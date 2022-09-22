One lesson at a time, social and emotional learning inspires empathy at Almira Elementary School: Cleveland’s Promise

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new twist on a free health fair is making a real difference as it now aims to reach an even larger segment of Northeast Ohio. Jim Taylor of Bedford tells 19 News that even though the name of the Cleveland Clinic’s annual free health fair has changed this year, the concept is the same and he owes them his life, “I came every year prior to COVID and three years ago I was diagnosed with prostate cancer and I found that out because of the Men’s Minority Health Fair.”

