reprising their iconic roles in season 4 of the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The trio join castmates Corbin Bleu, Kaycee Stroh, and Lucas Grabeel, who have all appeared in previous seasons of the show and will also be returning for the upcoming season.
15 of the best movies about the British royal family
Queen Elizabeth II's passing in September 2022 brought about the end to the longest monarchical rule in the history of the Commonwealth. The British royal family has always had a testy relationship with the media, understanding that playing the game of press coverage is necessary but detesting that very fact.
Wednesday Addams catches Thing spying on her in new Wednesday clip
Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) is not a fan of being spied on ... particularly when her parents are the ones doing the spying. During Netflix's TUDUM fan event on Saturday, the streamer released a new clip from the upcoming Addams family series, Wednesday, which follows a teenage Wednesday as she attends Nevermore Academy — the school where her parents once met — and discovers a supernatural mystery might be afoot.
