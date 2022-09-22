ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EW.com

How the looks in Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling reveal the movie's sinister undertones

Warning: This story contains spoilers for Don't Worry Darling. Everything may seem gorgeous and perfect in Don't Worry Darling's fictional town of Victory, but there are certain things that were intentionally left off-kilter, according to the movie's visual team. To create the eerie, highly stylized world (inhabited by stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan), director Olivia Wilde worked closely with costume designer Arianne Phillips (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and production designer Katie Byron (C'mon C'mon).
EW.com

Netflix's Lupin season 3 teases an 'unexpected return'

Lupin is ready to steal our attention for a third time. As part of its TUDUM fan event on Saturday, Netflix released a first look (below) at season 3 of the French-language heist thriller, which stars Omar Sy as Assane Diop, a thief who has fashioned himself as the 21st century Arsène Lupin, the gentleman cambrioleur depicted in Maurice Leblanc's mystery novels.
EW.com

Chris Hemsworth reveals behind-the-scenes look at Extraction 2, now with 'twice the action'

After getting shot in the neck and falling off a bridge, Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake is alive and back in action for a sequel to Extraction. In a new clip released Saturday as part of Netflix's TUDUM fan event, Hemsworth and returning director Sam Hargrave gave a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the upcoming film, which seems to have ditched its predecessor's yellow-tinted take on Bangladesh for a snowier, winter climate.
The Independent

House of the Dragon showunner addresses whether Milly Alcock will ever return to the show

The House of the Dragonshowrunner has sad news for fans who want to see Milly Alcock back on the show.Alcock played young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first five episode of HBO’s prequel spin-off series.Despite praise for Emma D’Arcy’s performance as the adult version of the character in episode six, which aired on Sunday (26 September), viewers had been lamenting the looming departure of Alcock since her debut.Considering ten years passed in the show between episode five and six, many fans are holding out hope for a flashback later this season, meaning they would be able to see Alcock...
EW.com

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power recap: Not all who wander are lost

Welcome back to Middle-earth, where people love to burst out into song — especially when they're traversing wild nature. That's right: Five episodes into The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, we finally get our first song! Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) sings it, and it contains familiar Tolkienisms, like "not all who wander are lost," as she and her family make the best of their position at the back of the line in the migration. Thankfully, they have someone very tall to help them along.
EW.com

Queer as Folk reboot canceled at Peacock after 1 season

The doors to Babylon have closed once again. Peacock's 2022 reboot of the hit series Queer as Folk has been canceled after one season, show creator Stephen Dunn confirmed. The news comes three months after the drama — which starred Fin Argus, CG, Jesse James Keitel, Ryan O'Connell, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way, Kim Cattrall, and Juliette Lewis — first premiered on the streaming platform on June 9.
EW.com

Alan Rickman's journal recounts decision to stay in Harry Potter movies despite desire to quit

Excerpts from Alan Rickman's journal offer an intimate glimpse into the late actor's life and career, including his decades-long role in the Harry Potter franchise. The diary entries, which span 25 years of Rickman's life, will be published as a book, Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman, out Oct. 4. In excerpts published in The Guardian, Rickman shared entries about his desire to exit Harry Potter as the anguished wizard and professor Severus Snape in 2002, one month after the release of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.
EW.com

Guillermo del Toro shows the pure stop-motion magic behind his Pinocchio in sneak peek

Guillermo del Toro, the filmmaker behind Pan's Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, has pursued his version of Pinocchio for years — a stop-motion animated adventure set in fascist Italy pre-World War II. So... not Disney's approach. The film is finally coming out this December, and Del Toro shared a sneak peek that shows off the fruits of the tireless labor that went into the stop-motion.
EW.com

Batgirl star Leslie Grace shares behind-the-scenes footage from canceled film

Batgirl star Leslie Grace shared behind-the-scenes footage from her shelved DC film. The actress shared clips from various stages of production on TikTok, including her rehearsing for fight scenes and free-falling from a wire in front of a blue screen. "I couldn't resist," Grace captioned the video. Warner Bros. canceled...
EW.com

Outer Banks heads to Poguelandia in first season 3 teaser

The adventure isn't over for the Pogues on Outer Banks — it's only just begun. After getting stranded on a deserted island by the end of the season 2 finale, John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), JJ (Rudy Pankow), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) are back in the first teaser for season 3 of Netflix's sun-soaked teen drama. And despite being stuck on the little island they've dubbed Poguelandia, there's a lot more action — and, of course, romance — heading their way.
EW.com

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

Louise Fletcher, the veteran actress who won an Oscar for her performance as the ruthless and menacing psychiatric ward administrator Nurse Ratched in the 1975 film One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, has died. She was 88. The actress "died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family at her home"...
