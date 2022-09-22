ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Putin's Minister Says 'Special Military Operation Was Inevitable,' Accuses Ukraine Of 'Trampling' Rights Of Russian Citizens

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday defended Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine at the U.N. Security Council meeting in New York. What Happened: Lavrov, in his speech, accused Ukraine of threatening Russia's security and "brazenly trampling" the rights of Russians, adding that it all "simply confirms the decision to conduct the special military operation was inevitable," Reuters reported.
UPI News

Germany signs new gas deal with UAE amid reduction in Russian fuel

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Germany has entered into a new gas deal with the United Arab Emirates as it seeks to reduce its dependency on Russian fuel amid the Kremlin's war in Ukraine. The Energy Security and Industry Accelerator Agreement was signed by dignitaries Sunday, the last day of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's two-day trip to three Persian Gulf nations with a focus on securing the European country's energy security.
Benzinga

Giorgia Meloni Set To Become Italy's 1st Woman Prime Minister And Lead Most Right-Wing Government Since Mussolini

Giorgia Meloni looks set to become Italy's first woman prime minister as near-final results indicate her party scored a sweeping win in Sunday's election. What Happened: After leading a conservative alliance to victory in the country’s general election, Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party is poised to become the most right-wing government since Benito Mussolini's fascist rule.
The Associated Press

Lights out, ovens off: Europe preps for winter energy crisis

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — As Europe heads into winter in the throes of an energy crisis, offices are getting chillier. Statues and historic buildings are going dark. Bakers who can’t afford to heat their ovens are talking about giving up, while fruit and vegetable growers face letting greenhouses stand idle. In poorer eastern Europe, people are stocking up on firewood, while in wealthier Germany, the wait for an energy-saving heat pump can take half a year. And businesses don’t know how much more they can cut back. “We can’t turn off the lights and make our guests sit in the...
Benzinga

Is Trump Still In Touch With Kim Jong Un, Putin? New Book Has Surprising Revelations

An upcoming book reveals if former President Donald Trump is still in touch with some world leaders, particularly Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. What Happened: Excerpts from “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” — authored by Maggie Haberman — touched on the state of relationships between the former U.S. leader and current heads of state of North Korea, Russia, and China, reported The Atlantic.
Benzinga

Putin's Order To Ramp Up Military May Be Wider Than Thought, Says Expert: 'Anyone Can Be Called Up'

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision of partial mobilization “sets no parameters,” according to experts. What Happened: Hours after Putin ordered the country's first military draft since the Second World War, protests broke out in Russia, with thousands of civilians taking to the streets of Moscow, denouncing the president's decision of partial mobilization.
The Associated Press

US has record performance in 145-69 rout of South Korea

SYDNEY (AP) — A’ja Wilson and the U.S. put on quite a show, breaking the World Cup scoring mark in a record rout of South Korea. Brionna Jones scored 24 points and Wilson added 20 to help the U.S. beat South Korea 145-69 on Monday. Shakira Austin’s layup with 9 seconds left helped the Americans break Brazil’s record of 143 points set in 1990. “I don’t think I’ve ever been part of a team that can score the basketball like this,” Wilson said. “This is crazy, we put up 145 points. I think when you look at us and just knowing how talented we are, we just came together and we play together very, very well.” The U.S. always has the most talented and deepest roster of any team in the World Cup with 12 WNBA stars on the roster. Still, the Americans had never come close to that sort of offensive output during it’s storied World Cup history. The previous team record was 119 points against Angola in 2014 and China in 2006. The scoring margin was also the biggest in U.S. history as well surpassing the 75-point win over Angola in 2014.
