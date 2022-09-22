ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

nomadlawyer.org

Cary: 7 Best Places To Visit In Cary, North Carolina

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Cary North Carolina. Cary is home to an arts center that is a highlight of the city. Located downtown, the Cary Arts Center is a multi-purpose venue that hosts various performances and events throughout the year. Visitors can enjoy family-friendly movies, concerts. The climate...
CARY, NC
jocoreport.com

Johnston County Rail Crossings Require Temporary Closures

JOHNSTON COUNTY – A contractor for Norfolk Southern will be improving several of its railroad crossings in Pine Level and Princeton, and the work will temporarily block vehicular traffic. The first phase of the work is scheduled to begin Monday, September 26 on Capps Street in Pine Level. The...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Raleigh. Known as The Raleigh Market, this market is located on the historic North Carolina Fairgrounds. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
RALEIGH, NC
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Morrisville, NC

Morrisville is a thriving town in the Research Triangle of North Carolina, and it has no lack of amazing restaurants. Whether you’re looking for fine dining or casual eats, you can find something to your taste in Morrisville. Here are some of the best restaurants in Morrisville, NC!. 1....
MORRISVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Carl Huff, 86; service December 3

Carl Wesley Huff, 86, Raleigh, passed away August 31, 2022. Born in Henderson on July 8, 1936, to the late Florence Barkley and Eugene Carl Huff. Carl graduated from Zeb Vance High School in 1954 and attended UNC-Chapel Hill, where he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. There he met his wife Annette (Boo) Fortier of New Orleans, LA. They married in 1956 at Holy Innocents Episcopal Church in Henderson. Carl farmed tobacco and operated several tobacco warehouses. He served as a Boy Scout leader for many years.
RALEIGH, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina State Fair returns to Raleigh in October

RALEIGH, N.C. — Cotton candy and funnel cake season is back — theNorth Carolina State Fair returns to Raleigh!. The fair which started in 1853, is a family tradition for many and this season will offer just as much fun as in years past. Click the video player...
RALEIGH, NC

