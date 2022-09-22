Welcome back to Middle-earth, where people love to burst out into song — especially when they're traversing wild nature. That's right: Five episodes into The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, we finally get our first song! Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) sings it, and it contains familiar Tolkienisms, like "not all who wander are lost," as she and her family make the best of their position at the back of the line in the migration. Thankfully, they have someone very tall to help them along.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO