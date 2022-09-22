ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

As new apartments are being built there is construction near Memorial Stadium

Local developer, University Properties, is planning to build a new six-story apartment building just west of Memorial Stadium, according to The Herald-Times. The complex says it will offer students closer housing to campus, according to H-T. According to H-T, Strauser Construction’s plans will begin in November and be completed in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana men’s tennis opens its fall season at the Duke Bonk Invitational

The Indiana men’s tennis team traveled to Durham, North Carolina, over the weekend to open its fall season at the Duke Bonk Invitational. Four Hoosiers participated in the weekend event, led by three upperclassmen who took the trip to Durham: fifth-year senior Patrick Fletchall, junior Michael Andre and junior Ilya Tiraspolsky. Ekansh Kumar, a freshman, was the fourth Hoosier participant.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Catch up on the IU graduate workers coalition before the strike vote

After more than three years of protesting working conditions at IU which culminated last spring in a weekslong strike, members of the Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition-United Electrical Workers are now voting on whether to strike again starting this week. Since the last strike ended in May, IU has announced policy changes that address the IGWC-UE’s five main demands, but has withheld union recognition.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana DC Chad Wilt returns to Cincinnati looking to upset his former team

Indiana football will travel to Cincinnati Saturday to take on a familiar nonconference opponent in the University of Cincinnati in search of revenge. Since the last time these two teams met, they’ve undergone opposite trajectories. The Bearcats went undefeated during the 2021 football regular season, earning them a spot in the college football playoff making them the first non-Power Five conference team to make it in the playoffs.
CINCINNATI, OH
Indiana Daily Student

INSTANT RECAP: Indiana football suffers first loss, bounced by Cincinnati, 45-24

In an electric environment in Nippert Stadium Saturday afternoon, Indiana and the University of Cincinnati traded field goals to start the first quarter. Bearcat redshirt senior quarterback Ben Bryant found a hole in the Hoosiers’ secondary and launched a pass to junior wide receiver Tyler Scott for a 75-yard touchdown. Cincinnati led Indiana at the end of the first quarter, 10-3.
CINCINNATI, OH
Indiana Daily Student

‘That’s all I want’: Mike Woodson has Indiana men’s basketball ready to compete for titles

Indiana men’s basketball isn’t focusing on the hype and the spotlight that comes with being a preseason favorite in the Big Ten, but it isn’t shying away from it either. When Indiana tips off its season Nov. 7 against Moorehead State, it will be mired in optimism surrounding the program, a level of which hasn’t been seen in years in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Candystripe Convos

Candystripe Convos

Will, Jacob and Garrett look back at Indiana's thrilling win over Western Kentucky and discuss takeaways from the win. They then make predictions for Indiana's first road game at Cincinnati.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana men’s soccer’s reassuring performance keeps team optimistic despite Michigan State draw

On paper, all signs pointed toward an easy victory for Indiana men’s soccer in the leadup to its match against Michigan State. The struggling Spartans, who were dealt an unfavorable hand in their nonconference schedule, fared poorly in their early-season tune-ups and weren’t competitive against ranked opposition. Confidence and consistency were especially lacking on the defensive end as the back line entered Friday’s matchup without a clean sheet under its belt.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

