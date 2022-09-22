ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

Trucks From The Dave Ferro Collection Featured At Carlisle Auctions Fall Sale

By Johnny Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0in84A_0i5oF2Sl00

Make room for one of these bold classic trucks.

Dave Ferro is the owner of the oldest Mopar restoration shop in the country, Totally Auto Inc. To date, 153 of his builds have taken top honors at prestigious car events across the country and it’s a company he can proudly say was one of the best in the business for nearly 40 years. Beyond that, he was a three-decades long editor at High Performance Mopar and Mopar Collectors Guide Magazines, with hundreds of tech and feature stories to his name. More than that, he’s been a long-time part of the Carlisle family. His first show was Fall Carlisle 1975 and he played a key role in the birth and implementation of the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals. He also was a judge at the event as part of the former Standard of Excellence program during Chrysler weekend and event served as head judge for the Carlisle Truck Nationals for 15 years. In short, for 47 years, Dave has been part of things at Carlisle!

Fast forward to 2022, a daredevil’s life, banging around and finally, a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) from a car accident in 2017 left Dave’s great mind failing him. He now suffers from what’s believed to be CTE, or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy. While CTE can’t officially be diagnosed while Dave is with us, signs and symptoms have yielded this conclusion by his doctors. Because of this, Dave, a life-long Mopar fan and friend of Carlisle Events, will be auctioning his collection as part of the Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction.

Here are some highlights:

1947 Dodge Power Wagon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NItxW_0i5oF2Sl00

This 1947 WW2 WC was built during WWII and preserved throughout ownership. A few elements of the truck have been re-done, and it’s one of the hottest of its kind on the market. See it here.

1946 Dodge Pickup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cEygD_0i5oF2Sl00

This Dodge WC is said to ride like a Mercedes and out handle a Porsche, while running 10-second 1/4-mile passes. See it here.

The Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction takes place September 29-30 at the Carlisle Expo Center (100 K. St.) in Carlisle, PA. These lots, plus hundreds more like them will cross the block each day. In addition, Carlisle Auctions hosts two great collections and a themed hour. On Thursday, September 29 at 3 p.m., Carlisle Events co-owner Bill Miller will see nearly 20 classic and collector cars from his personal collection cross the block, while Dave Ferro, friend of Carlisle Events, will move nearly a dozen lots on Friday, September 30 at 4 p.m. Finally, the popular all-truck hour returns on the 29th at approximately 4 p.m. The auction is just a part of a bigger, five-day event known as Fall Carlisle. Fall Carlisle runs September 28-October 2 at the neighboring Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (1000 Bryn Mawr Rd.) and is an automotive flea market/swap meet event that also includes a car corral. Spectator admission is just $12 and allows for reciprocating admission to the auction too. Being involved with both events is easy and for the auction, there are three great ways to bid; in person, on the phone, and online. Call 717-960-6400 today to learn more or visit CarlisleAuctions.com for details on registering to bid or consigning to sell!

