Shortie Gunn
3d ago
What a crock. Gee water runs into the river...not a dime for the homeless they complain about. Someone needs to see whose palms are getting greased
Fontana Herald News
Brush fire burns 6 acres in the hills south of Fontana on Sept. 25
A small brush fire erupted in the hills south of Fontana on the afternoon of Sept. 25, but the forward rate of spread was stopped at 6 acres, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The Jurupa Fire, located south of Jurupa Avenue, near Tamarind and Alder avenues, was...
50-acre brush fire erupts in Running Springs area in San Bernardino County
A brush fire erupted Friday afternoon in the Running Springs area in San Bernardino County and spread to about 50 acres before forward progress of the blaze was stopped, authorities said.
1 Killed in 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway
Bloomington, San Bernardino County, CA: A two-vehicle traffic collision left one person deceased on the 10 Freeway early Sunday morning, Sept. 25, around 3:17 a.m. in the Bloomington area of San Bernardino County. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision...
orangecountytribune.com
Install wire along storm drains?
Storm drain channels crisscross Orange County and Stanton, and those concrete fake creeks – some would say “ditches” – can keep communities from flooding during times of heavy rain. But they can also collect litter and debris, be defaced with graffiti, attract transients and even serve...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Train testing will be reduced to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Monday
Simulated service of the testing of the Arrow train on the 9-mile track between Redlands and San Bernardino will be reduced to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on Monday, Sept. 26. The non-passenger testing will continue from 4:40 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. this weekend, said San Benardino County Transportation Authority. During this time, one diesel multiple units will stop at each station every hour.
Water Main Break Sends Gallons Gushing Skyward from Hole in Street
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A broken water main sent gallons of water gushing skyward through a hole in the street in a city of Lancaster neighborhood Friday, Sept. 23, around 2:30 a.m. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies from the Lancaster Station received a call of a loud bang that...
Excessive Heat Warnings issued for Los Angeles area; temperatures to surpass 100 degrees (again)
Get ready for more oppressively hot weather. The National Weather Service has issued Excessive Heat Warnings for Southern California beginning Sunday and extending through Wednesday. On Sunday, temperatures are forecast to reach 100 degrees in the valleys and deserts. A heat warning for Coachella Valley took effect at 11 a.m. For the greater Los Angeles […]
2-Vehicle Collision with Downed Traffic Light Land on Front Yard of Home
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A two-vehicle traffic collision involving a downed traffic light all landed onto the front yard of a home in the Valinda community within the San Gabriel Valley on Friday night, Sept. 23, around 11:09 p.m. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers and Los Angeles...
San Jacinto, CA Real Estate market update
San Jacinto, CA Real Estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the August 2022 and September 2022 real estate market for San Jacinto, California, which is located in Riverside County.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in fiery multi-vehicle freeway crash in Irvine
IRVINE, Calif. – A man was killed and two people were injured Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Irvine that included a well-involved big rig fire. The man who died was 59-year-old Daniel Franco of Lake Forest, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt....
redlandscommunitynews.com
Fairview Fire, which destroyed 22 structures, 98% contained
On Sunday, Sept. 18, firefighters from Cal Fire, Riverside County Fire Department and U.S. Forest Service reported reaching 98%containment on the Fairview Fire near Hemet, which has been burning since Monday, Sept. 5 and burned 28,307 acres. The fire caused two fatalities and three injuries and destroyed 22 structures and...
spectrumnews1.com
Tiny home village for families opens in Baldwin Park
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (CNS) — Officials celebrated the grand opening a 16-unit family bridge housing project in Baldwin Park Saturday that will cater to the needs of families with children experiencing homelessness. Serenity Homes is the second tiny home village in Baldwin Park, following the opening of the 25-unit...
7 civilians, 2 firefighters hospitalized after hazmat incident in Jurupa Valley
Hazmat teams with the Riverside County Fire Department were working to clear an unknown, caustic substance at a container recycling center in Jurupa Valley Friday morning. Calls for a medical emergency came in around 10:15 a.m. at the center on the 2200 block of Via Cerro. When first responders arrived, they found one person […]
A fire burns a two-story condo complex in Palm Springs
Firefighters in Palm Springs are working to identify the cause of a fire inside a condo complex located on north Via Miraleste near east Vista Chino. Authorities say the fire started in the walls of the second story of the complex just before 4. p.m. Saturday. No one was injured. A resident of the complex The post A fire burns a two-story condo complex in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
9 taken to hospitals, including 2 firefighters, after hazmat response in Jurupa Valley
Nine people, including 2 firefighters, were transported to hospitals after a "caustic material" inside a Jurupa Valley building prompted an evacuation.
iebusinessdaily.com
New Stater Bros. store slated for Riverside
Stater Bros. will open a store next week in Riverside. The supermarket at 7200 Arlington Ave. covers nearly 50,000 square feet in a former Kmart building, according to a statement. It will replace a 44-year-old store, about two miles away, at 10370 Arlington Ave. “With this new store in Riverside,...
Southern California gas prices are skyrocketing again
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose for the 22nd consecutive day, increasing 7.4 cents Saturday to $5.689.
Driver in critical condition after crashing into Harveston Lake
Riverside County Fire Department divers located the person and pulled them from the lake, rushing them to the hospital. It’s unclear how the car crashed into the water.
Beaumont, CA Real Estate market update
Beaumont, CA Real Estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the August 2022 and September 2022 real estate market for Beaumont, California, which is located in Riverside County.
onscene.tv
Car Bursts Into Flames & Shuts Down 210 Off-Ramp | San Bernardino
09.21.2022 | 10:00 PM | SAN BERNARDINO – The east bound hwy 210 off ramp was temporarily shut down after someones car reportedly burst into flames dead center in the middle of the off ramp. Originally reported on the freeway by CHP as a vehicle suddenly engulfed in flames,...
