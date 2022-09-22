Yankees made MLB history in grand style Wednesday night

The Yankees made baseball history in grand style on Wednesday night.

Less than 24 hours after Giancarlo Stanton laced an improbable walk-off grand slam on Tuesday night in the Bronx, the Bombers loaded the bases in the bottom of the first inning of Wednesday’s series finale against the Pirates. This time, it was Oswaldo Cabrera’s turn to mash a grand slam, hitting a no-doubter into the right field seats to give the Yanks an immediate 4-0 lead.

Per Stathead’s Katie Sharp, it also gave the Yankees the label as the only team in MLB history to end a game with a grand slam, then start the next one with a grand slam in the first inning.

Cabrera’s home run was also the team’s fourth grand slam this season against Pittsburgh, as both Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks hit one back on July 6.

