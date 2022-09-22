Colonie Police look to name alleged TD Bank robber

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A surveillance photo from the TD Bank on Central Avenue in Colonie was released by police Wednesday night, in hopes that someone might recognize the man who is accused of robbing the financial institution last week. The alleged crime happened on Wednesday, September 14.

The blurry picture shows a light-skinned man, wearing a Philadelphia Phillies hat, blue shirt, and black jacket. He is wearing a black face mask, which could make it a bit harder for him to be recognized.

Do you recognize this man? If so, Colonie Police need your help. (Photo: Colonie Police Department)

If you happen to know the man in the photo, Colonie Police ask that you call investigators at (518) 783-2754 . To stay anonymous, you can also reach out to Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (833) 252-8477 .

