Skylar Astin and Marcia Gay Harden bring kooky mother-son dynamics to the legal world in So Help Me Todd, a new CBS crime dramedy premiering Sept. 29. Astin portrays Todd Wright, a talented former private investigator who has fallen on hard times after his license was revoked. His estranged mother Margaret (Harden) is a prominent attorney whose penchant for excellence and adherence to the law is at complete odds with his methods. When the two unwittingly team up to get to the bottom of a mystery, Margaret finds herself impressed by her son and asks him to join her firm, setting the stage for more Wrightisms in and outside of her firm.

