Read full article on original website
Related
FOXBusiness
Ford CEO Farley explains why the brand isn't going all-electric like GM
Ford is putting its foot on the gas pedal. The automaker has committed over $50 billion to electrify its lineup with new products and the factories needed to build them, but Ford CEO Jim Farley said it is also continuing to spend on future internal combustion engine (ICE) models like the 2024 Ford Mustang unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show and the upcoming F-Series Super Duty pickups.
Volkswagen's Chinese EV Battery Maker Plans $3.6B Michigan Plant That Could Create Up To 2,000 Jobs: Report
Chinese battery maker Guoxuan High Tech Co is planning to set up a Michigan that is expected to create 2,000 new jobs, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. What Happened: Gotion Inc, the U.S. subsidiary of the battery maker, would produce battery components at the facility that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment.
gmauthority.com
Public Citizen Urges GM Rival Toyota To Phase Out ICE Vehicles By 2030
In late 2021, GM rival, Toyota, announced its electric vehicle strategy, laying out its plans to introduce 30 new battery electric vehicles across its Toyota and Lexus brands by 2030. The Japanese automaker did not, however, indicate when it hoped to achieve full electrification of its lineup. The strategy is notably more conservative than that of General Motors, which earned the Japanese automaker criticism from outlets like Public Citizen, which believes that Toyota’s EV plans are simply not aggressive enough.
CARS・
GM spending $760M to convert Toledo factory to make EV parts
General Motors says it will spend $760 million to renovate its transmission factory in Toledo, Ohio, so it can build drive lines for electric vehicles.It's the first GM engine or transmission plant to begin the long transition from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles. The company has a goal of making only electric passenger vehicles by 2035.The move will keep the jobs of about 1,500 hourly and salaried workers at the Toledo plant, which now makes four transmissions used in pickup trucks and many other GM internal combustion vehicles. No new hiring is expected.“This investment helps build job security...
RELATED PEOPLE
gmauthority.com
GM Ventures Invests In Lithion Recycling To Create Circular Battery Ecosystem
GM Ventures announced on September 22nd, 2022, that it has made an investment in Lithion Recycling, Inc., forming a partnership agreement between the automaker and the EV battery recycling company. Together, GM and Lithion will collaborate to pursue a “circular battery ecosystem.” The partnership will focus on validating Lithion’s recovered...
GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500
Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
Hertz Buys A Ton Of EVs From General Motors
As the United States government invests heavily into electric vehicle infrastructure, there will be more EVs gracing the roads. President Joe Biden hopes to have 600,000 EVs in the federal fleet, and that's not the only fleet that's going electric. Rental car company Hertz plans to order 175,000 EVs from General Motors over the next five years.
teslarati.com
General Motors converts ICE drivetrain facility to EV motor production
General Motors has announced that they would be investing $760 million in converting their Toledo Ohio facility to product motors for electric vehicles. In an announcement today, General Motors (GM) has continued its conversion plans for ICE vehicle production facilities. In this case, they would be spending over three-quarters of a billion dollars in converting their Toledo Ohio Propulsion Plant into a facility that would be producing motors for electric vehicles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gmauthority.com
GM Stock Value Falls 11 Percent During Week Of September 19 – September 23, 2022
The value of GM stock was down during the week of September 19th to September 23rd, 2022, compared to the stock’s closing value the week prior. Shares closed the week at $35.48 per share, representing a decrease of $4.49 per share, or 11.23 percent compared to the previous week’s closing value of $39.97.
Toyota reaches potential $150 million U.S. settlement over fuel pump recalls
NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) reached a settlement potentially worth $150 million to resolve U.S. class-action litigation tied to recalls of about 3.36 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles whose defective fuel pumps could cause engines to stall.
Daimler Truck begins producing Mercedes-Benz branded trucks in China
BERLIN (Reuters) - Daimler Truck has begun producing Mercedes-Benz branded trucks in China, with the first vehicles rolling off production lines at its joint plant with China’s Foton Motor Co in Beijing on Friday, the truck and bus maker said.
GM, Hertz make deal to deploy up to 175,000 EVs
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Rental car company Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ.O) plans to order up to 175,000 General Motors Co (GM.N) electric vehicles over the next five years, its latest move toward zero-emission models.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2022 Detroit Auto Show: Ford and Buick dazzle with plans for the future
For the first time since 2019, the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) took place, and it was very different from previous years. After three lengthy years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 NAIAS in Detroit finally opened its doors to the media, business professionals, and the general public this week.
gmauthority.com
GM Announces $760M Investment In Toledo Propulsion Plant For EV Drive Units
GM has announced that it will invest $760 million in the GM Toledo Powertrain plant in Ohio to support all-electric vehicle drive unit production. The new EV drive units will be used in several GM Utlium-based trucks, including the Chevy Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV, and GMC Hummer EV. The...
Ford shuffles management, seeks new global supply chain head
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is restructuring its vehicle development and supply chain operations, shuffling multiple executives just days after announcing that it would build up to 45,000 vehicles with parts missing due to shortages.The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker gave some executives new roles and said that its chief financial officer will begin reworking supply chain operations until a new global purchasing chief is hired.The changes arrive at a time of profound change for Ford and the auto industry, which for more than a century have made a living by selling petroleum-powered vehicles. The company has plans for half of its global...
Tesla Bull Cathie Wood, Once Skeptic Of Legacy Automakers' EV Transition, Loads Up Another $5M In GM Stock
Ark Invest, run by Cathie Wood bought roughly $5 million worth of General Motors Corporation GM shares on Monday, adding to the position she initiated in May. What Happened: Ark, through its ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ bought 120,004 shares of GM. At Monday’s closing price of $41.39, the purchase was worth $4.97 million.
gmauthority.com
GM Appoints Jack Uppal As President Of GM Africa And Middle East
General Motors has appointed Jack Uppal as the new President and Managing Director of GM Africa & Middle East. The appointment is effective November 2022. Uppal has experience with electrification, which is critical for GM as it pivots toward a future lineup of all-electric vehicles. He has held several leadership roles within GM in the past, including in sales, marketing and strategic planning in China, India, Singapore, the Middle East and his native country Canada. Uppal specifically focused on leading the way as Chevrolet transitions to an all-electric lineup in China, supporting vehicle distribution channels as well as product development and design. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) from University of Toronto with an emphasis in Finance and Marketing.
BMW, Mercedes, And Toyota Assembler Wants US Plant
Magna Steyr is a Canadian-owned company, but its most prominent plant is situated in Graz, Austria. There, the automaker produces vehicles for some of the world's finest OEMs. In its repertoire are the Toyota GR Supra, the BMW Z4, and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Magna Steyr is one of the best, but because the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act stipulates that final assembly of an EV must take place in North America for said EV to qualify for tax credits, it now needs to find an American site on which to put down roots for future projects.
British pound plummets to record low against the dollar
The British pound fell to a new record all-time low against the US dollar of $1.035 on Monday, plummeting more than 4%.
Ford Takes Big Step To Challenge Tesla's EV Dominance
In light of the Inflation Reduction Act, we're seeing weekly announcements of new EV manufacturing facilities in the US from carmaker trying to regain access to federal tax credits. This is bound to continue for a while as automakers weigh up the benefits of local plants for EVs or try and convince the government to open a few loopholes - as South Korea is trying to do on behalf of Hyundai and Kia.
Comments / 0