Aurora, IN

dayton.com

Warren County’s newest brewery opens today

LEBANON —Warren County’s newest brewery and eatery opens today in the city’s former firehouse at 20 W. Silver St. Nathan Ridgley said Lebanon Brewing Company is the first brewery in Lebanon in about 15 years since another local brewery, Mighty Casey’s, closed. “The old fire station...
LEBANON, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Longnecks

Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest opens for tours today and hosts many special events throughout the season. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest open NOW…Tuesday - Friday, 11 AM - 3 PM (last tour begins at 2:15 PM) and Saturday and Sunday, 1 - 5 PM (last tour begins at 4:15 PM). (Closed major holidays). Available for special events and teas!
AURORA, IN
spectrumnews1.com

Lebanon Brewing Company becomes only brewery in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ohio — It’s been a long time coming, but the Lebanon Brewing Company is ready to open its doors to the community as the only brewery in the area. After more than six months of construction and over a year since the idea was formed, the Lebanon Brewing Company is finally open.
LEBANON, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Damaged Fort St. Clair bridge replaced

EATON — The Garrison Branch Bridge damaged by a fallen tree earlier this year has been returned to Fort St. Clair following extensive repair and completion of a new foundation. City of Eaton Public Maintenance crews, with the help of C&C Crane, had moved the damaged bridge from its...
EATON, OH
Fox 19

Sale of iconic Downtown Cincinnati hotel clears way for redevelopment

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati’s iconic Terrace Plaza Hotel officially has a new owner after a four-year legal battle between the city and its former caretaker, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Anthony Birkla of Birkla Investment Group purchased the Sixth Street property last week through his affiliate...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Construction underway for U-turn on Ted Bushelman in Florence

Florence drivers should be cautious of Ted Bushelman Boulevard until Sept. 28, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced in a Facebook post this week. Construction crews are widening Ted Bushelman Boulevard and developing a U-turn near the Aldi’s exit. Milling takes place Friday, paving operations are scheduled for Sept. 26,...
FLORENCE, KY
linknky.com

Utility poles come down on vehicles in downtown Covington

Multiple vehicles were damaged Saturday in Covington when a Budget truck hit two utility poles, said Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen. She said the repair will likely take all day. It happened in a parking lot between Seventh and Eighths streets to the north and south, and Madison Avenue and...
COVINGTON, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Restrictions Move to S.R. 56 over Arnold Creek Next Week in Ohio County

Deck overlays are being completed at three locations. (Ohio County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Enneking Pressure Cleaning will continue work next week on a bridge rehabilitation contract on S.R. 56 and S.R. 250 in Ohio and Switzerland Counties. The contract includes deck overlays at three locations: S.R. 56 over Laughery Creek, S.R. 56 over Arnold Creek, and S.R. 250 over Wade Creek.
OHIO COUNTY, IN
linknky.com

1.2M square-foot building proposed near Hebron subdivision

Developers are proposing to build a 1.26 million-square-foot industrial building that borders a Hebron neighborhood with over 250 homes. The proposal was discussed at the Boone County Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday and members of the Little Hill Crossing neighborhood were present to express their concerns to the board and developers. The development is proposed between Old Graves Road and Petersburg Road. Following the revision requests at the Sept. 7 meeting, the building size has been reduced by 20%, at 1.26 million square feet instead of the original 1.5 million square feet.
HEBRON, KY
dayton.com

Owner of popular Springboro café ready to begin next chapter

Heather’s Café remains on the market as owner ‘waits for someone to take it to next level.’. One of Springboro’s most popular bar/restaurants is Heather’s Café. Since 2009, owner Heather Sukola has been working long hours each day to operate the eatery. Now, Sukola...
SPRINGBORO, OH
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned

Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

New Food Pantry Opening in Vevay

(Vevay, Ind.) - A food pantry adjacent to Switzerland County Schools is expected to improve food access for community members. The facility, located at 1037 W. Main St. in Vevay, will be run by Community Mental Health Center, Inc., out of their existing building, which offers behavioral health and primary care services. The space was recently renovated at allow for a food pantry in addition to healthcare services. The food pantry’s grand opening is planned for Thursday, Oct. 6. The food pantry will then be open every Thursday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
VEVAY, IN
wnewsj.com

Clinton-Warren, other departments respond to house fire

A family is safe but part of their split-level residence sustained heavy damage from a Thursday fire that was responded to by Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District (CWJFD) and several mutual aid departments in the area. CWJFD was called to the 100 block of Ward-Koebel Road in eastern Warren County on...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
KISS 106

Climb Aboard the USS Nightmare in KY for a Terrifying Night on the Ohio River

It's Halloween season and you already have a list as long as your arm of some of Kentucky's and Indiana's best haunted houses that you're ready to explore. And the list isn't short, right? Well, let me ask you...is there a haunted riverboat on that list? Perhaps, one called The William S. Mitchell?" The one that's been dubbed the USS Nightmare and has been scaring patrons for three decades? Well, if not, let's get you a Sharpie and we'll go from there.
NEWPORT, KY

