5 Things to Watch in the Ducks’ Preseason Opener
The Anaheim Ducks kick off their preseason on Sunday afternoon at the Tucson Convention Center against the Arizona Coyotes. With 64 players invited to camp, there are storylines aplenty and still many decisions to make in terms of sorting out the starting lineup and building team chemistry and identity. The...
Red Wings’ Larkin Proves to Be a “True Captain” During Lalonde Transition
Two weeks ago, Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana was a guest on Sportsnet’s “32 Thoughts Podcast” with Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek. Almost eight minutes in, Marek led his next question simply with, “Dylan Larkin.”. Like a reflex, Vrana instantly smiled at the mention of...
Devils Defense Pairs Worth Testing During Preseason
Earlier in the week, we looked at potential line combos the New Jersey Devils could experiment with during preseason games. Today, we’ll be taking a look at some defense pairs that head coach Lindy Ruff should give a try over the team’s seven exhibition games. With some new faces added this offseason and notable prospects competing for roster spots, Ruff will have plenty of options at his disposal over the next two weeks.
Flames’ Sutter Takes Massive Shot at Matthew Tkachuk
Calgary Flames fans have made it very clear in recent months how they feel about Matthew Tkachuk. The 24-year-old star was once a fan favorite in Cow Town, but no longer after forcing his way out of town by letting management know he had no intentions of signing a long-term deal. To make matters worse, this news came very shortly after Johnny Gaudreau chose to take off via free agency.
5 Players Who Could Surprise & Make the Blues’ Roster
The St. Louis Blues‘ roster is fairly set heading into training camp, with a few spots up for grabs. The bottom six forward lines have one to two wings open, as well as a bench spot. On defense, Marco Scandella is expected to be placed on long-term injured reserve soon, but the Blues likely only have bench spots available. Taking a look at the training camp roster, five players could surprise and make the team.
Penguins Have Options to Consider on Defense
The Pittsburgh Penguins focused a lot of attention on their defense over the offseason. The re-signing of Kris Letang was probably the biggest news of the summer, however, there will be many new faces joining him. The team has completely reworked their blue line, and with preseason set to begin on Sept. 25, all eyes will be on their defensive pairings. Here is a closer look at some of the new offseason additions.
3 Maple Leafs Expected to Regress in 2022-23
Although it’s no secret that the window to win for the Toronto Maple Leafs is rapidly closing, even their biggest skeptics have to admit that Toronto’s is a lineup capable of so much more than they’ve accomplished of late. Being led by the likes of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, William Nylander, and Morgan Reilly makes it illogical for such talent to be overlooked.
25 Blue Jackets’ Questions They Must Answer in 2022-23
We now continue our season preview of the Columbus Blue Jackets by asking some tough questions. The answers to these questions will determine how the 2022-23 season will go for them. The Blue Jackets enter the new season with a combination of excitement and unknowns. The early part of training...
Oilers’ Puljujarvi Could Still Be Traded Before 2022-23 Season
Frank Seravalli recently spoke on Oilers Now about the ongoing topic of Jesse Puljujarvi with the Edmonton Oilers. He said, “I wouldn’t fully close the door on the Edmonton Oilers moving on from Jesse Puljujarvi before opening night.”. The young forward has had a rollercoaster of a career...
Kraken Should Do the Right Thing and Trade Alex True
The Seattle Kraken’s main goal during the 2022 offseason was clear, improve their forward depth. In total, the organization signed six forwards in free agency to standard NHL contracts and traded for Oliver Bjorkstrand. While adding depth is a positive step forward, it now makes it more difficult for a player like Alex True to get a shot with the team. This poses the question, is it time for the Kraken to part with him?
Rangers’ Drury Gets Nice Return in Nils Lundkvist Trade
New York Rangers general manager (GM) Chris Drury traded right-handed defense prospect Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025. If the Stars’ 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, they will keep that pick, but the Rangers would receive their unprotected 2024 first-round pick.
