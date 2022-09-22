ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killingly, CT

Danielson woman killed in head-on collision

By Alison Bosma, The Bulletin
A 78-year-old Danielson woman was killed in a head-on car crash Wednesday afternoon, on Wescott Road in Killingly.

Bonilyn Smith, 78, and a 25-year-old Brooklyn woman were driving east on Westcott Road near Mashentuck Road in Smith's Chevrolet Blazer around 2 p.m., just before the crash, according to the state police report. Smith was a passenger.

A Hyundai Accent coming from the opposite direction crossed the center line, according to the police report. The Hyundai was driven by a 22-year-old woman, also from Danielson, who sustained what police described as a "suspected serious injury," and was taken to Day Kimball Hospital.

The Brooklyn woman driving Smith's car sustained a "suspected minor injury" and was also taken to Day Kimball Hospital.

The investigation into the crash is active. Anyone with information is asked to contact TrooperLewis #673 at Troop D, at 860-779-4900.

NECN

Man Dead After SUV Plunges Into Water at Conn. Marina

A 76-year-old man died when his SUV went into the water at the Saybrook Point Marina in Old Saybrook Saturday night, according to police. It happened around 10:10 p.m. behind the Saybrook Point Inn. Guests at a wedding and staff of the Saybrook Point Inn jumped into the water and...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Two 25-year-olds from Massachusetts killed in multi-vehicle wrong-way highway crash

A 25-year-old man and woman from Massachusetts were both killed in a serious wrong-way highway crash on Friday. According to Connecticut State Police, a Florida man was driving a business truck that was traveling on Interstate 91 Northbound, in Windsor, south of Exit 38, in the center lane. At the same time, Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton was driving and traveling the wrong way on Interstate 91 Northbound, traveling south in the northbound lanes. Loiselle was also traveling in the center lane when her vehicle struck the truck head-on.
WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

Old Saybrook man dead after car crashes into water

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – An Old Saybrook man died Saturday night after his car drove into water, according to police. Shortly after 8 p.m. the police received a report that a car had driven into the water behind the Saybrook Point Inn Resort and Marina. When police arrived, a group of bystanders had already […]
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Motorcycle Accident in Pomfret Sends Three to the Hospital

Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash Saturday night in Pomfret. It happened around 6:30 on Route 169 near Fox Hill Road and involved a car and a motorcycle. State Police say one person was flown to a nearby hospital, while two others were transported by ambulance.
POMFRET, CT
Eyewitness News

Troopers investigate deadly accident in Killingly

Killingly, Conn. (WFSB) - Troopers are conducting an investigation after a deadly accident Wednesday afternoon in Killingly. Around 2:08 PM, A 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS with one passenger was driving westbound on Westcott Road in the area of Mashentuck Road. A 2001 Chevy Blazer with one operator and one passenger was traveling eastbound in the opposite direction.
KILLINGLY, CT
WTNH

2 injured after SUV crashes into Hartford gas station

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An SUV crashed late Saturday morning into a gas station convenience store, injuring two people, according to the Hartford Police Department. An apparent medical emergency at about 11:20 a.m. caused the SUV driver to crash into the convenience store next to the Noble gas station near Capitol Avenue and Broad Street, […]
HARTFORD, CT
CBS Boston

2 Massachusetts residents killed in wrong-way crash in Connecticut

WINDSOR, Conn. -- Two people from Massachusetts died Friday after driving the wrong way and crashing into a tractor-trailer in Windsor, Connecticut.The crash took place at around 12:30 a.m. on I-91.The victims have been identified as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and the driver was James Bowen of East Longmeadow. Both were 25 years old.State Police say Loiselle and Bowen were heading south in the northbound lanes of I-191 when they hit the tractor-trailer.Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck suffered only minor injuries. 
WINDSOR, CT
WPRI 12 News

Providence Police respond to Car in Water

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — First responders in Providence had a busy morning, searching for a man who witnesses initially thought may be in the water.   Early Sunday morning, Providence Police say officers received reports of a car in the water near Gano Park Boat Launch.  Upon investigating, officers found a woman in wet clothing who said […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Night Fishing & Online Threats

2:30 p.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 25, for driving with an expired license (from 2019) after he was involved in a three-car accident on South County Trail. Police gave the man a district court summons; he was released at the scene and picked up by a co-worker.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Eyewitness News

Route 2 in Glastonbury reopens after crash

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 2 is back open in Glastonbury Friday afternoon after a crash. Officials said the two-car crash happened on the eastbound side near Exit 8. State police said there were no injuries. Stay with Eyewitness News for traffic updates.
GLASTONBURY, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police investigating early morning shooting that left one injured

One person was sent to the hospital early this morning after being shot in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 1:00 a.m., the Fall River Police Department received notification from Saint Anne’s Hospital that a male gunshot victim had walked into their emergency department. Officer Lindsey...
FALL RIVER, MA
NBC Connecticut

Woman Killed in Killingly Crash

A 78-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Killingly on Wednesday. The two-car accident happened at about 2:10 p.m. on Westcott Road near Mashentuck Road, according to state police. Investigators say a Hyundai Accent crossed the yellow line on Westcott Road and hit Chevy Blazer head-on. The crash killed,...
KILLINGLY, CT
WTNH

Woman killed, 3 injured in Ledyard crash

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead and three were injured after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday in Ledyard, according to authorities. Police responded to the crash at about 4 p.m. at Route 12 and Oakridge Drive, according to the Ledyard Police Department. A 2014 Nissan Rogue driven by a 77-year-old man was traveling southbound […]
LEDYARD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Crash damages Salem Cross Inn in West Brookfield

WEST BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular wedding venue in Worcester County is still picking up the pieces after a car crashed through the landmark business a week ago. Repair work is ongoing at West Brookfield’s famous Salem Cross Inn. Exactly one week ago, a car drove off of West Main Street and crashed into the business’s reception barn. In pictures obtained by Western Mass News, the incident left a hole right through the front of the structure.
WEST BROOKFIELD, MA
ABC6.com

Vigil slated for victim in Charlestown murder

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A vigil is scheduled Sunday for the victim in Monday’s murder in Charlestown. Sunday’s vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at the Narragansett Gazebo. Rhode Island State Police said 45-year-old Grya Pihlkrant was found inside of a home on Biscuit City Road at about 10 a.m.
CHARLESTOWN, RI
Community Policy