Milwaukee, WI

October hiking challenge on the Ice Age Trail is back for 2022 with a new twist

By Chelsey Lewis, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
Your annual fall motivation to get outside and explore fall colors by hiking is back, with a new twist this year.

The Ice Age Trail Alliance’s Mammoth Hike Challenge is back for its third year, challenging people to hike, walk or backpack 42 miles of the 1,200-mile national scenic trail in October, plus visit three official trail communities. Participants can complete the challenge as individuals, families or teams, with combined mileage counting for groups. Those who complete the challenge get a special commemorative patch and certificate, plus bragging rights.

New this year, participants can earn 10 bonus miles for visiting an additional trail community or participating in a Mammoth Hike Challenge event.

The Ice Age Trail passes through 142 communities on its way from Interstate State Park in St. Croix Falls to Potawatomi State Park in Sturgeon Bay; 17 of those are official trail communities, which the IATA describes as a “symbiotic relationship …. which enhances awareness of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail, improves the quality of life for residents and visitors, and promotes the natural and cultural heritage of Wisconsin along the Trail."

There are a handful of trail communities in the Milwaukee area, including Delafield, Hartland, Slinger, West Bend and Whitewater. StriveON, a free mobile app, provides information on the trail segments in those communities as well as things to do, see, eat and more while you’re there. The app also allows users to keep an activity journal and friend other users including the IATA. The nonprofit will use the app to post updates and giveaways during October.

Local chapters of the IATA have hiking events scheduled throughout the month to help complete the challenge. In the Milwaukee area, the Walworth/Jefferson County Chapter will host a Southern Kettle Moraine State Forest Hike beginning at 8 a.m. Oct. 1. The chapter will provide shuttles for hikes of 3-, 5-, 10-, 15- or 25- miles along the Whitewater Lake, Blackhawk and Blue Spring Lake segments of the trail. Hikers should meet at the Rice Lake Boat Launch south of Whitewater at 7:45 a.m. to begin their trek.

On Oct. 22, the Washington/Ozaukee Chapter will host a Fall Colors Hike on the Kewaskum segment of the trail from 10 a.m. to noon, with grilled brats and hot dogs to follow (bring your own beverages and sides). Meet at the IAT parking lot on Ridge Road south of Kewaskum for a 2.5-mile hike through the Otten Preserve (a shorter 1.5-mile hike is possible, too).

The Mammoth Hike Challenge got its start in 2020 in celebration of the trail’s 40th anniversary with a challenge to hike 40 miles. The challenge has increased one mile every year since to coincide with the trail’s age.

Only about half of the Ice Age Trail is officially complete with blazed off-road segments. The rest is linked by connecting routes, typically low-traffic roads. For the challenge, those connecting routes count, and the miles do not have to be unique, so you can hike the same segment multiple times if you want.

More information: For more on the Mammoth Hike Challenge and the Ice Age Trail, including registration information, see iceagetrail.org.

Contact Chelsey Lewis at clewis@journalsentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @chelseylew and @TravelMJS and Facebook at Journal Sentinel Travel.

