Chicago Cubs' Adrian Sampson Has a 1.55 ERA Over His Last Five Starts
30-year-old Chicago Cubs pitcher Adrian Sampson has allowed a total of five runs over his last five starts. Sampson continued to impress Sunday afternoon in the Cubs' 8-3 victory over the Pirates in Pittsburgh.
Angel City loses control of their playoff fate after falling to Racing Louisville
Playing in their final NWSL regular-season home game, Angel City can't keep pace in a 3-1 loss to Louisville that limits their playoff chances.
Judge still at 60, Yanks get rain-shortened win over Red Sox
NEW YORK (AP) — Stunted by the rain Sunday night, Aaron Judge is taking his record chase on the road. Judge remained at 60 home runs, one short of Roger Maris’ American League mark, when the New York Yankees’ 2-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox was called after six innings because of heavy showers. The big slugger went 1 for 2 with a double and was due up next for the Yankees when play was stopped. The game was called after a 98-minute delay, sending Judge to Toronto still in pursuit of Maris. But the four-time All-Star insisted he wasn’t disappointed that he was unable to hit No. 61 on New York’s 6-0 homestand.
Taylor Decker thought the Lions would go for it on 4th down instead of trying a field goal
Lions left tackle Taylor Decker is among the many who expected that Detroit head coach Dan Campbell would elect to go for it on 4th-and-4 late in the team’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. It’s easy to see why Decker would think that after Campbell had gone for it five previous times on fourth down in the game, successfully converting four.
