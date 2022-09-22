Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Bucks, Lehigh, Northampton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 22:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-26 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bucks; Lehigh; Northampton FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey...and Pennsylvania including the following counties...in northern New Jersey Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, and Warren. In Pennsylvania Bucks, Lehigh, and Northampton. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1036 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly across portions of the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - The heavy rain has ended across the area, however minor flooding of low lying areas is possible. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Allentown, New Brunswick, Perth Amboy, Easton, Somerville, Somerset, Edison, Bethlehem, East Brunswick, Bridgewater, Forks, and Middlesex. - This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 10 and 12. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 48 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 40. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 24. Northeast Extension between mile markers 45 and 64. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 126 and 134. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Bergen, Essex by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 21:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-25 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bergen; Essex FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following counties, in northeast New Jersey, Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union. In southeast New York, Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Queens and Richmond (Staten Island). * WHEN...Until 1130 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 926 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, Elizabeth, Flatbush, Flushing, Passaic, Bayonne, Mott Haven, Hoboken, Plainfield, Bloomfield, East Tremont, Hackensack, Linden, Orange, Bergenfield, Coney Island, Summit and Lyndhurst. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Hudson, Passaic, Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 21:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-26 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hudson; Passaic; Union FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following counties, in northeast New Jersey, Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union. In southeast New York, Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Queens and Richmond (Staten Island). * WHEN...Until 1130 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 926 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, Elizabeth, Flatbush, Flushing, Passaic, Bayonne, Mott Haven, Hoboken, Plainfield, Bloomfield, East Tremont, Hackensack, Linden, Orange, Bergenfield, Coney Island, Summit and Lyndhurst. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
