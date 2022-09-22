ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Microsoft deals for tech heads for under $500

 3 days ago
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Microsoft has been consistently innovative in many regards , for many years now. Historically they have made well-built products , and right now you can purchase three of them at a discounted price as a part of our Refurbished Event. It runs through 9/30 and there are no coupon codes necessary to indulge in the savings. Upgrade your digital operations without breaking the bank by taking advantage of one, or more of these limited-time deals.

Microsoft Surface Pro 3 i5-4300U 4GB 128GB W10 Pro (Model 1631) – Silver (Refurbished)

Equipped with a 12″ ClearType touchscreen, this tablet offers a high-res viewing experience. Additionally, it’s only 1.76 pounds making it a viable option to use in classes or take it on the road. Lastly, the Intel Core i5-4300U is useful for multitasking as well as for energy efficiency and battery life. Usually retailing for $249, it’s on sale for $236.99 .

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 (Model 1796) Intel Core i5 8GB 256GB Windows Pro – Silver (Refurbished)

A 10-point touch support coupled with a 12.3″ PixelSense Display combine to make this useful for those seeking efficiency. Plus, Bluetooth 4.0 and Dolby audio together mean that you can efficiently listen to your music. Finally, a 5MP front camera ensures that you can chat with friends and family in high resolution. Normally selling for $479, it’s on sale for $444.99.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Intel Core i5, 2.5 GHz 128GB – Silver (Refurbished)

Long battery life, WiFi connectivity, and 8GB of memory combine to make this a candidate for a laptop to take on the go. Plus, a 13.5″ screen with an immersive touchscreen makes this viable for work and pleasure. Lastly, 8GB of memory means you’ll have plenty of space to store everything you need. Normally retailing for $549, it’s on sale right now for $368.99.

Prices subject to change.

