Effective: 2022-09-25 22:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-26 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bucks; Lehigh; Northampton FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey...and Pennsylvania including the following counties...in northern New Jersey Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, and Warren. In Pennsylvania Bucks, Lehigh, and Northampton. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1036 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly across portions of the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - The heavy rain has ended across the area, however minor flooding of low lying areas is possible. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Allentown, New Brunswick, Perth Amboy, Easton, Somerville, Somerset, Edison, Bethlehem, East Brunswick, Bridgewater, Forks, and Middlesex. - This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 10 and 12. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 48 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 40. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 24. Northeast Extension between mile markers 45 and 64. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 126 and 134. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

