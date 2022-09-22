ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

‘Stranger Things’ house for sale in Georgia

By Jolyn Hannah
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EoKh2_0i5oF56w00

GEORGIA (WRBL) — Are you a fan of the Netflix series “Stranger Things”? You can now own an expensive piece of memorabilia central to the series.

The house the Byers family used to call home in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, is for sale and can be your real life new home in Georgia. The house is located at 149 Coastline Road in Fayetteville.

Walmart, Target begin holiday early to ease inflation sting

The new listing was posted on the Facebook page Zillow Gone Wild .

According to Zillow , the Byers house is for sale for $300,000. It was listed for sale on Sept. 19, 2022. As of the posting of this article, the Zillow listing has been visited 44,137 times.

According to Zillow, the house “is being sold ‘AS-IS’ with no seller disclosure, SERIOUS buyers only.”

The 1,846 square foot house, which featured in season 1 as the original Byers house, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

FDA blames baby formula crisis on outdated systems, training, other missteps

Zillow said the house “makes for a PERFECT Airbnb, short-term rental, or personal residence for someone willing to take it on.”

Beware though! If you do buy the house, we can’t guarantee you won’t be sucked into The Upside Down.

Also, it is requested that all visitors “Do not feed the Demagorgon!!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading to find out about three really great restaurants in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and tourists. All of them are known for serving truly delicious food and have excellent online reviews. No matter what kind of seafood your prefer, you will absolutely find something for your liking at any of these places. Las but not least, all of them are great options for both a casual dinner with a loved one as well as for celebrating some special occasions, so make sure to add these places to your list and pay them a visit.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Apple picking in North Georgia 2022

ATLANTA — Apple picking is back, and there are plenty of places to go in North Georiga. We've narrowed the list down to four places to go this fall for your crispy and delicious apples. Each location also offers several other family fun activities like tractor tire swings, corn mazes and more. Many places also have a store where people can buy jams, pies and other fresh products.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Fayetteville, GA
Business
City
Fayetteville, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Fayetteville, GA
Entertainment
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Fire rips through church in Decatur

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Worshipers will need to find a new place for services on Sunday after a fire tore through a Decatur church overnight. The DeKalb County Fire Department responded around 12:30 a.m. to New Bethel Church off Columbia Woods Drive. According to Cpt. Jaeson Daniels, the structure...
DECATUR, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Stranger Things#Business Industry#Linus Business#Target#Zillow#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS 46

Georgia green lights two companies to grow medical cannabis

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s a huge step forward for the tens of thousands of Georgians with epilepsy, cancer, chronic pain and more. “We are so excited to get to work. It’s been a long time coming,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. Trulieve and Botanical Sciences are...
GEORGIA STATE
Thrillist

The Best Record Stores in Atlanta

There’s nothing like holding music in your hand. Not your phone, blasting your playlist from its speakers—but real-deal physical music, from cassette tapes to 12” vinyl records. When you collect physical copies of your favorite songs and albums, each record has its own special story, and every time you play it, you remember where you were and what you went through to add it to your collection. Those experiences and feelings cannot be duplicated by simply going to your preferred streaming app, and that’s why record stores are still around to this day. And as a city that’s renowned for its music scene, it only makes sense that Atlanta is home to plenty of phenomenal independent record stores. The hard part isn’t finding a “mom and pop” record store near you—it’s finding the right one for you. With everything from full-fledged record lounges to record store-comic book shop hybrids spread throughout the city, there are a lot of local shops to choose from, so to help you out, here is our guide to the 10 best record stores in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
cohaitungchi.com

20 Things to do in Atlanta for Couples at Night

There are a lot of amazing things to do in Atlanta for couples at night. With a hip food scene, lively arts, and culture, as well as multiple sports teams in Atlanta, it’s easy to plan a date night in this Georgia gem. You are reading: Things to do...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Associated Press

Huge surplus leaves Georgia with $6.6B in cash to spend

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia ran a surplus of more than $6 billion in the budget year that ended June 30, meaning the state’s next governor and lawmakers could spend or give back billions. The State Accounting Office, in a Friday report, said Georgia ran a $6.37 billion surplus even after spending $28.6 billion in state taxes and fees in the 2022 budget year. Total state general fund receipts rose a whopping 22%. Even after filling its rainy day fund to the legal maximum, Georgia has $6.58 billion in “unreserved, undesignated” surplus — cash that leaders can spend however they want. Some money is already spoken for, with the state likely to transfer more than $1 billion to pay for roads, bridges and other transportation projects. That would make up for the state’s decision in March to waive its gasoline tax of 29.1 cents per gallon and its diesel tax of 32.6 cents per gallon. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has repeatedly extended the tax breaks since then, a move lawmakers must ratify when they return in January.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Woman scammed out of $10,000 at Georgia shopping mall

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman is out $10,000 after she was scammed at Perimeter Mall, according to Dunwoody Police Department. Police say the woman claims she was approached at the mall by another woman who told her she was playing a card game for money and asked the victim to witness the game so she “would not be taken advantage of.” The unknown woman told the victim she would pay her $200 for her assistance.
DUNWOODY, GA
CBS 46

Downtown Atlanta kiosk offers safety solution for water boys

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a new twist to the trend of selling water on the streets of Atlanta. A local nonprofit called “Helping Empower Youth” is working with the city to help inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs. “We thought that it would be a great...
ATLANTA, GA
WJCL

'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
SAVANNAH, GA
Albany Herald

Senate committee focuses on veterans' homes in Georgia

ATLANTA — A state Senate study committee focusing on veterans’ nursing homes in Georgia met last week to hear about problems Georgia veterans face and what the state can do to help. Though most veterans’ health care services are spearheaded by the federal government’s Department of Veterans Affairs,...
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Georgians say $350 payments start rocky, state defends push

ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia residents say they’re having a hard time accessing and spending $350 payments the state is making to more than 3 million residents who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. Others have been able to access the money, with the state is saying more […]
GEORGIA STATE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy