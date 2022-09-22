ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Comments / 2

Shortie Gunn
3d ago

What a crock. Gee water runs into the river...not a dime for the homeless they complain about. Someone needs to see whose palms are getting greased

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fontana Herald News

Brush fire burns 6 acres in the hills south of Fontana on Sept. 25

A small brush fire erupted in the hills south of Fontana on the afternoon of Sept. 25, but the forward rate of spread was stopped at 6 acres, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The Jurupa Fire, located south of Jurupa Avenue, near Tamarind and Alder avenues, was...
FONTANA, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway

Bloomington, San Bernardino County, CA: A two-vehicle traffic collision left one person deceased on the 10 Freeway early Sunday morning, Sept. 25, around 3:17 a.m. in the Bloomington area of San Bernardino County. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Install wire along storm drains?

Storm drain channels crisscross Orange County and Stanton, and those concrete fake creeks – some would say “ditches” – can keep communities from flooding during times of heavy rain. But they can also collect litter and debris, be defaced with graffiti, attract transients and even serve...
STANTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Riverside, CA
Government
City
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Government
City
Riverside, CA
City
Jurupa Valley, CA
Jurupa Valley, CA
Government
redlandscommunitynews.com

Train testing will be reduced to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Monday

Simulated service of the testing of the Arrow train on the 9-mile track between Redlands and San Bernardino will be reduced to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on Monday, Sept. 26. The non-passenger testing will continue from 4:40 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. this weekend, said San Benardino County Transportation Authority. During this time, one diesel multiple units will stop at each station every hour.
REDLANDS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Ana River#Flood Control#Flood Protection#Levees#Erosion#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in fiery multi-vehicle freeway crash in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. – A man was killed and two people were injured Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Irvine that included a well-involved big rig fire. The man who died was 59-year-old Daniel Franco of Lake Forest, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt....
IRVINE, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Fairview Fire, which destroyed 22 structures, 98% contained

On Sunday, Sept. 18, firefighters from Cal Fire, Riverside County Fire Department and U.S. Forest Service reported reaching 98%containment on the Fairview Fire near Hemet, which has been burning since Monday, Sept. 5 and burned 28,307 acres. The fire caused two fatalities and three injuries and destroyed 22 structures and...
HEMET, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Tiny home village for families opens in Baldwin Park

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (CNS) — Officials celebrated the grand opening a 16-unit family bridge housing project in Baldwin Park Saturday that will cater to the needs of families with children experiencing homelessness. Serenity Homes is the second tiny home village in Baldwin Park, following the opening of the 25-unit...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
KESQ News Channel 3

A fire burns a two-story condo complex in Palm Springs

Firefighters in Palm Springs are working to identify the cause of a fire inside a condo complex located on north Via Miraleste near east Vista Chino. Authorities say the fire started in the walls of the second story of the complex just before 4. p.m. Saturday. No one was injured. A resident of the complex The post A fire burns a two-story condo complex in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

New Stater Bros. store slated for Riverside

Stater Bros. will open a store next week in Riverside. The supermarket at 7200 Arlington Ave. covers nearly 50,000 square feet in a former Kmart building, according to a statement. It will replace a 44-year-old store, about two miles away, at 10370 Arlington Ave. “With this new store in Riverside,...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
583K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy