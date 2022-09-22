Read full article on original website
Related
dayton.com
Warren County’s newest brewery opens today
LEBANON —Warren County’s newest brewery and eatery opens today in the city’s former firehouse at 20 W. Silver St. Nathan Ridgley said Lebanon Brewing Company is the first brewery in Lebanon in about 15 years since another local brewery, Mighty Casey’s, closed. “The old fire station...
eaglecountryonline.com
Longnecks
Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest opens for tours today and hosts many special events throughout the season. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest open NOW…Tuesday - Friday, 11 AM - 3 PM (last tour begins at 2:15 PM) and Saturday and Sunday, 1 - 5 PM (last tour begins at 4:15 PM). (Closed major holidays). Available for special events and teas!
spectrumnews1.com
Lebanon Brewing Company becomes only brewery in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio — It’s been a long time coming, but the Lebanon Brewing Company is ready to open its doors to the community as the only brewery in the area. After more than six months of construction and over a year since the idea was formed, the Lebanon Brewing Company is finally open.
Eaton Register Herald
Damaged Fort St. Clair bridge replaced
EATON — The Garrison Branch Bridge damaged by a fallen tree earlier this year has been returned to Fort St. Clair following extensive repair and completion of a new foundation. City of Eaton Public Maintenance crews, with the help of C&C Crane, had moved the damaged bridge from its...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parking will be at premium for Officer Seara Burton’s funeral; Richmond offers free shuttle
RICHMOND, Indiana — A high number of law enforcement and civilian guests from across the country are expected to attend Monday’s funeral for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, which city government and the police department said means parking will be limited. >> Thousands of candles being donated to...
Fox 19
Sale of iconic Downtown Cincinnati hotel clears way for redevelopment
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati’s iconic Terrace Plaza Hotel officially has a new owner after a four-year legal battle between the city and its former caretaker, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Anthony Birkla of Birkla Investment Group purchased the Sixth Street property last week through his affiliate...
linknky.com
Construction underway for U-turn on Ted Bushelman in Florence
Florence drivers should be cautious of Ted Bushelman Boulevard until Sept. 28, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced in a Facebook post this week. Construction crews are widening Ted Bushelman Boulevard and developing a U-turn near the Aldi’s exit. Milling takes place Friday, paving operations are scheduled for Sept. 26,...
linknky.com
Utility poles come down on vehicles in downtown Covington
Multiple vehicles were damaged Saturday in Covington when a Budget truck hit two utility poles, said Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen. She said the repair will likely take all day. It happened in a parking lot between Seventh and Eighths streets to the north and south, and Madison Avenue and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
eaglecountryonline.com
Restrictions Move to S.R. 56 over Arnold Creek Next Week in Ohio County
Deck overlays are being completed at three locations. (Ohio County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Enneking Pressure Cleaning will continue work next week on a bridge rehabilitation contract on S.R. 56 and S.R. 250 in Ohio and Switzerland Counties. The contract includes deck overlays at three locations: S.R. 56 over Laughery Creek, S.R. 56 over Arnold Creek, and S.R. 250 over Wade Creek.
linknky.com
1.2M square-foot building proposed near Hebron subdivision
Developers are proposing to build a 1.26 million-square-foot industrial building that borders a Hebron neighborhood with over 250 homes. The proposal was discussed at the Boone County Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday and members of the Little Hill Crossing neighborhood were present to express their concerns to the board and developers. The development is proposed between Old Graves Road and Petersburg Road. Following the revision requests at the Sept. 7 meeting, the building size has been reduced by 20%, at 1.26 million square feet instead of the original 1.5 million square feet.
dayton.com
Owner of popular Springboro café ready to begin next chapter
Heather’s Café remains on the market as owner ‘waits for someone to take it to next level.’. One of Springboro’s most popular bar/restaurants is Heather’s Café. Since 2009, owner Heather Sukola has been working long hours each day to operate the eatery. Now, Sukola...
WLWT 5
Officials close roads in Warren County for local 5k race this weekend
MASON, Ohio — The Warren County Engineer's Office announced road closures for a local 5k race in Deerfield Township this weekend. According to officials, Innovation Way will be closed between Socialville-Fosters Road and Duke Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Duke Boulevard will also...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned
Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
eaglecountryonline.com
New Food Pantry Opening in Vevay
(Vevay, Ind.) - A food pantry adjacent to Switzerland County Schools is expected to improve food access for community members. The facility, located at 1037 W. Main St. in Vevay, will be run by Community Mental Health Center, Inc., out of their existing building, which offers behavioral health and primary care services. The space was recently renovated at allow for a food pantry in addition to healthcare services. The food pantry’s grand opening is planned for Thursday, Oct. 6. The food pantry will then be open every Thursday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
NKY philanthropist and local leader learn they are father and son
With both Farris and Scheyer holding roles of prominence in Northern Kentucky, their paths had crossed over the years. But neither man knew how close they really were.
Fox 19
Multiple roads closed around Princeton High School amid police investigation
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple roads are closing around Princeton High School amid a police investigation Friday morning. Dozens of police officers converged on the school off Chester Road adjacent to southbound Interstate 75 shortly after 10 a.m. The high school is on a lockdown, which means no one can...
wnewsj.com
Clinton-Warren, other departments respond to house fire
A family is safe but part of their split-level residence sustained heavy damage from a Thursday fire that was responded to by Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District (CWJFD) and several mutual aid departments in the area. CWJFD was called to the 100 block of Ward-Koebel Road in eastern Warren County on...
Climb Aboard the USS Nightmare in KY for a Terrifying Night on the Ohio River
It's Halloween season and you already have a list as long as your arm of some of Kentucky's and Indiana's best haunted houses that you're ready to explore. And the list isn't short, right? Well, let me ask you...is there a haunted riverboat on that list? Perhaps, one called The William S. Mitchell?" The one that's been dubbed the USS Nightmare and has been scaring patrons for three decades? Well, if not, let's get you a Sharpie and we'll go from there.
shelbycountypost.com
Member of the Indiana State Police that calls Shelby Co. home promoted to Major
The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Captain Sid Newton to the rank of Major. Major Newton will serve as the Laboratory Division Commander, and oversee the Indiana State Police forensic laboratory system, crime scene investigations program and evidence management system. Newton,...
This Is Ohio's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Comments / 0