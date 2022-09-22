One lesson at a time, social and emotional learning inspires empathy at Almira Elementary School: Cleveland’s Promise

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You're Looking for Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association Can Issue a 10-Day Strike Notice to Garfield Heights School Board.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Brissett vs. Flacco: Who played better in the batter of the backup quarterbacks?Eugene AdamsCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Chair-ity transforms spaces into homes for young adults who age out of foster care in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — When Maria Paparella learned about the challenges some young adults face after they’ve aged out of the foster care system, she created a non-profit designed to help make those first steps into adulthood less daunting. Chair-ity, an organization she began in high school, provides and delivers...
In caring for lost pooch, company discovered renewal of purpose, sense of community: Robert Granader
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS -- For some it’s back-to-school time, for many it’s also back-to-office season with CEOs trying to convince everyone a company exists at an office, not on Zoom. Pre-COVID our Cleveland office (in Mayfield Heights) had 70-odd workers trekking through the front door each day saying hello...
Cleveland’s 32nd Annual Senior Day was a celebration worthy of its honorees: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – One of my hobbies is trying new things – new experiences, events, restaurants, and even meeting new people. Since I’d never been, I decided to go to Cleveland’s Department of Aging 32nd Annual Senior Day last week at the always-lovely Public Auditorium. I had no idea what to expect – and that’s the thrill of new things that I enjoy.
We need nurses: here’s how we’re honoring them
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The last few years have presented unprecedented challenges for our medical system. Hospitals, and the doctors and nurses who staff them, have been pushed to their limits, and in many cases beyond. As we emerge from a historic pandemic, many find that the healthcare landscape has...
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights Teachers’ Association unanimously votes to authorize 10-day strike notice
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights teachers voted unanimously to authorize a 10-day strike, if and when they deem it necessary. The Garfield Heights Teachers’ Union (GHTA) said, however, another vote would be needed to move things forward. On Friday, more than 200 teachers attended a meeting with the...
Lorain woman uses her own grief to give people hope
A woman in Lorain who has experienced tremendous loss is using her positive energy to help give people hope.
Teacher turned nurse Anne Tuebl cares for people with intellectual disabilities: Top Nurses
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A typical work day for Anne Tuebl might begin at 6:30 a.m., teaching a new employee in one of the HELP Foundation’s group homes how to pass morning medications to the residents. Tuebl oversees the nursing needs for HELP’s 20 group homes, an organization that...
Cleveland Jewish News
Mobile food pantry to be at county libraries
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry is coming to select Cuyahoga County Public Library branches to distribute free food to those in need. The mobile pantry will be at the South Euclid-Lyndhurst branch at 1876 S. Green Road in South Euclid from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 27 and the Warrensville Heights branch at 4415 Northfield Road from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 13.
NEOCH-toberfest set; Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless fundraiser is coming up
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless’s fifth NEOCH-toberfest is Saturday, Oct 15. The event, which is 7 to 10 p.m., is at St. Edward High School, Lakewood. It includes beer from Sibling Revelry Brewery in Westlake, food from Italian Creations, music, auctions, raffles and more.
Social media helped sustain small businesses during the pandemic: Ashley Rector
Guest columnist Ashley Rector is the founder of Laura Alexandria Marketing and the newly opened Plum Hill Creative Studio in Lakewood. As a small business owner, reaching your ideal customer in a world full of 6-foot social distancing restrictions and mandatory masking was a challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic. The...
kentwired.com
Students leave residence halls as awareness of mold grows
Kent State has begun moving residents out of dorms as the news of mold in residence halls breaks. Freshman journalism major Hevin Wilkey moved out of her dorm in Fletcher Hall on Sept. 19 after she saw what looked like mold on her vents. Since she moved in, Wilkey was...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Clinic opens minority men’s health fair to the entire community; man says the screenings saved his life
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new twist on a free health fair is making a real difference as it now aims to reach an even larger segment of Northeast Ohio. Jim Taylor of Bedford tells 19 News that even though the name of the Cleveland Clinic’s annual free health fair has changed this year, the concept is the same and he owes them his life, “I came every year prior to COVID and three years ago I was diagnosed with prostate cancer and I found that out because of the Men’s Minority Health Fair.”
Stolen Virgin Mary statue replaced in Cleveland
A stolen Virgin Mary statue that belonged to the St John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Cleveland for decades is being replaced Sunday.
Police respond to 'swatting' incidents at Garfield High School in Akron and Saint Ignatius High School in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Police have responded across Northeast Ohio to two 'swatting' incidents at Garfield High School in Akron and Saint Ignatius High School in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. These incidents were two...
oberlinreview.org
Students Revel in Absurdity of Annual FireFish Festival
The annual Lorain FireFish Festival took place in Downtown Lorain last Saturday. The festival is a lively celebration of art, culture, and community that culminates in the ceremonial burning of a giant fish sculpture. Programming included glassblowing demonstrations, a New Orleans-style jazz band, stilt walkers, puppeteers from the eerie-yet-magical Bread and Puppet Theater, and a performance from Oberlin’s own steelpan band, OSteel. Several students attended the festival.
WKYC
Beat the stigma: How to find help if you're struggling
CLEVELAND — Aaron Marks' story echoes thousands of others. "I was young and I got prescribed Vicoprofen for an oral surgery that I had, wisdom teeth being removed," he says. "But for me, it kind of, like, grabbed hold of me, and within a really short period of time, I became addicted to them."
Community to host fundraiser for Cleveland officer who was paralyzed 2 years ago
He was a passenger, along with four other Cleveland SWAT patrolmen, inside a SWAT van en route to an active scene. When the van was hit by a passing drunk driver that failed to stop at a red light, it hit a pole, leaving the officers in serious condition and Rodrigues paralyzed from the neck down, confined to a wheelchair.
‘We forgive you’: Family wants answers in I-90 death
Elijah Knipe had big dreams and the right attitude to achieve them according to his Uncle, Dwight Knipe.
Akron, Cleveland police departments receive calls of active shooters at high schools; calls determined to be hoaxes, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An unidentified man called Akron police Friday morning and claimed there was someone shooting at Garfield Community Learning Center, a high school. Less than an hour later, a similar call went to Cleveland police about a person with a gun at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland. Both calls were fake, authorities said.
Cleveland school board wanted to extend contract of outgoing CEO Eric Gordon months ago, sources say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The board of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District was ready in April to extend CEO Eric Gordon’s contract – months before his eventual announcement that he would be stepping down after this school year, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter, who spoke to The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com on condition of anonymity.
