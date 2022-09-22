XMFCinco (90.58) Submitted: 8/14/2016 12:06:55 PM :. Been growing operating cash flow nicely the past few years, and currently trading around 10 times cash flow, which seems fair given how well they've been operating. Pays about half operating cash flow in dividend, which currently puts it at a solid 5% in current interest rate environment. I also know a couple people who work there and they are effective people (although haven't talked to them about it)