Blackhawks Have 3 Good PTO Candidates to Consider
Several free agents are signing professional tryout (PTO) contracts around the NHL with preseason officially here. Chicago Blackhawks general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson would be wise to consider bringing a player on a PTO as well because it would create more much-needed competition at training camp. There are some pretty intriguing PTO candidates that the Blackhawks should consider pursuing and let’s look at why this is the case.
Devils’ Boqvist Needs a Strong Preseason
Since getting drafted in the second round of the 2017 draft, there’s been some hype around Jesper Boqvist. He was highly productive in his post-draft years, especially in his D+2 in 2018-19 with Brynäs IF in the Swedish Hockey league (SHL) when he had 35 points in 51 games as a 20-year-old. There was hope he could contribute to the New Jersey Devils sooner than later, but that was not the case throughout his first two NHL seasons.
3 Reasons Why the Blues Won’t Win the 2023 Stanley Cup
After winning the Stanley Cup in 2019, the St. Louis Blues have only gotten out of the first round once. They lost in the first round in 2020 and 2021 while reaching the second round in 2022. The goal of every team is to win the Cup, but it only proves to be more challenging every year. The Blues have had a lot of good teams over the past 54 seasons, but the one to win it all was unlikely.
3 Oilers Greats That Should be Next Inductees Into Team’s HOF
On Tuesday (Sept. 20), Lee Fogolin and Ryan Smyth were announced as the inaugural class of the Edmonton Oilers Hall of Fame. The two Oilers greats will be inducted on Nov. 3 in a pre-game ceremony at Rogers Place, prior to Edmonton taking on the New Jersey Devils. The inaugural...
Matheson Could Become an Underrated Acquisition for Canadiens
One of Kent Hughes’ biggest priorities during the offseason was to find a new destination for Jeff Petry, who had requested a trade following a lengthy tenure with the Montreal Canadiens. Not only was the general manager able to move the entirety of the remaining three years on Petry’s contract in a July deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but he was also able to acquire Michael Matheson, a perfectly capable top-four defenceman who brings a lot to the table, both on and off the ice.
Oilers Selling Jerseys Hint They Were In Deep on 4 Failed Trades
The Edmonton Oilers held their annual Fan Day and Locker Room sale on Saturday. It’s been two years since they were able to put on the event thanks to a pandemic and after the long break, the fans came out in droves. You could purchase game-used sticks, game-worn jerseys, and gear, among other items that were closely connected to the team and the players. When done shopping, fans could take in the Oilers’ open practice.
3 Issues the Devils Must Address to Reach 2023 Postseason
“I think we can surprise. I do believe we have a good team, and I’m excited if we stay all healthy to see how dangerous we can be.”. Those words were said by New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier during an interview with Tom Gulitti of NHL.com this summer. The Devils had a busy offseason and general manager Tom Fitzgerald improved his roster, at least on paper. It is no secret that it is going to be difficult for his team to make the playoffs this spring. As fans know, the Metropolitan Division is arguably the toughest in the NHL and the addition of Johnny Gaudreau and the emergence of Igor Shesterkin have not helped matters. While injuries are part of the game, and every team deals with them, New Jersey can only hope they won’t be as plagued as they were last season.
Rangers’ Gallant Wise to Keep “Kids Line” Together
As training camp kicks off, New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant addressed the media on Tuesday, going over his line combinations, injury updates, and his outlook for 2022-23. Those line combinations, which included Sammy Blais on the first-line wing, Vitali Kravtsov on the second-line wing, and the ‘Kids Line’ staying together, had fans talking.
Bruins’ Stralman PTO Is Low Risk, High Reward
Entering training camp, the Boston Bruins are beginning the season under first-year coach Jim Montgomery missing two of their top-four defensemen. Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk will miss the first couple of months of the season recovering from offseason surgeries. Both players have begun skating and doing individual drills on their own without their teammates as they begin the long road back to game action.
