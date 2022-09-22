Danielson woman killed in head-on collision

A 78-year-old Danielson woman was killed in a head-on car crash Wednesday afternoon, on Wescott Road in Killingly.

Bonilyn Smith, 78, and a 25-year-old Brooklyn woman were driving east on Westcott Road near Mashentuck Road in Smith's Chevrolet Blazer around 2 p.m., just before the crash, according to the state police report. Smith was a passenger.

A Hyundai Accent coming from the opposite direction crossed the center line, according to the police report. The Hyundai was driven by a 22-year-old woman, also from Danielson, who sustained what police described as a "suspected serious injury," and was taken to Day Kimball Hospital.

The Brooklyn woman driving Smith's car sustained a "suspected minor injury" and was also taken to Day Kimball Hospital.

The investigation into the crash is active. Anyone with information is asked to contact TrooperLewis #673 at Troop D, at 860-779-4900.