Video Shows Russian Fighter Jet Fall From Sky as 4 Planes Destroyed—Ukraine
A video purportedly showing a Russian fighter jet fall from the sky has been widely shared online after Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down four planes in a single day. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that on Saturday, September 24, two Russian Su-25 jets had been destroyed alongside an Su-20 and Su-34 plane.
Retired general: Intercepted intelligence reveals two things about Putin
Brig. Gen. Mark Kimmitt (Ret.) responds to a CNN report that Russian President Vladimir Putin is personally giving directions to Russian forces on the ground in Ukraine.
Top Priest Under Putin's Regime Tells Russians Not To Fear Death Amid Troop Mobilization
The head of the Russian Orthodox Church has urged Russian citizens not to be afraid of death amid President Vladimir Putin's decision to mobilize troops in Ukraine. Patriarch Kirill, who has strongly supported Putin's decision on the Ukraine invasion, said during his sermon that a person of "true faith" is not subject to the fear of death, reports the New York Post.
Putin's Minister Says 'Special Military Operation Was Inevitable,' Accuses Ukraine Of 'Trampling' Rights Of Russian Citizens
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday defended Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine at the U.N. Security Council meeting in New York. What Happened: Lavrov, in his speech, accused Ukraine of threatening Russia's security and "brazenly trampling" the rights of Russians, adding that it all "simply confirms the decision to conduct the special military operation was inevitable," Reuters reported.
Brittney Griner: Where Are We At With The Prisoner Swap? This NYC Lawyer Has Inside Info
Criminal defense attorney Steve Zissou and his client the convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is serving out a 25-year sentence in federal prison, are looking forward to making big news when/if the prisoner swap takes place. The White House and Kremlin seem to agree on handing Bout over...
Germany signs new gas deal with UAE amid reduction in Russian fuel
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Germany has entered into a new gas deal with the United Arab Emirates as it seeks to reduce its dependency on Russian fuel amid the Kremlin's war in Ukraine. The Energy Security and Industry Accelerator Agreement was signed by dignitaries Sunday, the last day of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's two-day trip to three Persian Gulf nations with a focus on securing the European country's energy security.
South Korean President Caught Calling US Lawmakers 'Idiots' On Hot Mic: 'Would Be So Humiliating For Biden If...'
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was caught cursing the U.S. lawmakers on a hot mic shortly after meeting U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday. What Happened: Yoon, who is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, met President Biden at the Global Fund’s Seventh Replenishment Conference.
Giorgia Meloni Set To Become Italy's 1st Woman Prime Minister And Lead Most Right-Wing Government Since Mussolini
Giorgia Meloni looks set to become Italy's first woman prime minister as near-final results indicate her party scored a sweeping win in Sunday's election. What Happened: After leading a conservative alliance to victory in the country’s general election, Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party is poised to become the most right-wing government since Benito Mussolini's fascist rule.
Putin, Russia Pulling Out Of International Space Station After 2024: Elon Musk Had This To Say About It
This article was originally published on July 26, 2022. The largest country is Europe by land size announced plans to end its cooperation on one of the key pieces of space exploration and data collection. What Happened: Russia announced in July it will pull out of the International Space Station...
Lights out, ovens off: Europe preps for winter energy crisis
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — As Europe heads into winter in the throes of an energy crisis, offices are getting chillier. Statues and historic buildings are going dark. Bakers who can’t afford to heat their ovens are talking about giving up, while fruit and vegetable growers face letting greenhouses stand idle. In poorer eastern Europe, people are stocking up on firewood, while in wealthier Germany, the wait for an energy-saving heat pump can take half a year. And businesses don’t know how much more they can cut back. “We can’t turn off the lights and make our guests sit in the...
Is Trump Still In Touch With Kim Jong Un, Putin? New Book Has Surprising Revelations
An upcoming book reveals if former President Donald Trump is still in touch with some world leaders, particularly Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. What Happened: Excerpts from “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” — authored by Maggie Haberman — touched on the state of relationships between the former U.S. leader and current heads of state of North Korea, Russia, and China, reported The Atlantic.
Putin's Order To Ramp Up Military May Be Wider Than Thought, Says Expert: 'Anyone Can Be Called Up'
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision of partial mobilization “sets no parameters,” according to experts. What Happened: Hours after Putin ordered the country's first military draft since the Second World War, protests broke out in Russia, with thousands of civilians taking to the streets of Moscow, denouncing the president's decision of partial mobilization.
China Security Official Gets Life Term For Taking $91M Worth Bribes As Xi Jinping Cracks Down On 'Political Clique'
A Chinese court on Friday sentenced a former top security official to life in prison, ending President Xi Jinping's crackdown on the "political clique" just weeks before the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party. What Happened: China's former Vice Minister of Public Security Sun Lijun, who was ousted...
US has record performance in 145-69 rout of South Korea
SYDNEY (AP) — A’ja Wilson and the U.S. put on quite a show, breaking the World Cup scoring mark in a record rout of South Korea. Brionna Jones scored 24 points and Wilson added 20 to help the U.S. beat South Korea 145-69 on Monday. Shakira Austin’s layup with 9 seconds left helped the Americans break Brazil’s record of 143 points set in 1990. “I don’t think I’ve ever been part of a team that can score the basketball like this,” Wilson said. “This is crazy, we put up 145 points. I think when you look at us and just knowing how talented we are, we just came together and we play together very, very well.” The U.S. always has the most talented and deepest roster of any team in the World Cup with 12 WNBA stars on the roster. Still, the Americans had never come close to that sort of offensive output during it’s storied World Cup history. The previous team record was 119 points against Angola in 2014 and China in 2006. The scoring margin was also the biggest in U.S. history as well surpassing the 75-point win over Angola in 2014.
British pound plummets to record low against the dollar
The British pound fell to a new record low against the US dollar of $1.035 on Monday, plummeting more than 4%.
How Mila Jansen Became The Queen Of Hash: 'It Was A Man's World, But My Product Was So Different That I Never Had To Compete With Them'
“I am the queen of hash and I am going to explain why. Because I invented the first machine to mechanically separate the trichomes from the rest of the marijuana”, said Mila Jansen from her home in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “Hashing has been done manually for thousands of years...
