Indiana Daily Student
As new apartments are being built there is construction near Memorial Stadium
Local developer, University Properties, is planning to build a new six-story apartment building just west of Memorial Stadium, according to The Herald-Times. The complex says it will offer students closer housing to campus, according to H-T. According to H-T, Strauser Construction’s plans will begin in November and be completed in...
Indiana men’s tennis opens its fall season at the Duke Bonk Invitational
The Indiana men’s tennis team traveled to Durham, North Carolina, over the weekend to open its fall season at the Duke Bonk Invitational. Four Hoosiers participated in the weekend event, led by three upperclassmen who took the trip to Durham: fifth-year senior Patrick Fletchall, junior Michael Andre and junior Ilya Tiraspolsky. Ekansh Kumar, a freshman, was the fourth Hoosier participant.
Catch up on the IU graduate workers coalition before the strike vote
After more than three years of protesting working conditions at IU which culminated last spring in a weekslong strike, members of the Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition-United Electrical Workers are now voting on whether to strike again starting this week. Since the last strike ended in May, IU has announced policy changes that address the IGWC-UE’s five main demands, but has withheld union recognition.
Indiana DC Chad Wilt returns to Cincinnati looking to upset his former team
Indiana football will travel to Cincinnati Saturday to take on a familiar nonconference opponent in the University of Cincinnati in search of revenge. Since the last time these two teams met, they’ve undergone opposite trajectories. The Bearcats went undefeated during the 2021 football regular season, earning them a spot in the college football playoff making them the first non-Power Five conference team to make it in the playoffs.
INSTANT RECAP: Indiana football suffers first loss, bounced by Cincinnati, 45-24
In an electric environment in Nippert Stadium Saturday afternoon, Indiana and the University of Cincinnati traded field goals to start the first quarter. Bearcat redshirt senior quarterback Ben Bryant found a hole in the Hoosiers’ secondary and launched a pass to junior wide receiver Tyler Scott for a 75-yard touchdown. Cincinnati led Indiana at the end of the first quarter, 10-3.
‘All the pieces are in place’: Indiana women’s basketball expects championship-level season
Indiana women’s basketball appeared at the program’s first combined institutional basketball media day Thursday. Head coach Teri Moren and junior guards Sydney Parrish and Chloe Moore-McNeil spoke on the podium for the Hoosiers. Moren was first to speak and addressed several key questions facing the Hoosiers entering the...
‘That’s all I want’: Mike Woodson has Indiana men’s basketball ready to compete for titles
Indiana men’s basketball isn’t focusing on the hype and the spotlight that comes with being a preseason favorite in the Big Ten, but it isn’t shying away from it either. When Indiana tips off its season Nov. 7 against Moorehead State, it will be mired in optimism surrounding the program, a level of which hasn’t been seen in years in Bloomington.
Candystripe Convos
Will, Jacob and Garrett look back at Indiana's thrilling win over Western Kentucky and discuss takeaways from the win. They then make predictions for Indiana's first road game at Cincinnati.
People of Lotus: Meet two performers of the 2022 music and arts festival
On Friday night at the 29th Annual Lotus Music and Arts Festival, attendees were greeted with rainy, autumnal weather. Echoes of music could be heard from the Sample Gates all the way to the courthouse in the heart of downtown Bloomington. A variety of people could be found throughout the...
Indiana men’s soccer’s reassuring performance keeps team optimistic despite Michigan State draw
On paper, all signs pointed toward an easy victory for Indiana men’s soccer in the leadup to its match against Michigan State. The struggling Spartans, who were dealt an unfavorable hand in their nonconference schedule, fared poorly in their early-season tune-ups and weren’t competitive against ranked opposition. Confidence and consistency were especially lacking on the defensive end as the back line entered Friday’s matchup without a clean sheet under its belt.
No. 16 Indiana men’s soccer settles for 1-1 draw against Michigan State in Big Ten home opener
Donning raincoats and bundled in blankets, Hoosier fans piled into Bill Armstrong Stadium on Friday night for Indiana men’s soccer’s conference home opener against Michigan State. While it wasn’t quite a must-win match, the Hoosiers certainly wanted to take care of an inferior Spartans squad following a 2-1...
Monroe County high school football scores Sept. 23
