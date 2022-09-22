ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

Why Is Everyone Talking About Nvidia?

Nvidia's stock price has fallen sharply over the past year as PC sales have slowed. Plus, demand for its GPUs took a hit due to a change in the cryptocurrency market. A recent U.S. ban on exporting certain chips to China could further impact sales.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

2 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Software stocks have plunged this year on a range of concerns. Okta is down 80%, but still has a huge growth opportunity in identity software.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Will Soar in the Next Bull Market

The average bear market lasts just around nine months. The Federal Reserve said interest rates would continue to rise, indicating more headwinds for the stock market. Cyclical stocks and growth stocks should experience a rebound when market sentiment improves.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies Owned by Billionaires

Ethereum has disrupted traditional financial services and doesn't seem to be stopping. Bitcoin continues to be a favorite due to its characteristics as an inflation hedge and limited supply. Polygon offers a viable solution to make Ethereum more user friendly, and that's been recognized by some noteworthy partnerships.
CURRENCIES
Motley Fool

Why Warren Buffett Loves Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz has seen market share erode against private-label brands and the stock price is down 57% over the last five years. Berkshire Hathaway owns 26% of the company, and Buffett has remained patient. The Oracle's patience has started to pay off under new CEO Miguel Patricio.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Down 54% to 84% That You Can Buy and Hold Forever

AMD's fundamentals remain solid -- even if its stock price has tanked. Twilio's massive share-price drop makes it an attractive buying opportunity. Meta's dominance in social media could fuel other opportunities.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

5 Top Dividend Stocks You Can't Afford to Overlook

Companies that grow their dividends steadily tend to produce strong total returns. That's evident in the top-performing REITs over the past decade. These REITs should be able to continue growing their payouts and producing attractive total returns.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Blue Chip Stocks With Growth Potential You Can't Miss

Honeywell's growth initiatives are set to bear fruit in the coming years. ABB has an exciting set of businesses and management is unlocking the value of them. UPS continues to transform its business by being more selective about deliveries.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Want to Beat the Dow Jones? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

Defense spending is becoming a focus for governments in light of the conflict in Europe. The slowdown in the economy could ease some companies' hiring difficulties.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

How to Think About Risky Stocks When You're Approaching Retirement

Sequence risk is of concern primarily in the early years of retirement. A string of poor returns can threaten the long-term viability of your portfolio. Consider making asset-allocation adjustments before you retire.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Is Google Really Trying to Buy Pinterest?

Alphabet's CEO was asked if the company would like to acquire Pinterest.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Is It Too Early to Be Talking About a Merge for Dogecoin?

Dogecoin is now the second-largest proof-of-work blockchain in the world. Ethereum's recent technological upgrade has highlighted the advantages of moving from a proof-of-work blockchain to a proof-of-stake blockchain. If Dogecoin attempts a similar type of upgrade, it could unlock enormous value in the blockchain and make the meme coin relevant...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Could This Dividend Aristocrat's Stock Be on the Up and Up?

Clorox was a huge beneficiary of increasing cleaning habits in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. That demand spike has waned, and Clorox is adjusting to the shift. Management believes the long-term future still includes enhanced cleaning patterns.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Costco Just Raised the Risk of Recession

Markets fell again as Fed-inspired fears kept weighing on sentiment. Costco's financial results were strong but showed ongoing cost pressures. Other retailers don't have the resiliency of Costco's business model to survive a potential recession.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Mortgage Rates Are the Highest Since 2008: 3 Companies to Avoid

The Federal Reserve is fighting inflation with higher interest rates, which has caused mortgage rates to shoot higher. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage surpassed 6% and is at its highest since 2008. Rocket Companies, Redfin, and UWM Holdings rely heavily on residential home sales.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

FedEx (FDX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

FedEx (FDX -3.37%) Good day, everyone, and welcome to the FedEx Corporation first quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I will turn the call over to Mickey Foster, vice president of investor relations for FedEx Corporation. Please go ahead. Mickey Foster...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

XMFCinco (90.58) Submitted: 8/14/2016 12:06:55 PM :. Been growing operating cash flow nicely the past few years, and currently trading around 10 times cash flow, which seems fair given how well they've been operating. Pays about half operating cash flow in dividend, which currently puts it at a solid 5% in current interest rate environment. I also know a couple people who work there and they are effective people (although haven't talked to them about it)
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Bidding Wars in 2023

Bidding wars were a fixture of the housing market in 2021 and the first part of 2022. As real estate inventory picks up, those bidding wars should decline substantially.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Yatra Online, Inc.

Read the most recent pitches from players about YTRA. Find the members with the highest scoring picks in YTRA. See what the Wall Street professionals think, according to their public statements and filings.
MARKETS

